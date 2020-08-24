"We're excited to bring many never-before-seen moments to a nationwide audience with the Paralympic Super Series Rewind," said Martin Richard, executive director, Communications and Brand, CPC. "Back then, the Paralympic Games weren't as readily available on broadcast television, so a lot of viewers will be watching these events and hearing from athletes about their performances for the first time. With the Tokyo Games postponed, this was a perfect opportunity to look back at some historic moments and highlight many great athletes."

Hosted by Benoit Huot, with guest hosts Stephanie Dixon in English and Philippe Gagnon in French, Super Series Rewind will feature moments from the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, including gold-medal events in Para athletics, Para swimming, Para equestrian, boccia, and Para sailing, as well as medal performances in wheelchair basketball, goalball, and wheelchair rugby. Each episode will include commentary and interviews with athletes as they watch themselves compete and relive their medal performances.

"It's been fun to reminisce about past Paralympic Games and chat with many of my former teammates about how they remember their competitions," said Huot, a 20-time Paralympic medallist who competed at five Paralympic Games in swimming from 2000 to 2016. "The Paralympic Movement has grown so much since 2000, and I'm really looking forward to sharing and celebrating these special moments with audiences across Canada."

From Monday August 24 to Wednesday September 2, episodes of Paralympic Super Series Rewind will debut daily at 2 p.m. ET in English and 4 p.m. ET in French on the CPC Facebook page. English episodes will also be available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, while French episodes can be viewed on the Radio-Canada Sports Facebook page and radio-canada.ca/sports . Following their premieres, episodes will be available on-demand through CBC Sports and Radio-Canada digital platforms and at Paralympic.ca/paralympic-super-series.

"Even though we won't have the Paralympic Games this summer, it's great that viewers will still be able to see Paralympic sport and that we can help spread the message of the power of sport," said Dixon, who won 19 Paralympic swimming medals between 2000 and 2008 and is chef de mission for the Canadian team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. "I also hope that our athletes training for Tokyo, who have taken over the torch as our current Para sport leaders, will be able to watch and be inspired by some of our incredible Canadian Paralympic history."

Super Series Rewind is the first lookback edition of the Paralympic Super Series, which typically brings live coverage of Para sport competitions to viewers across Canada. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw the Super Series livestream the Para Cycling Track World Championships and wheelchair rugby last-chance Tokyo qualification tournament.

The Paralympic Super Series Rewind schedule is below. Please visit Paralympic.ca/Paralympic-super-series for more information and follow @CDNParalympics for updates.

Monday August 24

Sydney 2000 // Athens 2004 // Beijing 2008 // Opening Ceremony highlights

Tuesday August 25

Beijing 2008 // Para Athletics // Chantal Petitclerc

2008 // Para Athletics // Sydney 2000 // Para Swimming // Adam Purdy , Danielle Campo , Benoit Huot , Elisabeth Walker-Young , Stephanie Dixon

2000 // Para Swimming // , , , , Athens 2004 // Para Swimming // Walter Wu

2004 // Para Swimming // Beijing 2008 // Para Equestrian // Lauren Barwick

Wednesday August 26

Sydney 2000 // Men's Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal

Thursday August 27

Beijing 2008 // Para Athletics // Dean Bergeron , Michelle Stilwell

2008 // Para Athletics // , Sydney 2000 // Para Swimming // Jessica Sloan , Danielle Campo , Philippe Gagnon

2000 // Para Swimming // , , Athens 2004 // Para Swimming // Chelsey Gotell , Benoit Huot

2004 // Para Swimming // , Beijing 2008 // Para Sailing // Paul Tingley

Friday August 28

Sydney 2000 // Para Swimming // Relays, Elisabeth Walker-Young

2000 // Para Swimming // Relays, Sydney 2000 // Athens 2004 // Women's Goalball Gold Medals

Saturday August 29

Beijing 2008 // Para Athletics // Chantal Petitclerc

2008 // Para Athletics // Sydney 2000 // Para Swimming // Walter Wu , Jessica Sloan

2000 // Para Swimming // , Athens 2004 // Para Swimming // Benoit Huot

2004 // Para Swimming // Athens 2004 // Boccia // Paul Gauthier

Sunday August 30

Sydney 2000 // Women's Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medal

Monday August 31

Beijing 2008 // Para Athletics // Dean Bergeron , Michelle Stilwell

2008 // Para Athletics // , Athens 2004 // Para Swimming // Anne Polinario , Benoit Huot , Stephanie Dixon

Tuesday September 1

Athens 2004 // Wheelchair Rugby Silver Medal

Wednesday September 2

Beijing 2008 // Para Athletics // Chantal Petitclerc

2008 // Para Athletics // Sydney 2000 // Para Swimming // Jessica Sloan , Philippe Gagnon , Stephanie Dixon

2000 // Para Swimming // , , Athens 2004 // Para Swimming // Anne Polinario , Benoit Huot

