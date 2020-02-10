Canadian housing starts unchanged in January Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Feb 10, 2020, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 210,915 units in January 2020, compared to 212,212 units in December 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts essentially held steady in January." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Lower-trending starts in Vancouver were partly offset by stronger activity in Montréal, while the trend in Toronto was stable at the start of the year."

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 213,224 units in January, an increase of 8.8% from 195,892 units in December. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 9.8% in January to 202,407 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 13.6% to 155,140 units in January while single-detached urban starts decreased by 0.9% to 47,267 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10,817 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total

January
2019

January
2020

%

January
2019

January
2020

%

January
2019

January
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

19

15

-21

2

11

450

21

26

24

P.E.I.   

4

7

75

45

19

-58

49

26

-47

N.S.   

78

96

23

152

58

-62

230

154

-33

N.B.   

13

16

23

39

39

-

52

55

6

Atlantic

114

134

18

238

127

-47

352

261

-26

Qc

124

197

59

1,613

2,908

80

1,737

3,105

79

Ont.   

854

1,026

20

4,072

3,815

-6

4,926

4,841

-2

Man.   

135

142

5

338

376

11

473

518

10

Sask.   

64

59

-8

72

182

153

136

241

77

Alta.   

594

624

5

1,080

847

-22

1,674

1,471

-12

Prairies

793

825

4

1,490

1,405

-6

2,283

2,230

-2

B.C.   

468

340

-27

2,691

1,541

-43

3,159

1,881

-40

Canada (10,000+)

2,353

2,522

7

10,104

9,796

-3

12,457

12,318

-1

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

25

12

-52

32

232

##

57

244

328

Barrie

13

12

-8

0

4

##

13

16

23

Belleville

15

29

93

0

115

##

15

144

##

Brantford

5

13

160

0

10

##

5

23

360

Calgary

269

259

-4

431

383

-11

700

642

-8

Edmonton

211

276

31

579

391

-32

790

667

-16

Greater Sudbury

1

0

-100

2

0

-100

3

0

-100

Guelph

11

8

-27

19

43

126

30

51

70

Halifax

57

63

11

141

27

-81

198

90

-55

Hamilton

30

34

13

302

101

-67

332

135

-59

Kelowna

49

15

-69

268

106

-60

317

121

-62

Kingston

25

7

-72

147

6

-96

172

13

-92

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

107

42

-61

80

339

324

187

381

104

Lethbridge

40

15

-63

7

5

-29

47

20

-57

London

43

81

88

226

255

13

269

336

25

Moncton

0

2

##

2

10

400

2

12

##

Montréal

64

91

42

1,358

2,016

48

1,422

2,107

48

Oshawa

22

19

-14

19

26

37

41

45

10

Ottawa-Gatineau

78

120

54

171

491

187

249

611

145

Gatineau

2

17

##

62

223

260

64

240

275

Ottawa

76

103

36

109

268

146

185

371

101

Peterborough

6

4

-33

0

0

-

6

4

-33

Québec

13

30

131

94

308

228

107

338

216

Regina

18

27

50

35

41

17

53

68

28

Saguenay

2

6

200

0

63

##

2

69

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

62

54

-13

54

93

72

116

147

27

Saint John

5

4

-20

37

26

-30

42

30

-29

St. John's

17

13

-24

2

10

400

19

23

21

Saskatoon

44

29

-34

33

138

318

77

167

117

Sherbrooke

3

11

267

0

182

##

3

193

##

Thunder Bay

0

1

##

0

0

-

0

1

##

Toronto

243

406

67

2,942

2,112

-28

3,185

2,518

-21

Trois-Rivières

1

6

##

18

12

-33

19

18

-5

Vancouver

200

159

-21

1,867

865

-54

2,067

1,024

-50

Victoria

32

33

3

202

13

-94

234

46

-80

Windsor

24

8

-67

12

5

-58

36

13

-64

Winnipeg

113

126

12

294

357

21

407

483

19

Total

1,848

2,015

9

9,374

8,785

-6

11,222

10,800

-4

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

December
2019

January
2020

%

December
2019

January
2020

%

December
2019

January
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

429

354

-17

296

139

-53

725

493

-32

P.E.I.   

249

200

-20

1,056

228

-78

1,305

428

-67

N.S.   

1,667

1,477

-11

4,291

776

-82

5,958

2,253

-62

N.B.   

618

596

-4

668

1,132

69

1,286

1,728

34

Qc  

6,482

6,621

2

25,228

66,280

163

31,710

72,901

130

Ont.   

18,460

18,662

1

37,975

50,228

32

56,435

68,890

22

Man.   

2,048

2,159

5

2,712

4,512

66

4,760

6,671

40

Sask.   

780

1,073

38

1,560

2,184

40

2,340

3,257

39

Alta.   

10,555

10,319

-2

27,661

10,962

-60

38,216

21,281

-44

B.C.   

6,412

5,806

-9

35,158

18,699

-47

41,570

24,505

-41

Canada (10,000+)

47,700

47,267

-1

136,605

155,140

14

184,305

202,407

10

Canada (All Areas)

56,302

55,146

-2

139,591

158,077

13

195,892

213,224

9

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

344

216

-37

2,160

2,784

29

2,504

3,000

20

Barrie

325

366

13

0

48

##

325

414

27

Belleville

510

711

39

384

1,380

259

894

2,091

134

Brantford

416

452

9

264

120

-55

680

572

-16

Calgary

4,527

3,911

-14

21,336

4,596

-78

25,863

8,507

-67

Edmonton

4,224

4,760

13

4,848

4,692

-3

9,072

9,452

4

Greater Sudbury

144

7

-95

24

0

-100

168

7

-96

Guelph

140

146

4

108

516

378

248

662

167

Halifax

792

955

21

3,528

324

-91

4,320

1,279

-70

Hamilton

440

525

19

396

1,212

206

836

1,737

108

Kelowna

356

338

-5

552

1,272

130

908

1,610

77

Kingston

464

213

-54

240

72

-70

704

285

-60

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

832

649

-22

6,276

4,068

-35

7,108

4,717

-34

Lethbridge

245

259

6

96

60

-38

341

319

-6

London

1,571

2,039

30

1,080

3,060

183

2,651

5,099

92

Moncton

242

109

-55

276

120

-57

518

229

-56

Montréal

2,301

3,029

32

16,537

25,853

56

18,838

28,882

53

Oshawa

708

541

-24

2,604

312

-88

3,312

853

-74

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,768

2,986

8

7,128

5,892

-17

9,896

8,878

-10

Gatineau

366

397

8

2,940

2,676

-9

3,306

3,073

-7

Ottawa

2,402

2,589

8

4,188

3,216

-23

6,590

5,805

-12

Peterborough

120

104

-13

0

0

-

120

104

-13

Québec

855

921

8

2,232

3,696

66

3,087

4,617

50

Regina

110

364

231

240

492

105

350

856

145

Saguenay

262

326

24

48

756

##

310

1,082

249

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,063

977

-8

1,920

1,116

-42

2,983

2,093

-30

Saint John

44

107

143

0

312

##

44

419

##

St. John's

299

277

-7

228

120

-47

527

397

-25

Saskatoon

549

591

8

1,224

1,656

35

1,773

2,247

27

Sherbrooke

532

500

-6

1,956

2,184

12

2,488

2,684

8

Thunder Bay

133

92

-31

0

0

-

133

92

-31

Toronto

4,204

6,578

56

16,884

25,344

50

21,088

31,922

51

Trois-Rivières

152

216

42

432

144

-67

584

360

-38

Vancouver

2,854

2,547

-11

24,840

10,380

-58

27,694

12,927

-53

Victoria

669

542

-19

2,580

156

-94

3,249

698

-79

Windsor

807

207

-74

432

60

-86

1,239

267

-78

Winnipeg

1,634

1,854

13

2,172

4,284

97

3,806

6,138

61

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

