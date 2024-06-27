Canadian Journalism Foundation Announces Four New Board Members

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is pleased to announce four new members to its Board of Directors. They are: Toronto Star Queen's Park Bureau Chief Robert Benzie; BNN Bloomberg anchor and reporter Amber Kanwar; Erin Millar, CEO & Co-Founder, Indiegraf and Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers Communications. Meanwhile, the Foundation's directors appointed Maureen Shaughnessy Kitts, president and principal of Shaughnessy Kitts Communications, as its executive vice-chair. Angela Pacienza, executive editor at The Globe and Mail and Jeff Elgie, CEO of Village Media, were named joint vice-chairs.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation welcomes Robert Benzie, Amber Kanwar, Erin Millar and Terrie Tweddle to the Board of Directors. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

"It is a great pleasure to welcome these four distinguished new members to the board," says Andrew Willis, chair of CJF's Governance and Nominating Committee. "Each brings substantial experience and a deep understanding to advancing the Foundation's mission of promoting excellence in Canadian journalism. Collectively, they offer significant leadership to address the ever-evolving challenges within the Canadian media landscape."

Robert Benzie is responsible for coordinating the provincial political coverage for Canada's largest circulation newspaper. Before joining the Star in 2003, he covered Queen's Park and Toronto City Hall for the National Post, a paper he helped launch as its Deputy Toronto Editor in 1998. Prior to that, he worked for the Toronto Sun and the Ottawa Sun.

Amber Kanwar appears on BNN Bloomberg's The Open and The Disruptors. Amber is a homegrown product of the BNN Bloomberg newsroom, working her way up from intern to segment producer and now to anchor. Her Master of Journalism's thesis at Toronto Metropolitan University was an investigative story into the fertility industry that broke a national scandal and appeared on the front page of The Globe and Mail. She specializes in equity markets and is constantly seeking out stocks flying under the radar and making accessible emerging trends.

Erin Millar, is a journalist and entrepreneur who founded The Discourse, where she lead an award-winning journalism team and developed a successful business model for in-depth local news. She also contributed to founding the Independent Media Association of Canada and C4C Canada, a charity dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices.

A former CJF Board Member returning after a 4-year hiatus, Terrie Tweddle is responsible for advancing the Rogers brand and reputation with key stakeholders, internally and externally. Prior to Rogers, she led communications and corporate social responsibility functions at Visa International, Sun Life Financial and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Newly appointed Executive Vice-Chair Maureen Shaughnessy-Kitts has served on the CJF Board of Directors since 2000, most recently as vice chair and Awards Ceremony committee chair. She is joined on the CJF's Executive Committee by newly appointed vice-chairs Jeff Elgie and Angela Pacienza.

"Maureen has been a stalwart, inspiring member of the CJF Board for many years. Throughout my involvement with the Foundation, she has provided steady guidance and mentorship to me and so many others," says CJF Board Chair Kathy English. "I am delighted that Maureen will continue to share her wisdom and experience with our Board.

"With the addition of Angela Pacienza and Jeff Elgie to our Executive Committee, I believe the CJF is well positioned to take on the challenges facing Canadian media and advance our mission, including fostering greater public understanding of the importance of journalism in these challenging times."

The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

