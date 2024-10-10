Canadian Mental Health Association, National, Launches New Workplace Program for Managers on World Mental Health Day

The enhanced program from Not Myself Today helps managers create psychologically healthy and safe work environments by improving mental health awareness and literacy within organizations

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - In recognition of World Mental Health Day, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), National, is pleased to introduce a new, enhanced program from Not Myself Today®: an interactive e-Learning series for managers. This innovative program is designed to equip managers with the tools and knowledge necessary to foster a supportive workplace culture that prioritizes mental health and well-being.

Research has shown that increasing managers' mental health knowledge has a direct positive correlation to the employee experience1. Additionally, organizations who chose to invest in high-impact areas, such as leadership training, saw the greatest return on their investments, as seen through recruitment, retention, productivity and absenteeism2.

"Advocating for employees' rights to be supported in the workplace is essential, and investing in mental health education for managers plays a vital role in this effort," said Katharine Coons, National Associate Director, Workplace Mental Health, CMHA. "When leaders are equipped with the knowledge to support their teams' mental well-being, it not only enhances employee experiences, but also fosters a culture of trust and resilience, ultimately driving both engagement and productivity."

The new learning environment provides managers with the knowledge to support employee wellness and their own along with:

A five-course eLearning series: Each course is divided into self-paced modules that focus on a variety of topics, such as burnout, work-life balance, navigating safe and supportive conversations, leadership influence, etc. Modules include interactive workplace simulations, animations, click-to-reveal interactions, expert videos, knowledge checks, and more.

A searchable resource library: Our "Learning Library" gives managers the ability to quickly access dozens of mental health resources, including tip sheets, videos, group activities, guides, worksheets, and more.

"Creating a mentally healthy workplace starts at the top," said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, CMHA. "By empowering managers with the right skills and knowledge, we can foster a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and understood. Our goal is to help organizations not just recognize mental health challenges, but actively address them."

October 10th marks World Mental Health Day, and this year's theme: "It's Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace," serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for supportive environments in our workplaces. CMHA invites organizations across Canada to prioritize mental health in the workplace and promote a safe and healthy place to work.

To learn more about Not Myself Today® and how you can bring it into your organization, visit www.NotMyselfToday.ca.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca.

About Not Myself Today®

Not Myself Today® is a social enterprise of the Canadian Mental Health Association, National. The program provides helpful tips, learning modules and other resources for employees to help improve their mental health at work. The platform helps to build an open and supportive workplace by cultivating meaningful conversations and deeper understanding about mental health and wellness in the workplace. For more information, visit www.NotMyselfToday.ca.

