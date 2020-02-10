Canadian housing starts unchanged in January Français
Feb 10, 2020, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 210,915 units in January 2020, compared to 212,212 units in December 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts essentially held steady in January." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Lower-trending starts in Vancouver were partly offset by stronger activity in Montréal, while the trend in Toronto was stable at the start of the year."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 213,224 units in January, an increase of 8.8% from 195,892 units in December. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 9.8% in January to 202,407 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 13.6% to 155,140 units in January while single-detached urban starts decreased by 0.9% to 47,267 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10,817 units.
Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
19
|
15
|
-21
|
2
|
11
|
450
|
21
|
26
|
24
|
P.E.I.
|
4
|
7
|
75
|
45
|
19
|
-58
|
49
|
26
|
-47
|
N.S.
|
78
|
96
|
23
|
152
|
58
|
-62
|
230
|
154
|
-33
|
N.B.
|
13
|
16
|
23
|
39
|
39
|
-
|
52
|
55
|
6
|
Atlantic
|
114
|
134
|
18
|
238
|
127
|
-47
|
352
|
261
|
-26
|
Qc
|
124
|
197
|
59
|
1,613
|
2,908
|
80
|
1,737
|
3,105
|
79
|
Ont.
|
854
|
1,026
|
20
|
4,072
|
3,815
|
-6
|
4,926
|
4,841
|
-2
|
Man.
|
135
|
142
|
5
|
338
|
376
|
11
|
473
|
518
|
10
|
Sask.
|
64
|
59
|
-8
|
72
|
182
|
153
|
136
|
241
|
77
|
Alta.
|
594
|
624
|
5
|
1,080
|
847
|
-22
|
1,674
|
1,471
|
-12
|
Prairies
|
793
|
825
|
4
|
1,490
|
1,405
|
-6
|
2,283
|
2,230
|
-2
|
B.C.
|
468
|
340
|
-27
|
2,691
|
1,541
|
-43
|
3,159
|
1,881
|
-40
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
2,353
|
2,522
|
7
|
10,104
|
9,796
|
-3
|
12,457
|
12,318
|
-1
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
25
|
12
|
-52
|
32
|
232
|
##
|
57
|
244
|
328
|
Barrie
|
13
|
12
|
-8
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
13
|
16
|
23
|
Belleville
|
15
|
29
|
93
|
0
|
115
|
##
|
15
|
144
|
##
|
Brantford
|
5
|
13
|
160
|
0
|
10
|
##
|
5
|
23
|
360
|
Calgary
|
269
|
259
|
-4
|
431
|
383
|
-11
|
700
|
642
|
-8
|
Edmonton
|
211
|
276
|
31
|
579
|
391
|
-32
|
790
|
667
|
-16
|
Greater Sudbury
|
1
|
0
|
-100
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
3
|
0
|
-100
|
Guelph
|
11
|
8
|
-27
|
19
|
43
|
126
|
30
|
51
|
70
|
Halifax
|
57
|
63
|
11
|
141
|
27
|
-81
|
198
|
90
|
-55
|
Hamilton
|
30
|
34
|
13
|
302
|
101
|
-67
|
332
|
135
|
-59
|
Kelowna
|
49
|
15
|
-69
|
268
|
106
|
-60
|
317
|
121
|
-62
|
Kingston
|
25
|
7
|
-72
|
147
|
6
|
-96
|
172
|
13
|
-92
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
107
|
42
|
-61
|
80
|
339
|
324
|
187
|
381
|
104
|
Lethbridge
|
40
|
15
|
-63
|
7
|
5
|
-29
|
47
|
20
|
-57
|
London
|
43
|
81
|
88
|
226
|
255
|
13
|
269
|
336
|
25
|
Moncton
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
2
|
10
|
400
|
2
|
12
|
##
|
Montréal
|
64
|
91
|
42
|
1,358
|
2,016
|
48
|
1,422
|
2,107
|
48
|
Oshawa
|
22
|
19
|
-14
|
19
|
26
|
37
|
41
|
45
|
10
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
78
|
120
|
54
|
171
|
491
|
187
|
249
|
611
|
145
|
Gatineau
|
2
|
17
|
##
|
62
|
223
|
260
|
64
|
240
|
275
|
Ottawa
|
76
|
103
|
36
|
109
|
268
|
146
|
185
|
371
|
101
|
Peterborough
|
6
|
4
|
-33
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
6
|
4
|
-33
|
Québec
|
13
|
30
|
131
|
94
|
308
|
228
|
107
|
338
|
216
|
Regina
|
18
|
27
|
50
|
35
|
41
|
17
|
53
|
68
|
28
|
Saguenay
|
2
|
6
|
200
|
0
|
63
|
##
|
2
|
69
|
##
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
62
|
54
|
-13
|
54
|
93
|
72
|
116
|
147
|
27
|
Saint John
|
5
|
4
|
-20
|
37
|
26
|
-30
|
42
|
30
|
-29
|
St. John's
|
17
|
13
|
-24
|
2
|
10
|
400
|
19
|
23
|
21
|
Saskatoon
|
44
|
29
|
-34
|
33
|
138
|
318
|
77
|
167
|
117
|
Sherbrooke
|
3
|
11
|
267
|
0
|
182
|
##
|
3
|
193
|
##
|
Thunder Bay
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
Toronto
|
243
|
406
|
67
|
2,942
|
2,112
|
-28
|
3,185
|
2,518
|
-21
|
Trois-Rivières
|
1
|
6
|
##
|
18
|
12
|
-33
|
19
|
18
|
-5
|
Vancouver
|
200
|
159
|
-21
|
1,867
|
865
|
-54
|
2,067
|
1,024
|
-50
|
Victoria
|
32
|
33
|
3
|
202
|
13
|
-94
|
234
|
46
|
-80
|
Windsor
|
24
|
8
|
-67
|
12
|
5
|
-58
|
36
|
13
|
-64
|
Winnipeg
|
113
|
126
|
12
|
294
|
357
|
21
|
407
|
483
|
19
|
Total
|
1,848
|
2,015
|
9
|
9,374
|
8,785
|
-6
|
11,222
|
10,800
|
-4
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
December
|
January
|
%
|
December
|
January
|
%
|
December
|
January
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
429
|
354
|
-17
|
296
|
139
|
-53
|
725
|
493
|
-32
|
P.E.I.
|
249
|
200
|
-20
|
1,056
|
228
|
-78
|
1,305
|
428
|
-67
|
N.S.
|
1,667
|
1,477
|
-11
|
4,291
|
776
|
-82
|
5,958
|
2,253
|
-62
|
N.B.
|
618
|
596
|
-4
|
668
|
1,132
|
69
|
1,286
|
1,728
|
34
|
Qc
|
6,482
|
6,621
|
2
|
25,228
|
66,280
|
163
|
31,710
|
72,901
|
130
|
Ont.
|
18,460
|
18,662
|
1
|
37,975
|
50,228
|
32
|
56,435
|
68,890
|
22
|
Man.
|
2,048
|
2,159
|
5
|
2,712
|
4,512
|
66
|
4,760
|
6,671
|
40
|
Sask.
|
780
|
1,073
|
38
|
1,560
|
2,184
|
40
|
2,340
|
3,257
|
39
|
Alta.
|
10,555
|
10,319
|
-2
|
27,661
|
10,962
|
-60
|
38,216
|
21,281
|
-44
|
B.C.
|
6,412
|
5,806
|
-9
|
35,158
|
18,699
|
-47
|
41,570
|
24,505
|
-41
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
47,700
|
47,267
|
-1
|
136,605
|
155,140
|
14
|
184,305
|
202,407
|
10
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
56,302
|
55,146
|
-2
|
139,591
|
158,077
|
13
|
195,892
|
213,224
|
9
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
344
|
216
|
-37
|
2,160
|
2,784
|
29
|
2,504
|
3,000
|
20
|
Barrie
|
325
|
366
|
13
|
0
|
48
|
##
|
325
|
414
|
27
|
Belleville
|
510
|
711
|
39
|
384
|
1,380
|
259
|
894
|
2,091
|
134
|
Brantford
|
416
|
452
|
9
|
264
|
120
|
-55
|
680
|
572
|
-16
|
Calgary
|
4,527
|
3,911
|
-14
|
21,336
|
4,596
|
-78
|
25,863
|
8,507
|
-67
|
Edmonton
|
4,224
|
4,760
|
13
|
4,848
|
4,692
|
-3
|
9,072
|
9,452
|
4
|
Greater Sudbury
|
144
|
7
|
-95
|
24
|
0
|
-100
|
168
|
7
|
-96
|
Guelph
|
140
|
146
|
4
|
108
|
516
|
378
|
248
|
662
|
167
|
Halifax
|
792
|
955
|
21
|
3,528
|
324
|
-91
|
4,320
|
1,279
|
-70
|
Hamilton
|
440
|
525
|
19
|
396
|
1,212
|
206
|
836
|
1,737
|
108
|
Kelowna
|
356
|
338
|
-5
|
552
|
1,272
|
130
|
908
|
1,610
|
77
|
Kingston
|
464
|
213
|
-54
|
240
|
72
|
-70
|
704
|
285
|
-60
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
832
|
649
|
-22
|
6,276
|
4,068
|
-35
|
7,108
|
4,717
|
-34
|
Lethbridge
|
245
|
259
|
6
|
96
|
60
|
-38
|
341
|
319
|
-6
|
London
|
1,571
|
2,039
|
30
|
1,080
|
3,060
|
183
|
2,651
|
5,099
|
92
|
Moncton
|
242
|
109
|
-55
|
276
|
120
|
-57
|
518
|
229
|
-56
|
Montréal
|
2,301
|
3,029
|
32
|
16,537
|
25,853
|
56
|
18,838
|
28,882
|
53
|
Oshawa
|
708
|
541
|
-24
|
2,604
|
312
|
-88
|
3,312
|
853
|
-74
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
2,768
|
2,986
|
8
|
7,128
|
5,892
|
-17
|
9,896
|
8,878
|
-10
|
Gatineau
|
366
|
397
|
8
|
2,940
|
2,676
|
-9
|
3,306
|
3,073
|
-7
|
Ottawa
|
2,402
|
2,589
|
8
|
4,188
|
3,216
|
-23
|
6,590
|
5,805
|
-12
|
Peterborough
|
120
|
104
|
-13
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
120
|
104
|
-13
|
Québec
|
855
|
921
|
8
|
2,232
|
3,696
|
66
|
3,087
|
4,617
|
50
|
Regina
|
110
|
364
|
231
|
240
|
492
|
105
|
350
|
856
|
145
|
Saguenay
|
262
|
326
|
24
|
48
|
756
|
##
|
310
|
1,082
|
249
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,063
|
977
|
-8
|
1,920
|
1,116
|
-42
|
2,983
|
2,093
|
-30
|
Saint John
|
44
|
107
|
143
|
0
|
312
|
##
|
44
|
419
|
##
|
St. John's
|
299
|
277
|
-7
|
228
|
120
|
-47
|
527
|
397
|
-25
|
Saskatoon
|
549
|
591
|
8
|
1,224
|
1,656
|
35
|
1,773
|
2,247
|
27
|
Sherbrooke
|
532
|
500
|
-6
|
1,956
|
2,184
|
12
|
2,488
|
2,684
|
8
|
Thunder Bay
|
133
|
92
|
-31
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
133
|
92
|
-31
|
Toronto
|
4,204
|
6,578
|
56
|
16,884
|
25,344
|
50
|
21,088
|
31,922
|
51
|
Trois-Rivières
|
152
|
216
|
42
|
432
|
144
|
-67
|
584
|
360
|
-38
|
Vancouver
|
2,854
|
2,547
|
-11
|
24,840
|
10,380
|
-58
|
27,694
|
12,927
|
-53
|
Victoria
|
669
|
542
|
-19
|
2,580
|
156
|
-94
|
3,249
|
698
|
-79
|
Windsor
|
807
|
207
|
-74
|
432
|
60
|
-86
|
1,239
|
267
|
-78
|
Winnipeg
|
1,634
|
1,854
|
13
|
2,172
|
4,284
|
97
|
3,806
|
6,138
|
61
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Information on this release: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]
Share this article