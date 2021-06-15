Canadian housing starts trended slightly higher in May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jun 15, 2021, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 280,779 units in May 2021, up slightly from 278,462 units in April 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts remained elevated in May, registering a slight increase from April," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In May, higher multi-family SAAR starts offset lower single-detached starts in Canada's urban areas, contributing to the increase in the National trend. However, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal starts trended lower in May, as these markets continued to moderate from the historical highs recorded in the first quarter of the year."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 275,916 units in May, an increase of 3.2% from 267,449 units in April. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 1.8% in May to 254,647 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 10.9% to 190,530 units in May while single-detached urban starts decreased by 18% to 64,117 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,269 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the June 2021 data on July 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




May 2020

May 2021

%

May 2020

May 2021

%

May 2020

May 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

16

51

219

1

16

##

17

67

294

P.E.I.   


17

60

253

72

46

-36

89

106

19

N.S.   


110

63

-43

166

609

267

276

672

143

N.B.   


56

114

104

225

446

98

281

560

99

Atlantic

199

288

45

464

1,117

141

663

1,405

112

Qc

1,006

985

-2

4,313

4,166

-3

5,319

5,151

-3

Ont.   


1,651

2,507

52

3,252

5,439

67

4,903

7,946

62

Man.   


141

223

58

181

320

77

322

543

69

Sask.   


82

176

115

78

280

259

160

456

185

Alta.   


632

1,121

77

940

1,738

85

1,572

2,859

82

Prairies

855

1,520

78

1,199

2,338

95

2,054

3,858

88

B.C.   


578

686

19

2,497

2,925

17

3,075

3,611

17

Canada (10,000+)

4,289

5,986

40

11,725

15,985

36

16,014

21,971

37

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

36

30

-17

14

27

93

50

57

14

Barrie

106

66

-38

10

158

##

116

224

93

Belleville

18

52

189

12

15

25

30

67

123

Brantford

32

45

41

32

57

78

64

102

59

Calgary

262

460

76

459

1,121

144

721

1,581

119

Edmonton

275

508

85

395

552

40

670

1,060

58

Greater Sudbury

2

21

##

2

18

##

4

39

##

Guelph

27

12

-56

0

9

##

27

21

-22

Halifax

84

13

-85

137

554

304

221

567

157

Hamilton

52

29

-44

57

307

439

109

336

208

Kelowna

43

54

26

113

41

-64

156

95

-39

Kingston

12

39

225

200

15

-93

212

54

-75

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

52

110

112

79

424

437

131

534

308

Lethbridge

11

29

164

6

15

150

17

44

159

London

46

234

409

94

325

246

140

559

299

Moncton

18

43

139

153

263

72

171

306

79

Montréal

406

308

-24

2,502

2,129

-15

2,908

2,437

-16

Oshawa

83

188

127

95

656

##

178

844

374

Ottawa-Gatineau

334

408

22

686

1,310

91

1,020

1,718

68

  Gatineau

52

47

-10

275

418

52

327

465

42

  Ottawa

282

361

28

411

892

117

693

1,253

81

Peterborough

24

31

29

13

0

-100

37

31

-16

Québec

172

138

-20

842

864

3

1,014

1,002

-1

Regina

11

39

255

31

14

-55

42

53

26

Saguenay

23

42

83

40

30

-25

63

72

14

St. Catharines-Niagara

66

90

36

29

172

493

95

262

176

Saint John

16

25

56

2

7

250

18

32

78

St. John's

11

47

327

0

14

##

11

61

455

Saskatoon

65

128

97

46

259

463

111

387

249

Sherbrooke

36

49

36

114

147

29

150

196

31

Thunder Bay

3

14

367

24

7

-71

27

21

-22

Toronto

530

599

13

2,028

2,057

1

2,558

2,656

4

Trois-Rivières

36

34

-6

121

54

-55

157

88

-44

Vancouver

241

258

7

1,853

2,300

24

2,094

2,558

22

Victoria

55

62

13

205

131

-36

260

193

-26

Windsor

52

69

33

24

167

##

76

236

211

Winnipeg

115

187

63

138

306

122

253

493

95

Total

3,355

4,461

33

10,556

14,525

38

13,911

18,986

36

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value







Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


April 2021

May 2021

%

April 2021

May 2021

%

April 2021

May 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

834

610

-27

105

199

90

939

809

-14

P.E.I.   


440

562

28

324

552

70

764

1,114

46

N.S.   


1,214

865

-29

1,693

7,301

331

2,907

8,166

181

N.B.   


2,021

1,342

-34

2,070

5,009

142

4,091

6,351

55

Qc  


9,656

8,648

-10

52,579

49,172

-6

62,235

57,820

-7

Ont.   


35,280

27,237

-23

66,421

64,920

-2

101,701

92,157

-9

Man.   


2,996

2,550

-15

1,992

3,840

93

4,988

6,390

28

Sask.   


2,493

2,088

-16

2,460

3,360

37

4,953

5,448

10

Alta.   


14,742

12,567

-15

17,201

21,142

23

31,943

33,709

6

B.C.   


8,514

7,648

-10

27,028

35,035

30

35,542

42,683

20

Canada (10,000+)

78,190

64,117

-18

171,873

190,530

11

250,063

254,647

2

Canada (All Areas)

90,951

79,955

-12

176,500

195,962

11

267,449

275,916

3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

269

288

7

384

324

-16

653

612

-6

Barrie

881

642

-27

1,332

1,896

42

2,213

2,538

15

Belleville

492

455

-8

216

180

-17

708

635

-10

Brantford

365

473

30

192

684

256

557

1,157

108

Calgary

6,301

4,914

-22

8,820

13,452

53

15,121

18,366

21

Edmonton

6,607

5,920

-10

7,704

6,624

-14

14,311

12,544

-12

Greater Sudbury

1,008

434

-57

0

216

##

1,008

650

-36

Guelph

500

105

-79

1,188

108

-91

1,688

213

-87

Halifax

498

165

-67

1,056

6,648

##

1,554

6,813

338

Hamilton

2,215

357

-84

4,104

3,684

-10

6,319

4,041

-36

Kelowna

620

578

-7

888

492

-45

1,508

1,070

-29

Kingston

483

465

-4

204

180

-12

687

645

-6

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,173

1,457

24

9,636

5,088

-47

10,809

6,545

-39

Lethbridge

560

442

-21

144

180

25

704

622

-12

London

3,230

2,445

-24

5,736

3,900

-32

8,966

6,345

-29

Moncton

594

486

-18

1,128

3,156

180

1,722

3,642

111

Montréal

3,628

2,605

-28

35,808

25,347

-29

39,436

27,952

-29

Oshawa

2,165

1,820

-16

1,344

7,872

486

3,509

9,692

176

Ottawa-Gatineau

4,987

4,480

-10

14,592

15,720

8

19,579

20,200

3

  Gatineau

580

529

-9

6,564

5,016

-24

7,144

5,545

-22

  Ottawa

4,407

3,951

-10

8,028

10,704

33

12,435

14,655

18

Peterborough

256

284

11

0

0

-

256

284

11

Québec

1,441

1,131

-22

5,844

10,368

77

7,285

11,499

58

Regina

518

631

22

324

168

-48

842

799

-5

Saguenay

440

375

-15

264

360

36

704

735

4

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,454

1,376

-5

1,128

2,064

83

2,582

3,440

33

Saint John

464

264

-43

576

84

-85

1,040

348

-67

St. John's

773

706

-9

84

168

100

857

874

2

Saskatoon

1,993

1,390

-30

2,088

3,108

49

4,081

4,498

10

Sherbrooke

718

665

-7

2,112

1,764

-16

2,830

2,429

-14

Thunder Bay

715

298

-58

48

84

75

763

382

-50

Toronto

7,445

6,281

-16

26,268

24,684

-6

33,713

30,965

-8

Trois-Rivières

357

221

-38

492

648

32

849

869

2

Vancouver

3,165

3,001

-5

15,960

27,600

73

19,125

30,601

60

Victoria

1,042

675

-35

3,180

1,572

-51

4,222

2,247

-47

Windsor

661

703

6

1,512

2,004

33

2,173

2,707

25

Winnipeg

2,518

2,071

-18

1,848

3,672

99

4,366

5,743

32

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value
































