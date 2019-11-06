Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada to offer streaming coverage of World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 7-15

Athletics Canada is sending a team of 28 athletes and two sport assistants to Dubai, featuring 13 athletes returning from the 2017 world championships team and 16 athletes from the recent Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games roster. The complete Canadian roster can be found HERE .

"We are so excited to know that the world championships will be live streamed back in Canada," said Nathan Riech, Lima 2019 gold medallist and world record holder in the T38 1,500m, who will be making his world championships debut. "This is a huge event for us, and I know the entire team is ready to compete and make Canada proud. We work so hard to be at our best, and having the support of our friends, family, and Canadians back home is so important to our success and it means a lot that they'll be able to watch it live. This is also a great opportunity to promote Para athletics and introduce more people to our sport, and hopefully we can inspire some new fans and athletes."

Viewers will be able to follow the action via the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and CPC Facebook page , as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports .

"The World Para Athletics Championships is one of the largest and most important events on the Para sport calendar and we are so excited that everyone in Canada will be able to follow the action and support our Canadian athletes," said Martin Richard, executive director, Communications and Brand, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We look forward to working with CBC/Radio-Canada again on the Super Series, which has really bolstered the coverage of our incredible Para athletes throughout the year and as we look ahead to Tokyo 2020."

The live streams will be supplemented by digital content on the CPC social media channels, including interviews with the athletes, highlights packages, and live clippings during the events. Paralympian Benoît Huot will be in Dubai as the CPC's onsite reporter.

The 2019 World Para Athletics Championships is the latest event to be live streamed as part of the Paralympic Super Series, which provides coverage of Canada's Para athletes at significant competitions outside of the Paralympic Games. A partnership between the Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada, the Paralympic Super Series launched earlier this year and has since featured world championships in Para alpine skiing, Para nordic skiing, Para ice hockey, and Para swimming, as well as the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games.

Live coverage will begin at 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday November 7 with the morning session and continue at 10 a.m. ET with the evening session from Dubai. For more details and the full schedule, please visit Paralympic.ca/Paralympic-super-series.

