Canadian insurer Gore Mutual launches campaign to donate $50,000 to charities for GivingTuesday

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 1, Gore Mutual Insurance Company will once again take a lead in corporate giving in Canada to make a difference as part of GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement that inspires people and organizations to help transform their communities by giving back.

Through the Gore Mutual Foundation, Gore Mutual will be donating $50,000 to Canadian charities for GivingTuesday and it's asking the public to help decide which organizations will receive the funds.

Taking place each year after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzies, GivingTuesday marks the start of the giving season and unites people to support and champion the causes they believe in. Gore Mutual has been participating in GivingTuesday since 2017 and has granted more than $130,000 to date as part of the annual day of giving.

This year, the insurer will gift $5,000 to 10 different charities and is asking its national network of insurance broker partners, customers and the general public to help the Gore Mutual Foundation decide its recipients. Nominations are being accepted on Gore Mutual's social media channels using #GivingTuesdayCA #GoreMutual.

The campaign begins today and nominations will be collected until December 1 at 12 pm Eastern Time. Following that, all of Gore Mutual's employees will have the opportunity to vote on which organizations will receive $5,000 donations for GivingTuesday. Charity recipients will be announced on December 1 through the insurer's social media channels.

"Our organization is working to embed purpose and social good into our identity and everything we do," said Gore Mutual CEO, Andy Taylor. "Giving is in our DNA and Gore Mutual has a long history of supporting Canadian communities during times of adversity. Earlier this year we donated $2 million to the COVID-19 Cause Funds to provide immediate assistance to hospitals, shelters, food banks and charities working to provide critical support to those in need. The issue is ongoing as many communities continue to face economic hardships because of the pandemic and charities' resources are being increasingly stretched, making GivingTuesday more important than ever."

"GivingTuesday, gives us an important forum to discuss how charities, corporations and individuals can come together to address key social gaps," said Farouk Ahamed, Chair of the Board at Gore Mutual. "As a mutual insurance company with a charitable foundation, we believe that we have a social responsibility to support communities across Canada and help those in need. This is particularly important during this time of global crisis and disconnection."



About GivingTuesday:

GivingTuesday was launched in Canada in 2013 by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org. GivingTuesday is a day for the entire charitable sector and encourages all Canadians to join the movement and give and volunteer for causes of their choice. GivingTuesday was originally founded in the US by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation. For more information, visit givingtuesday.ca.

About Gore Mutual:

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $475 million in premiums and over $1.1 billion in assets. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 400 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014, named a 2019 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance and certified as a 2020 Best Workplace Canada. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $12 million to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. For more information, visit goremutual.ca or Gore Mutual's Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn pages.



