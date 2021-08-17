"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from June to July, reflecting the recent moderation in total starts from the highs recorded earlier this year," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In July, higher single-detached SAAR starts failed to offset a decrease in multi-family SAAR starts in Canada's urban areas, leading to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, the level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis. Among the markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, only Toronto registered growth in total SAAR starts in July, driven once again by strong growth in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 272,176 units in July, a decrease of 3.2% from 281,200 units in June. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 0.65% in July to 249,001 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 3.1% to 184,759 units in July while single-detached urban starts increased by 7.1% to 64,242 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,175 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August 2021 data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total



July 2020 July 2021 % July 2020 July 2021 % July 020 July 2021 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L.

56 45 -20 12 22 83 68 67 -1 P.E.I.

27 59 119 14 75 436 41 134 227 N.S.

153 144 -6 497 297 -40 650 441 -32 N.B.

86 148 72 525 282 -46 611 430 -30 Atlantic

322 396 23 1,048 676 -35 1,370 1,072 -22 Qc

759 898 18 4,012 4,213 5 4,771 5,111 7 Ont.

2,220 2,684 21 5,356 5,481 2 7,576 8,165 8 Man.

178 281 58 382 262 -31 560 543 -3 Sask.

127 124 -2 558 89 -84 685 213 -69 Alta.

711 1,316 85 1,233 1,407 14 1,944 2,723 40 Prairies

1,016 1,721 69 2,173 1,758 -19 3,189 3,479 9 B.C.

660 735 11 2,649 3,293 24 3,309 4,028 22 Canada (10,000+) 4,977 6,434 29 15,238 15,421 1 20,215 21,855 8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 23 20 -13 16 19 19 39 39 - Barrie

32 91 184 16 235 ## 48 326 ## Belleville

56 42 -25 8 4 -50 64 46 -28 Brantford

54 9 -83 43 0 -100 97 9 -91 Calgary

241 504 109 496 900 81 737 1,404 91 Edmonton

333 583 75 607 434 -29 940 1,017 8 Greater Sudbury 17 28 65 12 22 83 29 50 72 Guelph

19 18 -5 0 157 ## 19 175 ## Halifax

101 76 -25 473 224 -53 574 300 -48 Hamilton

34 68 100 547 177 -68 581 245 -58 Kelowna

34 80 135 256 375 46 290 455 57 Kingston

26 39 50 82 16 -80 108 55 -49 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 93 61 -34 79 427 441 172 488 184 Lethbridge

23 53 130 78 23 -71 101 76 -25 London

222 238 7 109 397 264 331 635 92 Moncton

26 48 85 370 105 -72 396 153 -61 Montréal

259 271 5 2,776 2,339 -16 3,035 2,610 -14 Oshawa

56 129 130 86 160 86 142 289 104 Ottawa-Gatineau 386 408 6 592 387 -35 978 795 -19 Gatineau

63 110 75 175 38 -78 238 148 -38 Ottawa

323 298 -8 417 349 -16 740 647 -13 Peterborough

26 60 131 2 0 -100 28 60 114 Québec

96 103 7 476 1,303 174 572 1,406 146 Regina

22 31 41 56 24 -57 78 55 -29 Saguenay

38 20 -47 46 16 -65 84 36 -57 St. Catharines-Niagara 122 132 8 155 72 -54 277 204 -26 Saint John

19 30 58 78 88 13 97 118 22 St. John's

44 35 -20 10 20 100 54 55 2 Saskatoon

95 82 -14 498 49 -90 593 131 -78 Sherbrooke

39 46 18 62 74 19 101 120 19 Thunder Bay

13 19 46 6 60 ## 19 79 316 Toronto

652 861 32 3,469 3,194 -8 4,121 4,055 -2 Trois-Rivières

21 22 5 56 88 57 77 110 43 Vancouver

315 257 -18 1,764 1,818 3 2,079 2,075 0 Victoria

80 80 - 283 537 90 363 617 70 Windsor

41 57 39 45 36 -20 86 93 8 Winnipeg

141 233 65 341 211 -38 482 444 -8 Total

3,799 4,834 27 13,993 13,991 0 17,792 18,825 6 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



June 2021 July 2021 % June 2021 July 2021 % June 2021 July 2021 % Provinces (10,000+) N.L.

548 428 -22 147 256 74 695 684 -2 P.E.I.

289 494 71 828 900 9 1,117 1,394 25 N.S.

1,099 1,381 26 822 3,551 332 1,921 4,932 157 N.B.

1,078 1,053 -2 2,714 3,279 21 3,792 4,332 14 Qc

9,032 8,592 -5 48,768 51,662 6 57,800 60,254 4 Ont.

21,934 26,492 21 59,913 64,513 8 81,847 91,005 11 Man.

2,971 2,900 -2 6,348 3,144 -50 9,319 6,044 -35 Sask.

1,668 1,265 -24 1,776 1,068 -40 3,444 2,333 -32 Alta.

13,579 13,949 3 15,153 16,868 11 28,732 30,817 7 B.C.

7,780 7,688 -1 54,180 39,518 -27 61,960 47,206 -24 Canada (10,000+) 59,978 64,242 7 190,649 184,759 -3 250,627 249,001 -1 Canada (All Areas) 80,462 81,498 1 200,740 190,677 -5 281,200 272,176 -3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 323 271 -16 1,368 228 -83 1,691 499 -70 Barrie

572 583 2 504 2,820 460 1,076 3,403 216 Belleville

466 389 -17 0 48 ## 466 437 -6 Brantford

276 113 -59 72 0 -100 348 113 -68 Calgary

6,069 6,143 1 7,620 10,800 42 13,689 16,943 24 Edmonton

5,522 6,078 10 6,840 5,208 -24 12,362 11,286 -9 Greater Sudbury 141 170 21 276 264 -4 417 434 4 Guelph

172 200 16 1,956 1,884 -4 2,128 2,084 -2 Halifax

35 801 ## 132 2,688 ## 167 3,489 ## Hamilton

1,104 962 -13 3,876 2,124 -45 4,980 3,086 -38 Kelowna

861 918 7 2,412 4,500 87 3,273 5,418 66 Kingston

288 386 34 276 192 -30 564 578 2 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 820 903 10 2,304 5,124 122 3,124 6,027 93 Lethbridge

448 503 12 60 276 360 508 779 53 London

1,971 1,952 -1 8,544 4,764 -44 10,515 6,716 -36 Moncton

296 326 10 1,680 1,260 -25 1,976 1,586 -20 Montréal

2,751 2,737 -1 36,273 27,893 -23 39,024 30,630 -22 Oshawa

1,331 1,431 8 3,420 1,920 -44 4,751 3,351 -29 Ottawa-Gatineau 5,101 3,758 -26 3,816 4,644 22 8,917 8,402 -6 Gatineau

2,013 984 -51 264 456 73 2,277 1,440 -37 Ottawa

3,088 2,774 -10 3,552 4,188 18 6,640 6,962 5 Peterborough 241 445 85 0 0 - 241 445 85 Québec

983 1,035 5 15,996 15,636 -2 16,979 16,671 -2 Regina

472 399 -15 456 288 -37 928 687 -26 Saguenay

395 200 -49 240 192 -20 635 392 -38 St. Catharines-Niagara 624 1,291 107 1,056 864 -18 1,680 2,155 28 Saint John

288 246 -15 72 1,056 ## 360 1,302 262 St. John's

387 379 -2 144 240 67 531 619 17 Saskatoon

926 786 -15 1,236 588 -52 2,162 1,374 -36 Sherbrooke

368 623 69 2,256 888 -61 2,624 1,511 -42 Thunder Bay 82 138 68 0 720 ## 82 858 ## Toronto

5,522 8,028 45 30,480 38,328 26 36,002 46,356 29 Trois-Rivières 281 242 -14 996 1,056 6 1,277 1,298 2 Vancouver

2,801 2,567 -8 42,144 21,816 -48 44,945 24,383 -46 Victoria

875 811 -7 3,264 6,444 97 4,139 7,255 75 Windsor

629 632 0 1,092 432 -60 1,721 1,064 -38 Winnipeg

2,403 2,396 0 5,640 2,532 -55 8,043 4,928 -39 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

