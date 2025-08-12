FYihealth group Celebrates Major Milestone: 5 Million Orders Processed at Delta Lab

DELTA, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - FYihealth group, recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies from 2020-2025, and one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for three years in a row, is proud to announce a significant milestone: the company's state-of-the-art Delta Laboratory has officially completed over 5 million patient eyewear orders.

FYihealth group. Delta, BC. 5 Million Orders Milestone. August 2025. (CNW Group/FYihealth group)

As the central hub for eyewear production across FYihealth group's network — including FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics clinics and stores, totalling over 370 locations — the Delta Lab combines leading-edge technology with expert craftsmanship to deliver high-quality, custom prescription lenses and frames to patients across Canada. From its proprietary premium exactFit® lenses that are crafted with edge-to-edge clarity for sharper and more natural vision, to lenses made to manage Myopia, a growing vision epidemic that impacts about 30% of children aged 11-13, the Delta Lab has provided millions of Canadians with eyewear solutions that ehance their lives.

"This milestone is a reflection of the exceptional work and commitment of our Delta Lab team," said Nancy Morison, VP of Delta Ophthalmic Laboratories. "From the very first order to our five-millionth, their dedication to precision, innovation, and patient care is unmatched."

The Delta Lab, located in British Columbia, has long been recognized as one of the most advanced optical laboratories in Canada. In 2022, the Delta Lab made a series of changes to reduce its environmental impact with lens production including changing over its flourescent lights to LED, saving 45% in engergy usage, and using 50% less water to produce its lenses while simultaneously recycling 95% of the water that is used. With a focus on continuous improvement, minimizing it's environmental footprint and investment in technology, the lab ensures every order meets the highest standards of quality while helping patients see their world more clearly.

"This isn't just about numbers," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO & Chair of FYihealth group, "It's about the lives improved through better vision and the people behind every pair of glasses. We're proud of what we've accomplished and excited for what's next."

The 5 millionth order was sent by FYidoctors' Calgary South Center clinic — a fitting tribute to the collaborative efforts between clinics and lab teams that power FYihealth group's vertically integrated model.

FYihealth group extends its sincere thanks to the entire Delta Lab team — over 250 team members including solution centre agents, lab technicians, assembly experts, logistics associates and maintenance engineers — and every employee across the organization for making this achievement possible.

Here's to the next 5 million!

About FYihealth group

FYihealth group is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization comprised of FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies from 2020-2025, the organization operates over 370 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance lives, FYihealth group supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives, including giving back to young optometrists through funding and partnerships with the University of Waterloo School of Optometry and Vision Science and the École d'optométrie de l'Université de Montréal. For more information, please visit www.fyihealthgroup.com

