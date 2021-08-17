Canadian housing starts trended lower in July Français

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 286,620 units in July 2021, down from 293,085 units in June 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from June to July, reflecting the recent moderation in total starts from the highs recorded earlier this year," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In July, higher single-detached SAAR starts failed to offset a decrease in multi-family SAAR starts in Canada's urban areas, leading to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, the level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis. Among the markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, only Toronto registered growth in total SAAR starts in July, driven once again by strong growth in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 272,176 units in July, a decrease of 3.2% from 281,200 units in June. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 0.65% in July to 249,001 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 3.1% to 184,759 units in July while single-detached urban starts increased by 7.1% to 64,242 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,175 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August 2021 data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total


July 2020

July 2021

%

July 2020

July 2021

%

July 020

July 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

56

45

-20

12

22

83

68

67

-1

P.E.I.   


27

59

119

14

75

436

41

134

227

N.S.   


153

144

-6

497

297

-40

650

441

-32

N.B.   


86

148

72

525

282

-46

611

430

-30

Atlantic

322

396

23

1,048

676

-35

1,370

1,072

-22

Qc

759

898

18

4,012

4,213

5

4,771

5,111

7

Ont.   


2,220

2,684

21

5,356

5,481

2

7,576

8,165

8

Man.   


178

281

58

382

262

-31

560

543

-3

Sask.   


127

124

-2

558

89

-84

685

213

-69

Alta.   


711

1,316

85

1,233

1,407

14

1,944

2,723

40

Prairies

1,016

1,721

69

2,173

1,758

-19

3,189

3,479

9

B.C.   


660

735

11

2,649

3,293

24

3,309

4,028

22

Canada (10,000+)

4,977

6,434

29

15,238

15,421

1

20,215

21,855

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

23

20

-13

16

19

19

39

39

-

Barrie

32

91

184

16

235

##

48

326

##

Belleville

56

42

-25

8

4

-50

64

46

-28

Brantford

54

9

-83

43

0

-100

97

9

-91

Calgary

241

504

109

496

900

81

737

1,404

91

Edmonton

333

583

75

607

434

-29

940

1,017

8

Greater Sudbury

17

28

65

12

22

83

29

50

72

Guelph

19

18

-5

0

157

##

19

175

##

Halifax

101

76

-25

473

224

-53

574

300

-48

Hamilton

34

68

100

547

177

-68

581

245

-58

Kelowna

34

80

135

256

375

46

290

455

57

Kingston

26

39

50

82

16

-80

108

55

-49

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

93

61

-34

79

427

441

172

488

184

Lethbridge

23

53

130

78

23

-71

101

76

-25

London

222

238

7

109

397

264

331

635

92

Moncton

26

48

85

370

105

-72

396

153

-61

Montréal

259

271

5

2,776

2,339

-16

3,035

2,610

-14

Oshawa

56

129

130

86

160

86

142

289

104

Ottawa-Gatineau

386

408

6

592

387

-35

978

795

-19

  Gatineau

63

110

75

175

38

-78

238

148

-38

  Ottawa

323

298

-8

417

349

-16

740

647

-13

Peterborough

26

60

131

2

0

-100

28

60

114

Québec

96

103

7

476

1,303

174

572

1,406

146

Regina

22

31

41

56

24

-57

78

55

-29

Saguenay

38

20

-47

46

16

-65

84

36

-57

St. Catharines-Niagara

122

132

8

155

72

-54

277

204

-26

Saint John

19

30

58

78

88

13

97

118

22

St. John's

44

35

-20

10

20

100

54

55

2

Saskatoon

95

82

-14

498

49

-90

593

131

-78

Sherbrooke

39

46

18

62

74

19

101

120

19

Thunder Bay

13

19

46

6

60

##

19

79

316

Toronto

652

861

32

3,469

3,194

-8

4,121

4,055

-2

Trois-Rivières

21

22

5

56

88

57

77

110

43

Vancouver

315

257

-18

1,764

1,818

3

2,079

2,075

0

Victoria

80

80

-

283

537

90

363

617

70

Windsor

41

57

39

45

36

-20

86

93

8

Winnipeg

141

233

65

341

211

-38

482

444

-8

Total

3,799

4,834

27

13,993

13,991

0

17,792

18,825

6

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

 

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


June

2021

July

2021

%

June

2021

July

2021

%

June

2021

July

2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

548

428

-22

147

256

74

695

684

-2

P.E.I.   


289

494

71

828

900

9

1,117

1,394

25

N.S.   


1,099

1,381

26

822

3,551

332

1,921

4,932

157

N.B.   


1,078

1,053

-2

2,714

3,279

21

3,792

4,332

14

Qc  


9,032

8,592

-5

48,768

51,662

6

57,800

60,254

4

Ont.   


21,934

26,492

21

59,913

64,513

8

81,847

91,005

11

Man.   


2,971

2,900

-2

6,348

3,144

-50

9,319

6,044

-35

Sask.   


1,668

1,265

-24

1,776

1,068

-40

3,444

2,333

-32

Alta.   


13,579

13,949

3

15,153

16,868

11

28,732

30,817

7

B.C.   


7,780

7,688

-1

54,180

39,518

-27

61,960

47,206

-24

Canada (10,000+)

59,978

64,242

7

190,649

184,759

-3

250,627

249,001

-1

Canada (All Areas)

80,462

81,498

1

200,740

190,677

-5

281,200

272,176

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

323

271

-16

1,368

228

-83

1,691

499

-70

Barrie

572

583

2

504

2,820

460

1,076

3,403

216

Belleville

466

389

-17

0

48

##

466

437

-6

Brantford

276

113

-59

72

0

-100

348

113

-68

Calgary

6,069

6,143

1

7,620

10,800

42

13,689

16,943

24

Edmonton

5,522

6,078

10

6,840

5,208

-24

12,362

11,286

-9

Greater Sudbury

141

170

21

276

264

-4

417

434

4

Guelph

172

200

16

1,956

1,884

-4

2,128

2,084

-2

Halifax

35

801

##

132

2,688

##

167

3,489

##

Hamilton

1,104

962

-13

3,876

2,124

-45

4,980

3,086

-38

Kelowna

861

918

7

2,412

4,500

87

3,273

5,418

66

Kingston

288

386

34

276

192

-30

564

578

2

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

820

903

10

2,304

5,124

122

3,124

6,027

93

Lethbridge

448

503

12

60

276

360

508

779

53

London

1,971

1,952

-1

8,544

4,764

-44

10,515

6,716

-36

Moncton

296

326

10

1,680

1,260

-25

1,976

1,586

-20

Montréal

2,751

2,737

-1

36,273

27,893

-23

39,024

30,630

-22

Oshawa

1,331

1,431

8

3,420

1,920

-44

4,751

3,351

-29

Ottawa-Gatineau

5,101

3,758

-26

3,816

4,644

22

8,917

8,402

-6

  Gatineau

2,013

984

-51

264

456

73

2,277

1,440

-37

  Ottawa

3,088

2,774

-10

3,552

4,188

18

6,640

6,962

5

Peterborough

241

445

85

0

0

-

241

445

85

Québec

983

1,035

5

15,996

15,636

-2

16,979

16,671

-2

Regina

472

399

-15

456

288

-37

928

687

-26

Saguenay

395

200

-49

240

192

-20

635

392

-38

St. Catharines-Niagara

624

1,291

107

1,056

864

-18

1,680

2,155

28

Saint John

288

246

-15

72

1,056

##

360

1,302

262

St. John's

387

379

-2

144

240

67

531

619

17

Saskatoon

926

786

-15

1,236

588

-52

2,162

1,374

-36

Sherbrooke

368

623

69

2,256

888

-61

2,624

1,511

-42

Thunder Bay

82

138

68

0

720

##

82

858

##

Toronto

5,522

8,028

45

30,480

38,328

26

36,002

46,356

29

Trois-Rivières

281

242

-14

996

1,056

6

1,277

1,298

2

Vancouver

2,801

2,567

-8

42,144

21,816

-48

44,945

24,383

-46

Victoria

875

811

-7

3,264

6,444

97

4,139

7,255

75

Windsor

629

632

0

1,092

432

-60

1,721

1,064

-38

Winnipeg

2,403

2,396

0

5,640

2,532

-55

8,043

4,928

-39

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]

