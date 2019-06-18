Canadian Paralympic Committee and CBC/Radio-Canada reveal official theme song for Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team

"Shine" will help showcase the performances of Canada's Paralympians in Tokyo and will be used throughout the Games by the CPC and CBC/Radio-Canada on the official broadcasts and digital coverage. Recorded in a CBC studio in Toronto, it was written by Paul DeRosa and is performed by Canadian singer Eva Avila.

"We were looking for a new and unique way to highlight our superb athletes at the Paralympic Games, and the idea of a theme song was a perfect fit," said Martin Richard, executive director, communications and brand, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We really wanted a song that would honour and complement our athletes and the emotion, drive, and spirit they display while competing. "Shine" is an uplifting, celebratory song that not only helps tell the story of our athletes but spreads a positive message to all Canadians to lift each other up and that anything is possible."

Working with Toronto musician and songwriter DeRosa, "Shine" came to life. Avila, originally from Gatineau, Que. and the winner of the fourth season of Canadian Idol, sings both the English and French versions of the song. In French, the song is called "C'est toi." The songs were produced by the award-winning Murray Daigle.

"Our collaboration with CBC Music and the Canadian Paralympic Committee on the new theme song was an ideal way to further highlight and build awareness for Canada's athletes across our platforms," said Chris Wilson, Interim Head of CBC Sports. "We look forward to telling the athletes' stories over the next year leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, enhanced by this inspiring anthem."

Also announced today, "Shine" is one of the song options in CBC Music's 2019 Canadian Music Class Challenge, which encourages students in classrooms across Canada to record their own versions of pre-selected songs for the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in prizes for their school's music program. Additionally, schools that choose to produce their own version of "Shine" will be entered in a CPC contest for the chance to receive a visit from a Paralympian, while the best submitted covers will be spotlighted during a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games broadcast. The complete details for the 2019 Canadian Music Class Challenge, including how to register and timelines, can be found HERE.

The complete versions of "Shine" in English and French will be available for the public to download next spring in the lead-up to the Paralympic Games. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place next summer from August 25 to September 6.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About CBC/Radio-Canada:

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

