"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from August to September, with total starts continuing to pull back from their earlier 2021 levels," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single-detached and multi-family SAAR starts were both lower in Canada's urban areas in September, which led to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market not to register growth in total SAAR starts in September, due to a decline in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 251,151 units in September, a decrease of 4.4% from 262,754 units in August. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 4.5% in September to 223,055 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 4% to 165,861 units in September, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.9% to 57,194 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 28,096 units.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







September

2020 September

2021 % September

2020 September

2021 % September

2020 September

2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

43 55 28 6 14 133 49 69 41 P.E.I.

27 28 4 21 7 -67 48 35 -27 N.S.

187 272 45 381 136 -64 568 408 -28 N.B.

130 106 -18 82 100 22 212 206 -3 Atlantic

387 461 19 490 257 -48 877 718 -18 Qc

859 765 -11 4,122 4,595 11 4,981 5,360 8 Ont.

2,053 2,090 2 5,046 5,926 17 7,099 8,016 13 Man.

178 197 11 107 522 388 285 719 152 Sask.

124 99 -20 26 446 ## 150 545 263 Alta.

781 1,125 44 1,384 1,027 -26 2,165 2,152 -1 Prairies

1,083 1,421 31 1,517 1,995 32 2,600 3,416 31 B.C.

607 715 18 2,005 1,977 -1 2,612 2,692 3 Canada (10,000+) 4,989 5,452 9 13,180 14,750 12 18,169 20,202 11 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 43 36 -16 53 94 77 96 130 35 Barrie

63 100 59 6 109 ## 69 209 203 Belleville

46 29 -37 12 7 -42 58 36 -38 Brantford

50 10 -80 51 0 -100 101 10 -90 Calgary

310 484 56 725 542 -25 1,035 1,026 -1 Edmonton

333 470 41 535 433 -19 868 903 4 Greater Sudbury 14 25 79 8 155 ## 22 180 ## Guelph

15 16 7 4 0 -100 19 16 -16 Halifax

128 172 34 348 101 -71 476 273 -43 Hamilton

8 37 363 218 43 -80 226 80 -65 Kelowna

38 70 84 49 128 161 87 198 128 Kingston

37 25 -32 187 6 -97 224 31 -86 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 87 62 -29 565 168 -70 652 230 -65 Lethbridge

34 18 -47 11 9 -18 45 27 -40 London

172 195 13 217 238 10 389 433 11 Moncton

41 39 -5 30 27 -10 71 66 -7 Montréal

318 261 -18 2,510 2,652 6 2,828 2,913 3 Oshawa

100 111 11 219 166 -24 319 277 -13 Ottawa-Gatineau 370 402 9 1,170 998 -15 1,540 1,400 -9 Gatineau

124 88 -29 301 524 74 425 612 44 Ottawa

246 314 28 869 474 -45 1,115 788 -29 Peterborough

8 18 125 6 0 -100 14 18 29 Québec

89 72 -19 661 695 5 750 767 2 Regina

38 29 -24 11 51 364 49 80 63 Saguenay

15 4 -73 16 16 - 31 20 -35 St. Catharines-Niagara 59 143 142 78 162 108 137 305 123 Saint John

36 32 -11 34 48 41 70 80 14 St. John's

32 46 44 4 10 150 36 56 56 Saskatoon

78 59 -24 9 392 ## 87 451 418 Sherbrooke

46 42 -9 160 227 42 206 269 31 Thunder Bay

13 17 31 2 0 -100 15 17 13 Toronto

654 494 -24 2,137 4,118 93 2,791 4,612 65 Trois-Rivières

17 30 76 30 120 300 47 150 219 Vancouver

257 289 12 1,559 925 -41 1,816 1,214 -33 Victoria

55 60 9 138 356 158 193 416 116 Windsor

77 33 -57 133 32 -76 210 65 -69 Winnipeg

142 163 15 73 499 ## 215 662 208 Total

3,823 4,093 7 11,969 13,527 13 15,792 17,620 12 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value









































































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached All Others Total





August

2021 September

2021 % August

2021 September

2021 % August

2021 September

2021 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.L.

509 480 -6 40 152 280 549 632 15

P.E.I.

325 274 -16 444 84 -81 769 358 -53

N.S.

1,222 2,336 91 563 1,485 164 1,785 3,821 114

N.B.

905 972 7 2,429 1,122 -54 3,334 2,094 -37

Qc

7,407 6,720 -9 39,621 46,808 18 47,028 53,528 14

Ont.

25,714 22,526 -12 73,976 68,507 -7 99,690 91,033 -9

Man.

2,839 2,381 -16 3,636 6,264 72 6,475 8,645 34

Sask.

1,483 1,067 -28 408 5,352 ## 1,891 6,419 239

Alta.

13,180 12,577 -5 16,565 12,416 -25 29,745 24,993 -16

B.C.

7,170 7,861 10 35,066 23,671 -32 42,236 31,532 -25

Canada (10,000+) 60,754 57,194 -6 172,748 165,861 -4 233,502 223,055 -4

Canada (All Areas) 80,363 76,707 -5 182,394 174,444 -4 262,754 251,151 -4

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 258 343 33 312 1,128 262 570 1,471 158

Barrie

592 1,009 70 2,976 1,308 -56 3,568 2,317 -35

Belleville

423 289 -32 600 84 -86 1,023 373 -64

Brantford

486 110 -77 2,352 0 -100 2,838 110 -96

Calgary

5,770 5,133 -11 7,032 6,504 -8 12,802 11,637 -9

Edmonton

5,516 5,491 0 9,060 5,196 -43 14,576 10,687 -27

Greater Sudbury 49 166 239 24 1,860 ## 73 2,026 ##

Guelph

180 206 14 144 0 -100 324 206 -36

Halifax

300 1,415 372 132 1,212 ## 432 2,627 ##

Hamilton

575 435 -24 7,656 516 -93 8,231 951 -88

Kelowna

979 953 -3 4,428 1,536 -65 5,407 2,489 -54

Kingston

451 250 -45 168 72 -57 619 322 -48

Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 953 689 -28 4,608 2,016 -56 5,561 2,705 -51

Lethbridge

288 178 -38 252 108 -57 540 286 -47

London

2,033 2,096 3 2,508 2,856 14 4,541 4,952 9

Moncton

295 316 7 2,148 324 -85 2,443 640 -74

Montréal

2,385 2,475 4 24,526 31,584 29 26,911 34,059 27

Oshawa

1,568 1,173 -25 1,752 1,992 14 3,320 3,165 -5

Ottawa-Gatineau 2,900 3,702 28 7,776 11,976 54 10,676 15,678 47

Gatineau

324 565 74 408 6,288 ## 732 6,853 ##

Ottawa

2,576 3,137 22 7,368 5,688 -23 9,944 8,825 -11

Peterborough 406 306 -25 1,896 0 -100 2,302 306 -87

Québec

583 760 30 1,620 8,340 415 2,203 9,100 313

Regina

485 371 -24 108 612 467 593 983 66

Saguenay

420 55 -87 228 192 -16 648 247 -62

St. Catharines-Niagara 1,463 1,966 34 756 1,944 157 2,219 3,910 76

Saint John

268 278 4 24 576 ## 292 854 192

St. John's

408 425 4 36 120 233 444 545 23

Saskatoon

925 681 -26 264 4,704 ## 1,189 5,385 353

Sherbrooke

572 340 -41 1,320 2,724 106 1,892 3,064 62

Thunder Bay 67 102 52 0 0 - 67 102 52

Toronto

7,389 5,875 -20 39,036 49,416 27 46,425 55,291 19

Trois-Rivières 371 256 -31 72 1,440 ## 443 1,696 283

Vancouver

2,594 3,009 16 19,800 11,100 -44 22,394 14,109 -37

Victoria

802 703 -12 6,156 4,272 -31 6,958 4,975 -28

Windsor

596 337 -43 912 384 -58 1,508 721 -52

Winnipeg

2,410 1,986 -18 3,276 5,988 83 5,686 7,974 40

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

















## not calculable / extreme

value



































































