Real estate leader to support Paralympic Movement in Canada through 2026

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Para sport in Canada has a new supporter as Groupe MACH (MACH) has officially been welcomed today as a Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) partner.

One of Canada's leading real estate owners and developers with more than 240 properties, MACH joins the Paralympic Movement as an official partner of the CPC through 2026.

Groupe MACH (MACH) has officially been welcomed today as a Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) partner. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

"We are thrilled to welcome MACH into the Canadian Paralympic community," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "MACH is a world-class Canadian business, and we appreciate their support and enthusiasm for Paralympic athletes and sport. We believe this will be a rewarding partnership and look forward to working together over the next four years."

"We are honoured to announce our partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee," said Vincent Chiara, president of MACH. "The determination, strength, and resilience of Canada's Paralympic athletes encourages us all to surpass ourselves and never give up on our dreams. We are proud to stand with them and support them as they conquer the podium on the international stage. Go Team Canada!"

MACH also recently supported the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, participating in the ParaTough Cup fundraiser in Montreal in November.

The partnership will be celebrated today at a special presidential fundraiser in support of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada co-hosted by Marc-André Fabien and Vincent Chiara at Place Victoria, a MACH building.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About MACH (www.groupemach.com)

Founded in 2000, Groupe MACH has never ceased to surpass itself. Its real estate projects are perfectly adapted to the challenges of our time: inclusive, sustainable and in harmony with their communities. MACH imposes the greatest rigor on itself and adheres to best practices in governance and sustainable development. Today, MACH is one of the leading private real estate owners and developers in Canada.

Representing 40 M ft², its real estate portfolio includes more than 240 properties and some of Montreal's landmark buildings, such as the Sun Life Building, the 1000 De La Gauchetière, the CIBC Tower, Place Victoria and the KPMG Tower, as well as Complexe Jules-Dallaire and Place de la Cité in Quebec City. In recent months, MACH has made a powerful entrance into the Ontario market and is now expanding to the Maritimes.

Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700; Daniel Durand, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, Groupe MACH, [email protected] / 514 688-9879