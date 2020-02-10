Canadian housing starts unchanged in January

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 213,224 units in January, an increase of 8.8% from 195,892 units in December. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 9.8% in January to 202,407 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 13.6% to 155,140 units in January while single-detached urban starts decreased by 0.9% to 47,267 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10,817 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total

January

2019 January

2020 % January

2019 January

2020 % January

2019 January

2020 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L. 19 15 -21 2 11 450 21 26 24 P.E.I. 4 7 75 45 19 -58 49 26 -47 N.S. 78 96 23 152 58 -62 230 154 -33 N.B. 13 16 23 39 39 - 52 55 6 Atlantic 114 134 18 238 127 -47 352 261 -26 Qc 124 197 59 1,613 2,908 80 1,737 3,105 79 Ont. 854 1,026 20 4,072 3,815 -6 4,926 4,841 -2 Man. 135 142 5 338 376 11 473 518 10 Sask. 64 59 -8 72 182 153 136 241 77 Alta. 594 624 5 1,080 847 -22 1,674 1,471 -12 Prairies 793 825 4 1,490 1,405 -6 2,283 2,230 -2 B.C. 468 340 -27 2,691 1,541 -43 3,159 1,881 -40 Canada (10,000+) 2,353 2,522 7 10,104 9,796 -3 12,457 12,318 -1 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 25 12 -52 32 232 ## 57 244 328 Barrie 13 12 -8 0 4 ## 13 16 23 Belleville 15 29 93 0 115 ## 15 144 ## Brantford 5 13 160 0 10 ## 5 23 360 Calgary 269 259 -4 431 383 -11 700 642 -8 Edmonton 211 276 31 579 391 -32 790 667 -16 Greater Sudbury 1 0 -100 2 0 -100 3 0 -100 Guelph 11 8 -27 19 43 126 30 51 70 Halifax 57 63 11 141 27 -81 198 90 -55 Hamilton 30 34 13 302 101 -67 332 135 -59 Kelowna 49 15 -69 268 106 -60 317 121 -62 Kingston 25 7 -72 147 6 -96 172 13 -92 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 107 42 -61 80 339 324 187 381 104 Lethbridge 40 15 -63 7 5 -29 47 20 -57 London 43 81 88 226 255 13 269 336 25 Moncton 0 2 ## 2 10 400 2 12 ## Montréal 64 91 42 1,358 2,016 48 1,422 2,107 48 Oshawa 22 19 -14 19 26 37 41 45 10 Ottawa-Gatineau 78 120 54 171 491 187 249 611 145

Gatineau 2 17 ## 62 223 260 64 240 275

Ottawa 76 103 36 109 268 146 185 371 101 Peterborough 6 4 -33 0 0 - 6 4 -33 Québec 13 30 131 94 308 228 107 338 216 Regina 18 27 50 35 41 17 53 68 28 Saguenay 2 6 200 0 63 ## 2 69 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 62 54 -13 54 93 72 116 147 27 Saint John 5 4 -20 37 26 -30 42 30 -29 St. John's 17 13 -24 2 10 400 19 23 21 Saskatoon 44 29 -34 33 138 318 77 167 117 Sherbrooke 3 11 267 0 182 ## 3 193 ## Thunder Bay 0 1 ## 0 0 - 0 1 ## Toronto 243 406 67 2,942 2,112 -28 3,185 2,518 -21 Trois-Rivières 1 6 ## 18 12 -33 19 18 -5 Vancouver 200 159 -21 1,867 865 -54 2,067 1,024 -50 Victoria 32 33 3 202 13 -94 234 46 -80 Windsor 24 8 -67 12 5 -58 36 13 -64 Winnipeg 113 126 12 294 357 21 407 483 19 Total 1,848 2,015 9 9,374 8,785 -6 11,222 10,800 -4

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

December

2019 January

2020 % December

2019 January

2020 % December

2019 January

2020 % Provinces (10,000+) N.L. 429 354 -17 296 139 -53 725 493 -32 P.E.I. 249 200 -20 1,056 228 -78 1,305 428 -67 N.S. 1,667 1,477 -11 4,291 776 -82 5,958 2,253 -62 N.B. 618 596 -4 668 1,132 69 1,286 1,728 34 Qc 6,482 6,621 2 25,228 66,280 163 31,710 72,901 130 Ont. 18,460 18,662 1 37,975 50,228 32 56,435 68,890 22 Man. 2,048 2,159 5 2,712 4,512 66 4,760 6,671 40 Sask. 780 1,073 38 1,560 2,184 40 2,340 3,257 39 Alta. 10,555 10,319 -2 27,661 10,962 -60 38,216 21,281 -44 B.C. 6,412 5,806 -9 35,158 18,699 -47 41,570 24,505 -41 Canada (10,000+) 47,700 47,267 -1 136,605 155,140 14 184,305 202,407 10 Canada (All Areas) 56,302 55,146 -2 139,591 158,077 13 195,892 213,224 9 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 344 216 -37 2,160 2,784 29 2,504 3,000 20 Barrie 325 366 13 0 48 ## 325 414 27 Belleville 510 711 39 384 1,380 259 894 2,091 134 Brantford 416 452 9 264 120 -55 680 572 -16 Calgary 4,527 3,911 -14 21,336 4,596 -78 25,863 8,507 -67 Edmonton 4,224 4,760 13 4,848 4,692 -3 9,072 9,452 4 Greater Sudbury 144 7 -95 24 0 -100 168 7 -96 Guelph 140 146 4 108 516 378 248 662 167 Halifax 792 955 21 3,528 324 -91 4,320 1,279 -70 Hamilton 440 525 19 396 1,212 206 836 1,737 108 Kelowna 356 338 -5 552 1,272 130 908 1,610 77 Kingston 464 213 -54 240 72 -70 704 285 -60 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 832 649 -22 6,276 4,068 -35 7,108 4,717 -34 Lethbridge 245 259 6 96 60 -38 341 319 -6 London 1,571 2,039 30 1,080 3,060 183 2,651 5,099 92 Moncton 242 109 -55 276 120 -57 518 229 -56 Montréal 2,301 3,029 32 16,537 25,853 56 18,838 28,882 53 Oshawa 708 541 -24 2,604 312 -88 3,312 853 -74 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,768 2,986 8 7,128 5,892 -17 9,896 8,878 -10

Gatineau 366 397 8 2,940 2,676 -9 3,306 3,073 -7

Ottawa 2,402 2,589 8 4,188 3,216 -23 6,590 5,805 -12 Peterborough 120 104 -13 0 0 - 120 104 -13 Québec 855 921 8 2,232 3,696 66 3,087 4,617 50 Regina 110 364 231 240 492 105 350 856 145 Saguenay 262 326 24 48 756 ## 310 1,082 249 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,063 977 -8 1,920 1,116 -42 2,983 2,093 -30 Saint John 44 107 143 0 312 ## 44 419 ## St. John's 299 277 -7 228 120 -47 527 397 -25 Saskatoon 549 591 8 1,224 1,656 35 1,773 2,247 27 Sherbrooke 532 500 -6 1,956 2,184 12 2,488 2,684 8 Thunder Bay 133 92 -31 0 0 - 133 92 -31 Toronto 4,204 6,578 56 16,884 25,344 50 21,088 31,922 51 Trois-Rivières 152 216 42 432 144 -67 584 360 -38 Vancouver 2,854 2,547 -11 24,840 10,380 -58 27,694 12,927 -53 Victoria 669 542 -19 2,580 156 -94 3,249 698 -79 Windsor 807 207 -74 432 60 -86 1,239 267 -78 Winnipeg 1,634 1,854 13 2,172 4,284 97 3,806 6,138 61

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

