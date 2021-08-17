Canadian housing starts trended lower in July Français
Aug 17, 2021, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 286,620 units in July 2021, down from 293,085 units in June 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from June to July, reflecting the recent moderation in total starts from the highs recorded earlier this year," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In July, higher single-detached SAAR starts failed to offset a decrease in multi-family SAAR starts in Canada's urban areas, leading to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, the level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis. Among the markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, only Toronto registered growth in total SAAR starts in July, driven once again by strong growth in the multi-family segment."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 272,176 units in July, a decrease of 3.2% from 281,200 units in June. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 0.65% in July to 249,001 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 3.1% to 184,759 units in July while single-detached urban starts increased by 7.1% to 64,242 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,175 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August 2021 data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
July 2020
|
July 2021
|
%
|
July 2020
|
July 2021
|
%
|
July 020
|
July 2021
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
56
|
45
|
-20
|
12
|
22
|
83
|
68
|
67
|
-1
|
P.E.I.
|
27
|
59
|
119
|
14
|
75
|
436
|
41
|
134
|
227
|
N.S.
|
153
|
144
|
-6
|
497
|
297
|
-40
|
650
|
441
|
-32
|
N.B.
|
86
|
148
|
72
|
525
|
282
|
-46
|
611
|
430
|
-30
|
Atlantic
|
322
|
396
|
23
|
1,048
|
676
|
-35
|
1,370
|
1,072
|
-22
|
Qc
|
759
|
898
|
18
|
4,012
|
4,213
|
5
|
4,771
|
5,111
|
7
|
Ont.
|
2,220
|
2,684
|
21
|
5,356
|
5,481
|
2
|
7,576
|
8,165
|
8
|
Man.
|
178
|
281
|
58
|
382
|
262
|
-31
|
560
|
543
|
-3
|
Sask.
|
127
|
124
|
-2
|
558
|
89
|
-84
|
685
|
213
|
-69
|
Alta.
|
711
|
1,316
|
85
|
1,233
|
1,407
|
14
|
1,944
|
2,723
|
40
|
Prairies
|
1,016
|
1,721
|
69
|
2,173
|
1,758
|
-19
|
3,189
|
3,479
|
9
|
B.C.
|
660
|
735
|
11
|
2,649
|
3,293
|
24
|
3,309
|
4,028
|
22
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,977
|
6,434
|
29
|
15,238
|
15,421
|
1
|
20,215
|
21,855
|
8
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
23
|
20
|
-13
|
16
|
19
|
19
|
39
|
39
|
-
|
Barrie
|
32
|
91
|
184
|
16
|
235
|
##
|
48
|
326
|
##
|
Belleville
|
56
|
42
|
-25
|
8
|
4
|
-50
|
64
|
46
|
-28
|
Brantford
|
54
|
9
|
-83
|
43
|
0
|
-100
|
97
|
9
|
-91
|
Calgary
|
241
|
504
|
109
|
496
|
900
|
81
|
737
|
1,404
|
91
|
Edmonton
|
333
|
583
|
75
|
607
|
434
|
-29
|
940
|
1,017
|
8
|
Greater Sudbury
|
17
|
28
|
65
|
12
|
22
|
83
|
29
|
50
|
72
|
Guelph
|
19
|
18
|
-5
|
0
|
157
|
##
|
19
|
175
|
##
|
Halifax
|
101
|
76
|
-25
|
473
|
224
|
-53
|
574
|
300
|
-48
|
Hamilton
|
34
|
68
|
100
|
547
|
177
|
-68
|
581
|
245
|
-58
|
Kelowna
|
34
|
80
|
135
|
256
|
375
|
46
|
290
|
455
|
57
|
Kingston
|
26
|
39
|
50
|
82
|
16
|
-80
|
108
|
55
|
-49
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
93
|
61
|
-34
|
79
|
427
|
441
|
172
|
488
|
184
|
Lethbridge
|
23
|
53
|
130
|
78
|
23
|
-71
|
101
|
76
|
-25
|
London
|
222
|
238
|
7
|
109
|
397
|
264
|
331
|
635
|
92
|
Moncton
|
26
|
48
|
85
|
370
|
105
|
-72
|
396
|
153
|
-61
|
Montréal
|
259
|
271
|
5
|
2,776
|
2,339
|
-16
|
3,035
|
2,610
|
-14
|
Oshawa
|
56
|
129
|
130
|
86
|
160
|
86
|
142
|
289
|
104
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
386
|
408
|
6
|
592
|
387
|
-35
|
978
|
795
|
-19
|
Gatineau
|
63
|
110
|
75
|
175
|
38
|
-78
|
238
|
148
|
-38
|
Ottawa
|
323
|
298
|
-8
|
417
|
349
|
-16
|
740
|
647
|
-13
|
Peterborough
|
26
|
60
|
131
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
28
|
60
|
114
|
Québec
|
96
|
103
|
7
|
476
|
1,303
|
174
|
572
|
1,406
|
146
|
Regina
|
22
|
31
|
41
|
56
|
24
|
-57
|
78
|
55
|
-29
|
Saguenay
|
38
|
20
|
-47
|
46
|
16
|
-65
|
84
|
36
|
-57
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
122
|
132
|
8
|
155
|
72
|
-54
|
277
|
204
|
-26
|
Saint John
|
19
|
30
|
58
|
78
|
88
|
13
|
97
|
118
|
22
|
St. John's
|
44
|
35
|
-20
|
10
|
20
|
100
|
54
|
55
|
2
|
Saskatoon
|
95
|
82
|
-14
|
498
|
49
|
-90
|
593
|
131
|
-78
|
Sherbrooke
|
39
|
46
|
18
|
62
|
74
|
19
|
101
|
120
|
19
|
Thunder Bay
|
13
|
19
|
46
|
6
|
60
|
##
|
19
|
79
|
316
|
Toronto
|
652
|
861
|
32
|
3,469
|
3,194
|
-8
|
4,121
|
4,055
|
-2
|
Trois-Rivières
|
21
|
22
|
5
|
56
|
88
|
57
|
77
|
110
|
43
|
Vancouver
|
315
|
257
|
-18
|
1,764
|
1,818
|
3
|
2,079
|
2,075
|
0
|
Victoria
|
80
|
80
|
-
|
283
|
537
|
90
|
363
|
617
|
70
|
Windsor
|
41
|
57
|
39
|
45
|
36
|
-20
|
86
|
93
|
8
|
Winnipeg
|
141
|
233
|
65
|
341
|
211
|
-38
|
482
|
444
|
-8
|
Total
|
3,799
|
4,834
|
27
|
13,993
|
13,991
|
0
|
17,792
|
18,825
|
6
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
June
2021
|
July
2021
|
%
|
June
2021
|
July
2021
|
%
|
June
2021
|
July
2021
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
548
|
428
|
-22
|
147
|
256
|
74
|
695
|
684
|
-2
|
P.E.I.
|
289
|
494
|
71
|
828
|
900
|
9
|
1,117
|
1,394
|
25
|
N.S.
|
1,099
|
1,381
|
26
|
822
|
3,551
|
332
|
1,921
|
4,932
|
157
|
N.B.
|
1,078
|
1,053
|
-2
|
2,714
|
3,279
|
21
|
3,792
|
4,332
|
14
|
Qc
|
9,032
|
8,592
|
-5
|
48,768
|
51,662
|
6
|
57,800
|
60,254
|
4
|
Ont.
|
21,934
|
26,492
|
21
|
59,913
|
64,513
|
8
|
81,847
|
91,005
|
11
|
Man.
|
2,971
|
2,900
|
-2
|
6,348
|
3,144
|
-50
|
9,319
|
6,044
|
-35
|
Sask.
|
1,668
|
1,265
|
-24
|
1,776
|
1,068
|
-40
|
3,444
|
2,333
|
-32
|
Alta.
|
13,579
|
13,949
|
3
|
15,153
|
16,868
|
11
|
28,732
|
30,817
|
7
|
B.C.
|
7,780
|
7,688
|
-1
|
54,180
|
39,518
|
-27
|
61,960
|
47,206
|
-24
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
59,978
|
64,242
|
7
|
190,649
|
184,759
|
-3
|
250,627
|
249,001
|
-1
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
80,462
|
81,498
|
1
|
200,740
|
190,677
|
-5
|
281,200
|
272,176
|
-3
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
323
|
271
|
-16
|
1,368
|
228
|
-83
|
1,691
|
499
|
-70
|
Barrie
|
572
|
583
|
2
|
504
|
2,820
|
460
|
1,076
|
3,403
|
216
|
Belleville
|
466
|
389
|
-17
|
0
|
48
|
##
|
466
|
437
|
-6
|
Brantford
|
276
|
113
|
-59
|
72
|
0
|
-100
|
348
|
113
|
-68
|
Calgary
|
6,069
|
6,143
|
1
|
7,620
|
10,800
|
42
|
13,689
|
16,943
|
24
|
Edmonton
|
5,522
|
6,078
|
10
|
6,840
|
5,208
|
-24
|
12,362
|
11,286
|
-9
|
Greater Sudbury
|
141
|
170
|
21
|
276
|
264
|
-4
|
417
|
434
|
4
|
Guelph
|
172
|
200
|
16
|
1,956
|
1,884
|
-4
|
2,128
|
2,084
|
-2
|
Halifax
|
35
|
801
|
##
|
132
|
2,688
|
##
|
167
|
3,489
|
##
|
Hamilton
|
1,104
|
962
|
-13
|
3,876
|
2,124
|
-45
|
4,980
|
3,086
|
-38
|
Kelowna
|
861
|
918
|
7
|
2,412
|
4,500
|
87
|
3,273
|
5,418
|
66
|
Kingston
|
288
|
386
|
34
|
276
|
192
|
-30
|
564
|
578
|
2
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
820
|
903
|
10
|
2,304
|
5,124
|
122
|
3,124
|
6,027
|
93
|
Lethbridge
|
448
|
503
|
12
|
60
|
276
|
360
|
508
|
779
|
53
|
London
|
1,971
|
1,952
|
-1
|
8,544
|
4,764
|
-44
|
10,515
|
6,716
|
-36
|
Moncton
|
296
|
326
|
10
|
1,680
|
1,260
|
-25
|
1,976
|
1,586
|
-20
|
Montréal
|
2,751
|
2,737
|
-1
|
36,273
|
27,893
|
-23
|
39,024
|
30,630
|
-22
|
Oshawa
|
1,331
|
1,431
|
8
|
3,420
|
1,920
|
-44
|
4,751
|
3,351
|
-29
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
5,101
|
3,758
|
-26
|
3,816
|
4,644
|
22
|
8,917
|
8,402
|
-6
|
Gatineau
|
2,013
|
984
|
-51
|
264
|
456
|
73
|
2,277
|
1,440
|
-37
|
Ottawa
|
3,088
|
2,774
|
-10
|
3,552
|
4,188
|
18
|
6,640
|
6,962
|
5
|
Peterborough
|
241
|
445
|
85
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
241
|
445
|
85
|
Québec
|
983
|
1,035
|
5
|
15,996
|
15,636
|
-2
|
16,979
|
16,671
|
-2
|
Regina
|
472
|
399
|
-15
|
456
|
288
|
-37
|
928
|
687
|
-26
|
Saguenay
|
395
|
200
|
-49
|
240
|
192
|
-20
|
635
|
392
|
-38
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
624
|
1,291
|
107
|
1,056
|
864
|
-18
|
1,680
|
2,155
|
28
|
Saint John
|
288
|
246
|
-15
|
72
|
1,056
|
##
|
360
|
1,302
|
262
|
St. John's
|
387
|
379
|
-2
|
144
|
240
|
67
|
531
|
619
|
17
|
Saskatoon
|
926
|
786
|
-15
|
1,236
|
588
|
-52
|
2,162
|
1,374
|
-36
|
Sherbrooke
|
368
|
623
|
69
|
2,256
|
888
|
-61
|
2,624
|
1,511
|
-42
|
Thunder Bay
|
82
|
138
|
68
|
0
|
720
|
##
|
82
|
858
|
##
|
Toronto
|
5,522
|
8,028
|
45
|
30,480
|
38,328
|
26
|
36,002
|
46,356
|
29
|
Trois-Rivières
|
281
|
242
|
-14
|
996
|
1,056
|
6
|
1,277
|
1,298
|
2
|
Vancouver
|
2,801
|
2,567
|
-8
|
42,144
|
21,816
|
-48
|
44,945
|
24,383
|
-46
|
Victoria
|
875
|
811
|
-7
|
3,264
|
6,444
|
97
|
4,139
|
7,255
|
75
|
Windsor
|
629
|
632
|
0
|
1,092
|
432
|
-60
|
1,721
|
1,064
|
-38
|
Winnipeg
|
2,403
|
2,396
|
0
|
5,640
|
2,532
|
-55
|
8,043
|
4,928
|
-39
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]
Share this article