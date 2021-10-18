Canadian housing starts trended lower in September Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Oct 18, 2021, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 271,068 units in September 2021, down from 284,757 units in August 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

September 2021 Housing Starts (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
September 2021 Housing Starts (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
September 2021 Housing Starts (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from August to September, with total starts continuing to pull back from their earlier 2021 levels," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single-detached and multi-family SAAR starts were both lower in Canada's urban areas in September, which led to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market not to register growth in total SAAR starts in September, due to a decline in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 251,151 units in September, a decrease of 4.4% from 262,754 units in August. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 4.5% in September to 223,055 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 4% to 165,861 units in September, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.9% to 57,194 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 28,096 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the October data on November 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




September
2020

September
2021

%

September
2020

September
2021

%

September
2020

September
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

43

55

28

6

14

133

49

69

41

P.E.I.   


27

28

4

21

7

-67

48

35

-27

N.S.   


187

272

45

381

136

-64

568

408

-28

N.B.   


130

106

-18

82

100

22

212

206

-3

Atlantic

387

461

19

490

257

-48

877

718

-18

Qc

859

765

-11

4,122

4,595

11

4,981

5,360

8

Ont.   


2,053

2,090

2

5,046

5,926

17

7,099

8,016

13

Man.   


178

197

11

107

522

388

285

719

152

Sask.   


124

99

-20

26

446

##

150

545

263

Alta.   


781

1,125

44

1,384

1,027

-26

2,165

2,152

-1

Prairies

1,083

1,421

31

1,517

1,995

32

2,600

3,416

31

B.C.   


607

715

18

2,005

1,977

-1

2,612

2,692

3

Canada (10,000+)

4,989

5,452

9

13,180

14,750

12

18,169

20,202

11

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

43

36

-16

53

94

77

96

130

35

Barrie

63

100

59

6

109

##

69

209

203

Belleville

46

29

-37

12

7

-42

58

36

-38

Brantford

50

10

-80

51

0

-100

101

10

-90

Calgary

310

484

56

725

542

-25

1,035

1,026

-1

Edmonton

333

470

41

535

433

-19

868

903

4

Greater Sudbury

14

25

79

8

155

##

22

180

##

Guelph

15

16

7

4

0

-100

19

16

-16

Halifax

128

172

34

348

101

-71

476

273

-43

Hamilton

8

37

363

218

43

-80

226

80

-65

Kelowna

38

70

84

49

128

161

87

198

128

Kingston

37

25

-32

187

6

-97

224

31

-86

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

87

62

-29

565

168

-70

652

230

-65

Lethbridge

34

18

-47

11

9

-18

45

27

-40

London

172

195

13

217

238

10

389

433

11

Moncton

41

39

-5

30

27

-10

71

66

-7

Montréal

318

261

-18

2,510

2,652

6

2,828

2,913

3

Oshawa

100

111

11

219

166

-24

319

277

-13

Ottawa-Gatineau

370

402

9

1,170

998

-15

1,540

1,400

-9

  Gatineau

124

88

-29

301

524

74

425

612

44

  Ottawa

246

314

28

869

474

-45

1,115

788

-29

Peterborough

8

18

125

6

0

-100

14

18

29

Québec

89

72

-19

661

695

5

750

767

2

Regina

38

29

-24

11

51

364

49

80

63

Saguenay

15

4

-73

16

16

-

31

20

-35

St. Catharines-Niagara

59

143

142

78

162

108

137

305

123

Saint John

36

32

-11

34

48

41

70

80

14

St. John's

32

46

44

4

10

150

36

56

56

Saskatoon

78

59

-24

9

392

##

87

451

418

Sherbrooke

46

42

-9

160

227

42

206

269

31

Thunder Bay

13

17

31

2

0

-100

15

17

13

Toronto

654

494

-24

2,137

4,118

93

2,791

4,612

65

Trois-Rivières

17

30

76

30

120

300

47

150

219

Vancouver

257

289

12

1,559

925

-41

1,816

1,214

-33

Victoria

55

60

9

138

356

158

193

416

116

Windsor

77

33

-57

133

32

-76

210

65

-69

Winnipeg

142

163

15

73

499

##

215

662

208

Total

3,823

4,093

7

11,969

13,527

13

15,792

17,620

12

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value




































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


August
2021

September
2021

%

August
2021

September
2021

%

August
2021

September
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

509

480

-6

40

152

280

549

632

15

P.E.I.   


325

274

-16

444

84

-81

769

358

-53

N.S.   


1,222

2,336

91

563

1,485

164

1,785

3,821

114

N.B.   


905

972

7

2,429

1,122

-54

3,334

2,094

-37

Qc  


7,407

6,720

-9

39,621

46,808

18

47,028

53,528

14

Ont.   


25,714

22,526

-12

73,976

68,507

-7

99,690

91,033

-9

Man.   


2,839

2,381

-16

3,636

6,264

72

6,475

8,645

34

Sask.   


1,483

1,067

-28

408

5,352

##

1,891

6,419

239

Alta.   


13,180

12,577

-5

16,565

12,416

-25

29,745

24,993

-16

B.C.   


7,170

7,861

10

35,066

23,671

-32

42,236

31,532

-25

Canada (10,000+)

60,754

57,194

-6

172,748

165,861

-4

233,502

223,055

-4

Canada (All Areas)

80,363

76,707

-5

182,394

174,444

-4

262,754

251,151

-4

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

258

343

33

312

1,128

262

570

1,471

158

Barrie

592

1,009

70

2,976

1,308

-56

3,568

2,317

-35

Belleville

423

289

-32

600

84

-86

1,023

373

-64

Brantford

486

110

-77

2,352

0

-100

2,838

110

-96

Calgary

5,770

5,133

-11

7,032

6,504

-8

12,802

11,637

-9

Edmonton

5,516

5,491

0

9,060

5,196

-43

14,576

10,687

-27

Greater Sudbury

49

166

239

24

1,860

##

73

2,026

##

Guelph

180

206

14

144

0

-100

324

206

-36

Halifax

300

1,415

372

132

1,212

##

432

2,627

##

Hamilton

575

435

-24

7,656

516

-93

8,231

951

-88

Kelowna

979

953

-3

4,428

1,536

-65

5,407

2,489

-54

Kingston

451

250

-45

168

72

-57

619

322

-48

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

953

689

-28

4,608

2,016

-56

5,561

2,705

-51

Lethbridge

288

178

-38

252

108

-57

540

286

-47

London

2,033

2,096

3

2,508

2,856

14

4,541

4,952

9

Moncton

295

316

7

2,148

324

-85

2,443

640

-74

Montréal

2,385

2,475

4

24,526

31,584

29

26,911

34,059

27

Oshawa

1,568

1,173

-25

1,752

1,992

14

3,320

3,165

-5

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,900

3,702

28

7,776

11,976

54

10,676

15,678

47

  Gatineau

324

565

74

408

6,288

##

732

6,853

##

  Ottawa

2,576

3,137

22

7,368

5,688

-23

9,944

8,825

-11

Peterborough

406

306

-25

1,896

0

-100

2,302

306

-87

Québec

583

760

30

1,620

8,340

415

2,203

9,100

313

Regina

485

371

-24

108

612

467

593

983

66

Saguenay

420

55

-87

228

192

-16

648

247

-62

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,463

1,966

34

756

1,944

157

2,219

3,910

76

Saint John

268

278

4

24

576

##

292

854

192

St. John's

408

425

4

36

120

233

444

545

23

Saskatoon

925

681

-26

264

4,704

##

1,189

5,385

353

Sherbrooke

572

340

-41

1,320

2,724

106

1,892

3,064

62

Thunder Bay

67

102

52

0

0

-

67

102

52

Toronto

7,389

5,875

-20

39,036

49,416

27

46,425

55,291

19

Trois-Rivières

371

256

-31

72

1,440

##

443

1,696

283

Vancouver

2,594

3,009

16

19,800

11,100

-44

22,394

14,109

-37

Victoria

802

703

-12

6,156

4,272

-31

6,958

4,975

-28

Windsor

596

337

-43

912

384

-58

1,508

721

-52

Winnipeg

2,410

1,986

-18

3,276

5,988

83

5,686

7,974

40

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC








## not calculable / extreme
value
































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

