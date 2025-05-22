FYidoctors Shines a Light on Childhood Myopia During Myopia Awareness Week (May 19-25)



CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - As Myopia Awareness Week approaches (May 19-25, 2025), FYidoctors is calling on Canadian families, and policymakers, to take simple but urgent steps to protect children's vision.

"We're at a turning point in how we understand and manage childhood myopia", said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Founder, CEO and Chair of FYidoctors, "If left unchecked, myopia can lead to serious vision problems later in life. The good news is, we now have the tools and technology to slow that progression. At FYidoctors, we're proud to be at the forefront of this shift helping families take action early. With proactive care and the right interventions, we're not just correcting vision, we're protecting it for the long term."

With a steep increase in screen time and indoor learning, myopia (nearsightedness) is becoming increasingly common among school-aged children, who may not notice or report issues with their eyesight. Eye exams and early intervention can help prevent serious eye health issues later in life.

"I noticed one of my students squinting and struggling to keep up. I suggested an eye exam—they were diagnosed with myopia, and once they had glasses, they caught up quickly," said Sonia Hooda, elementary school teacher in Whitby, Ontario.

Recent research shows that the rate of myopia in Canadian children increases from 6 per cent among ages 6–8 to nearly 29 per cent by ages 11–13. Left unaddressed, myopia can lead to serious complications like retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts in adulthood.

FYidoctors, a leading Canadian eye care provider, is using Myopia Awareness Week to urge families to prioritize children's eye exams – an often-overlooked part of routine care, despite most provinces, including Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec, offering complimentary annual exams for those under 19. They also aim to raise awareness about the availability of treatments that help slow the progression of myopia in children.

Making it even easier for families to monitor and protect their child's vision, FYidoctors is incorporating convenient, app-based tools like Ocumetra, a predictive platform that helps optometrists track and forecast eye development using biometric data. These data-driven insights allow parents and clinicians to detect changes early and take proactive steps to slow the progression of myopia. This technology reflects FYidoctors' broader commitment to innovation in preventative care, helping improve long-term outcomes and accessibility in children's vision health.

"Clear vision is not a luxury, it's a fundamental part of a child's ability to learn, socialize, and succeed," added Dr. Ulsifer. "We want to ensure families understand that myopia is both manageable and, in many cases, especially if detected early."

Since children often don't report vision issues, FYidoctors is amplifying its Better Sight. Better Grades. program, which offers complimentary eye exams and corrective eyewear for children in need. Teachers and educators can refer children to the program, helping ensure that vision problems don't stand in the way of a child's education.

To learn more about Myopia Awareness Week and how FYidoctors is supporting Canadian families through Better Sight. Better Grades., visit www.fyidoctors.com.

