"Pfizer Canada has been one of our foremost supporters over the years and true advocates for our Paralympians and for Para sport," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "It is remarkable to see how far we have come since 1996 when Pfizer Canada helped ensure we were able to send a team to the Atlanta 1996 Paralympic Games. Pfizer Canada recognized the importance of sport for people with a disability back then, and the Paralympic Movement today is now robust and continually growing across Canada. This would not be possible without the support of dedicated partners like Pfizer Canada. We are so excited to celebrate 25 years together in 2021, and look forward to more success in the future."

Pfizer Canada's support of the Paralympic Movement over the past 25 years has taken many forms, such as directly funding the Canadian team at numerous Paralympic Games, assisting next generation programs including as a lead partner of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's ImagiNation campaign, supporting the enhancement of sports sciences in Para sport, and promoting health and wellness for athletes.

"We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with CPC as it demonstrates Pfizer's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Cole Pinnow, president, Pfizer Canada. "The CPC plays a vital role in helping athletes reach their full potential and showing Canadians that people with a disability can achieve excellence at the global level. Pfizer colleagues have met so many inspiring role models through the CPC and we look forward to continuing our journey together on the path of excellence and inclusion."

The 25th anniversary will be celebrated throughout 2021 with CPC looking back at special moments, showcasing the evolution of the Paralympic Movement during the past 25 years and highlighting various milestones. The first moment, looking back at Canada at the 1996 Paralympic Games, is available HERE.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified health care portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

For further information: Media Contacts: Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700; Louis Daignault, Senior Coordinator, Communications, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-297-1455; Pfizer Canada Media Line, 1-866-9Pfizer (1-866-973-4937), [email protected]

Related Links

http://paralympic.ca/

