Canadian housing starts trended slightly higher in May
Jun 15, 2021, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 280,779 units in May 2021, up slightly from 278,462 units in April 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts remained elevated in May, registering a slight increase from April," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In May, higher multi-family SAAR starts offset lower single-detached starts in Canada's urban areas, contributing to the increase in the National trend. However, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal starts trended lower in May, as these markets continued to moderate from the historical highs recorded in the first quarter of the year."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 275,916 units in May, an increase of 3.2% from 267,449 units in April. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 1.8% in May to 254,647 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 10.9% to 190,530 units in May while single-detached urban starts decreased by 18% to 64,117 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,269 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the June 2021 data on July 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
May 2020
|
May 2021
|
%
|
May 2020
|
May 2021
|
%
|
May 2020
|
May 2021
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
16
|
51
|
219
|
1
|
16
|
##
|
17
|
67
|
294
|
P.E.I.
|
17
|
60
|
253
|
72
|
46
|
-36
|
89
|
106
|
19
|
N.S.
|
110
|
63
|
-43
|
166
|
609
|
267
|
276
|
672
|
143
|
N.B.
|
56
|
114
|
104
|
225
|
446
|
98
|
281
|
560
|
99
|
Atlantic
|
199
|
288
|
45
|
464
|
1,117
|
141
|
663
|
1,405
|
112
|
Qc
|
1,006
|
985
|
-2
|
4,313
|
4,166
|
-3
|
5,319
|
5,151
|
-3
|
Ont.
|
1,651
|
2,507
|
52
|
3,252
|
5,439
|
67
|
4,903
|
7,946
|
62
|
Man.
|
141
|
223
|
58
|
181
|
320
|
77
|
322
|
543
|
69
|
Sask.
|
82
|
176
|
115
|
78
|
280
|
259
|
160
|
456
|
185
|
Alta.
|
632
|
1,121
|
77
|
940
|
1,738
|
85
|
1,572
|
2,859
|
82
|
Prairies
|
855
|
1,520
|
78
|
1,199
|
2,338
|
95
|
2,054
|
3,858
|
88
|
B.C.
|
578
|
686
|
19
|
2,497
|
2,925
|
17
|
3,075
|
3,611
|
17
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,289
|
5,986
|
40
|
11,725
|
15,985
|
36
|
16,014
|
21,971
|
37
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
36
|
30
|
-17
|
14
|
27
|
93
|
50
|
57
|
14
|
Barrie
|
106
|
66
|
-38
|
10
|
158
|
##
|
116
|
224
|
93
|
Belleville
|
18
|
52
|
189
|
12
|
15
|
25
|
30
|
67
|
123
|
Brantford
|
32
|
45
|
41
|
32
|
57
|
78
|
64
|
102
|
59
|
Calgary
|
262
|
460
|
76
|
459
|
1,121
|
144
|
721
|
1,581
|
119
|
Edmonton
|
275
|
508
|
85
|
395
|
552
|
40
|
670
|
1,060
|
58
|
Greater Sudbury
|
2
|
21
|
##
|
2
|
18
|
##
|
4
|
39
|
##
|
Guelph
|
27
|
12
|
-56
|
0
|
9
|
##
|
27
|
21
|
-22
|
Halifax
|
84
|
13
|
-85
|
137
|
554
|
304
|
221
|
567
|
157
|
Hamilton
|
52
|
29
|
-44
|
57
|
307
|
439
|
109
|
336
|
208
|
Kelowna
|
43
|
54
|
26
|
113
|
41
|
-64
|
156
|
95
|
-39
|
Kingston
|
12
|
39
|
225
|
200
|
15
|
-93
|
212
|
54
|
-75
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
52
|
110
|
112
|
79
|
424
|
437
|
131
|
534
|
308
|
Lethbridge
|
11
|
29
|
164
|
6
|
15
|
150
|
17
|
44
|
159
|
London
|
46
|
234
|
409
|
94
|
325
|
246
|
140
|
559
|
299
|
Moncton
|
18
|
43
|
139
|
153
|
263
|
72
|
171
|
306
|
79
|
Montréal
|
406
|
308
|
-24
|
2,502
|
2,129
|
-15
|
2,908
|
2,437
|
-16
|
Oshawa
|
83
|
188
|
127
|
95
|
656
|
##
|
178
|
844
|
374
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
334
|
408
|
22
|
686
|
1,310
|
91
|
1,020
|
1,718
|
68
|
Gatineau
|
52
|
47
|
-10
|
275
|
418
|
52
|
327
|
465
|
42
|
Ottawa
|
282
|
361
|
28
|
411
|
892
|
117
|
693
|
1,253
|
81
|
Peterborough
|
24
|
31
|
29
|
13
|
0
|
-100
|
37
|
31
|
-16
|
Québec
|
172
|
138
|
-20
|
842
|
864
|
3
|
1,014
|
1,002
|
-1
|
Regina
|
11
|
39
|
255
|
31
|
14
|
-55
|
42
|
53
|
26
|
Saguenay
|
23
|
42
|
83
|
40
|
30
|
-25
|
63
|
72
|
14
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
66
|
90
|
36
|
29
|
172
|
493
|
95
|
262
|
176
|
Saint John
|
16
|
25
|
56
|
2
|
7
|
250
|
18
|
32
|
78
|
St. John's
|
11
|
47
|
327
|
0
|
14
|
##
|
11
|
61
|
455
|
Saskatoon
|
65
|
128
|
97
|
46
|
259
|
463
|
111
|
387
|
249
|
Sherbrooke
|
36
|
49
|
36
|
114
|
147
|
29
|
150
|
196
|
31
|
Thunder Bay
|
3
|
14
|
367
|
24
|
7
|
-71
|
27
|
21
|
-22
|
Toronto
|
530
|
599
|
13
|
2,028
|
2,057
|
1
|
2,558
|
2,656
|
4
|
Trois-Rivières
|
36
|
34
|
-6
|
121
|
54
|
-55
|
157
|
88
|
-44
|
Vancouver
|
241
|
258
|
7
|
1,853
|
2,300
|
24
|
2,094
|
2,558
|
22
|
Victoria
|
55
|
62
|
13
|
205
|
131
|
-36
|
260
|
193
|
-26
|
Windsor
|
52
|
69
|
33
|
24
|
167
|
##
|
76
|
236
|
211
|
Winnipeg
|
115
|
187
|
63
|
138
|
306
|
122
|
253
|
493
|
95
|
Total
|
3,355
|
4,461
|
33
|
10,556
|
14,525
|
38
|
13,911
|
18,986
|
36
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
%
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
%
|
April 2021
|
May 2021
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
834
|
610
|
-27
|
105
|
199
|
90
|
939
|
809
|
-14
|
P.E.I.
|
440
|
562
|
28
|
324
|
552
|
70
|
764
|
1,114
|
46
|
N.S.
|
1,214
|
865
|
-29
|
1,693
|
7,301
|
331
|
2,907
|
8,166
|
181
|
N.B.
|
2,021
|
1,342
|
-34
|
2,070
|
5,009
|
142
|
4,091
|
6,351
|
55
|
Qc
|
9,656
|
8,648
|
-10
|
52,579
|
49,172
|
-6
|
62,235
|
57,820
|
-7
|
Ont.
|
35,280
|
27,237
|
-23
|
66,421
|
64,920
|
-2
|
101,701
|
92,157
|
-9
|
Man.
|
2,996
|
2,550
|
-15
|
1,992
|
3,840
|
93
|
4,988
|
6,390
|
28
|
Sask.
|
2,493
|
2,088
|
-16
|
2,460
|
3,360
|
37
|
4,953
|
5,448
|
10
|
Alta.
|
14,742
|
12,567
|
-15
|
17,201
|
21,142
|
23
|
31,943
|
33,709
|
6
|
B.C.
|
8,514
|
7,648
|
-10
|
27,028
|
35,035
|
30
|
35,542
|
42,683
|
20
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
78,190
|
64,117
|
-18
|
171,873
|
190,530
|
11
|
250,063
|
254,647
|
2
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
90,951
|
79,955
|
-12
|
176,500
|
195,962
|
11
|
267,449
|
275,916
|
3
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
269
|
288
|
7
|
384
|
324
|
-16
|
653
|
612
|
-6
|
Barrie
|
881
|
642
|
-27
|
1,332
|
1,896
|
42
|
2,213
|
2,538
|
15
|
Belleville
|
492
|
455
|
-8
|
216
|
180
|
-17
|
708
|
635
|
-10
|
Brantford
|
365
|
473
|
30
|
192
|
684
|
256
|
557
|
1,157
|
108
|
Calgary
|
6,301
|
4,914
|
-22
|
8,820
|
13,452
|
53
|
15,121
|
18,366
|
21
|
Edmonton
|
6,607
|
5,920
|
-10
|
7,704
|
6,624
|
-14
|
14,311
|
12,544
|
-12
|
Greater Sudbury
|
1,008
|
434
|
-57
|
0
|
216
|
##
|
1,008
|
650
|
-36
|
Guelph
|
500
|
105
|
-79
|
1,188
|
108
|
-91
|
1,688
|
213
|
-87
|
Halifax
|
498
|
165
|
-67
|
1,056
|
6,648
|
##
|
1,554
|
6,813
|
338
|
Hamilton
|
2,215
|
357
|
-84
|
4,104
|
3,684
|
-10
|
6,319
|
4,041
|
-36
|
Kelowna
|
620
|
578
|
-7
|
888
|
492
|
-45
|
1,508
|
1,070
|
-29
|
Kingston
|
483
|
465
|
-4
|
204
|
180
|
-12
|
687
|
645
|
-6
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
1,173
|
1,457
|
24
|
9,636
|
5,088
|
-47
|
10,809
|
6,545
|
-39
|
Lethbridge
|
560
|
442
|
-21
|
144
|
180
|
25
|
704
|
622
|
-12
|
London
|
3,230
|
2,445
|
-24
|
5,736
|
3,900
|
-32
|
8,966
|
6,345
|
-29
|
Moncton
|
594
|
486
|
-18
|
1,128
|
3,156
|
180
|
1,722
|
3,642
|
111
|
Montréal
|
3,628
|
2,605
|
-28
|
35,808
|
25,347
|
-29
|
39,436
|
27,952
|
-29
|
Oshawa
|
2,165
|
1,820
|
-16
|
1,344
|
7,872
|
486
|
3,509
|
9,692
|
176
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
4,987
|
4,480
|
-10
|
14,592
|
15,720
|
8
|
19,579
|
20,200
|
3
|
Gatineau
|
580
|
529
|
-9
|
6,564
|
5,016
|
-24
|
7,144
|
5,545
|
-22
|
Ottawa
|
4,407
|
3,951
|
-10
|
8,028
|
10,704
|
33
|
12,435
|
14,655
|
18
|
Peterborough
|
256
|
284
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
256
|
284
|
11
|
Québec
|
1,441
|
1,131
|
-22
|
5,844
|
10,368
|
77
|
7,285
|
11,499
|
58
|
Regina
|
518
|
631
|
22
|
324
|
168
|
-48
|
842
|
799
|
-5
|
Saguenay
|
440
|
375
|
-15
|
264
|
360
|
36
|
704
|
735
|
4
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,454
|
1,376
|
-5
|
1,128
|
2,064
|
83
|
2,582
|
3,440
|
33
|
Saint John
|
464
|
264
|
-43
|
576
|
84
|
-85
|
1,040
|
348
|
-67
|
St. John's
|
773
|
706
|
-9
|
84
|
168
|
100
|
857
|
874
|
2
|
Saskatoon
|
1,993
|
1,390
|
-30
|
2,088
|
3,108
|
49
|
4,081
|
4,498
|
10
|
Sherbrooke
|
718
|
665
|
-7
|
2,112
|
1,764
|
-16
|
2,830
|
2,429
|
-14
|
Thunder Bay
|
715
|
298
|
-58
|
48
|
84
|
75
|
763
|
382
|
-50
|
Toronto
|
7,445
|
6,281
|
-16
|
26,268
|
24,684
|
-6
|
33,713
|
30,965
|
-8
|
Trois-Rivières
|
357
|
221
|
-38
|
492
|
648
|
32
|
849
|
869
|
2
|
Vancouver
|
3,165
|
3,001
|
-5
|
15,960
|
27,600
|
73
|
19,125
|
30,601
|
60
|
Victoria
|
1,042
|
675
|
-35
|
3,180
|
1,572
|
-51
|
4,222
|
2,247
|
-47
|
Windsor
|
661
|
703
|
6
|
1,512
|
2,004
|
33
|
2,173
|
2,707
|
25
|
Winnipeg
|
2,518
|
2,071
|
-18
|
1,848
|
3,672
|
99
|
4,366
|
5,743
|
32
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]
