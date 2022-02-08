Clinical trials underway for promising new therapies that aim to enhance the treatment of age-related macular degeneration

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the leading causes of blindness in Canada, affecting nearly 2 million Canadians today. As February marks AMD Awareness Month, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society is helping to spread awareness by highlighting the work of Canadian ophthalmologists who are involved in research for promising new therapies that aim to enhance the treatment of "wet" AMD, which is the more severe type of the eye disease.

"At first, you may not notice changes in your vision but as AMD progresses to advanced stages, you may experience blurred vision that may start to appear as a large dark spot, while straight lines might look wavy or distorted," says Dr. Colin Mann, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "While there is no cure, the good news is that comprehensive eye exams can show if you're at risk of AMD and provide early detection and treatment if needed."

Promising AMD research is being done on many fronts with clinical trials well underway. A number of global Phase 3 clinical trials are assessing new therapies with the goal of increasing durability, reducing treatment burden, and achieving improved efficacy and safety. More options means that patients can have access to "individualized" treatments, as certain therapies may affect and work better for different patients. Applications for some of these therapeutics have already been submitted to Health Canada for review and approval.

"While very effective, many patients require frequent monitoring and treatments, which becomes a challenge for long term care of AMD," says Dr. Varun Chaudhary, Chief of Ophthalmology & Professor of Surgery at McMaster University. "If approved, the groundbreaking therapies being tested in Phase 3 trials could lead to improved outcomes for patients by providing durable options that can significantly reduce the treatment burden on patients."

Additional exciting news for AMD include clinical trials for geographic atrophy – a currently untreatable form of AMD which leads to significant vision loss. These trials are demonstrating some early positive signals and long term data is being collected. In addition, rapid advancements in imaging technologies are allowing eye care specialists to diagnose patients with early membranes of wet AMD before patients develop symptoms. These patients are at much higher risk of requiring treatment within the next year or two, and monitoring schedules can be adjusted to ensure close follow-up and early treatment which is vital for preserving vision in the long term.

There are also important developments in technologies that could allow patients undergoing treatment to use home equipment with data relayed directly to their eye care professional. In addition, advances in artificial intelligence are allowing developments of models that can predict how different patients will respond to treatment, which may allow more personalized treatment options in the future.

AMD affects the central vision and occurs when cells in the macula – a small area of the retina located at the back of the eye – break down or deteriorate. While peripheral vision is not affected, one loses the sharp, straight-ahead vision that is necessary for driving, reading, recognizing faces, and looking at fine detail. According to the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, AMD accounts for 90 per cent of new cases of legal blindness in the country.

While age is the most significant risk factor for developing AMD, you may be more likely to develop AMD if you have one or more of the following:

Blue eyes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

High cholesterol

Smoker

Overweight

Frequently eat foods high in saturated fat (e.g., butter, cheese)

Family history of AMD

