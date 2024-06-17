Recipient organizations will benefit from $10 million in grants to help reduce the administrative burden facing physicians.

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and Scotiabank are pleased to announce the recipients of the Health Care Unburdened Grant program, a $10-million grant program to support innovative solutions to enhance patient care by reducing administrative work and improving processes and practices in health care.

The program will provide between $500,000 to $1 million in grants to organizations that are creating innovative solutions that lessen the administrative workload to help physicians be better supported in caring for their patients.

The recipients of the Health Care Unburdened Grant program include:

Collège québécois des médecins de famille

Doctors Manitoba

GreenShield

Kingston Health Sciences Centre

New Brunswick Medical Society

Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

Shuswap Cardiac Society

Université de Sherbrooke

University of Alberta

University of Toronto

"Administrative burden has been increasing over the last decade. Physicians report working more than 10 hours per week outside of the normal workday on administrative tasks, a direct contributor to burn out," said Dr. Kathleen Ross, President, Canadian Medical Association. "The Health Care Unburdened Grant program is one of the ways our organizations can modernize the health system to increase time to focus on patient care and improve physician quality of life. Congratulations to the recipients and thank you for your work to improve the daily lives of physicians."

"Physicians work tirelessly to care for their patients and the administrative work required within the medical field further adds to this load," said Pamela Allen, Chief Executive Officer, MD Financial Management Inc. "On behalf of Scotiabank and MD Financial Management, I would like to thank the organizations that applied to the Health Care Unburdened Grant program and congratulate the grant recipients for their important initiatives."

Grant recipients demonstrated their ability to make measurable reductions in the administrative burden facing physicians through initiatives that focus on systemic changes. Learn more about the Grant recipients and their initiatives.

About Affinity Contributions

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), MD Financial Management (MD) and Scotiabank together are firmly committed to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada. As proof of this commitment, and in collaboration with the CMA and MD, Scotiabank will invest $115 million to support physicians and the communities they serve across Canada. Additional announcements for the physician community are forthcoming, recognizing that such collaborations are essential to support the profession and effect meaningful change.

About the CMA The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $57 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at April 30, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

