"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts declined slightly from January to February," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, both single-detached and multi-unit starts increased in February. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in February, due to higher single-detached and multi-unit starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in February was 247,256 units, an increase of 8% from 229,185 units in January. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 10% to 222,563 units in February. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 13% to 161,912 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 2% to 60,651 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,693 units.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







February

2021 February

2022 % February

2021 February

2022 % February

2021 February

2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

9 21 133 1 11 ## 10 32 220 P.E.I.

6 5 -17 10 10 - 16 15 -6 N.S.

111 76 -32 240 127 -47 351 203 -42 N.B.

16 20 25 53 2 -96 69 22 -68 Atlantic

142 122 -14 304 150 -51 446 272 -39 Qc

420 282 -33 3,717 2,222 -40 4,137 2,504 -39 Ont.

1,701 1,333 -22 3,535 5,715 62 5,236 7,048 35 Man.

181 152 -16 318 427 34 499 579 16 Sask.

91 99 9 115 152 32 206 251 22 Alta.

855 926 8 999 1,323 32 1,854 2,249 21 Prairies

1,127 1,177 4 1,432 1,902 33 2,559 3,079 20 B.C.

581 517 -11 2,710 1,983 -27 3,291 2,500 -24 Canada (10,000+) 3,971 3,431 -14 11,698 11,972 2 15,669 15,403 -2 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 28 30 7 131 84 -36 159 114 -28 Barrie

33 41 24 4 21 425 37 62 68 Belleville

14 18 29 2 0 -100 16 18 13 Brantford

33 24 -27 58 6 -90 91 30 -67 Calgary

343 398 16 299 761 155 642 1,159 81 Edmonton

409 422 3 558 394 -29 967 816 -16 Greater Sudbury 0 0 - 2 0 -100 2 0 -100 Guelph

11 10 -9 55 4 -93 66 14 -79 Halifax

70 42 -40 143 90 -37 213 132 -38 Hamilton

28 51 82 623 148 -76 651 199 -69 Kelowna

92 36 -61 163 27 -83 255 63 -75 Kingston

20 6 -70 5 9 80 25 15 -40 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 70 96 37 32 87 172 102 183 79 Lethbridge

23 21 -9 111 99 -11 134 120 -10 London

194 115 -41 520 49 -91 714 164 -77 Moncton

7 3 -57 2 2 - 9 5 -44 Montréal

130 102 -22 2,929 1,053 -64 3,059 1,155 -62 Oshawa

166 42 -75 176 31 -82 342 73 -79 Ottawa-Gatineau 227 134 -41 527 743 41 754 877 16 Gatineau

17 5 -71 79 381 382 96 386 302 Ottawa

210 129 -39 448 362 -19 658 491 -25 Peterborough

10 10 - 131 0 -100 141 10 -93 Québec

94 53 -44 142 341 140 236 394 67 Regina

17 23 35 86 13 -85 103 36 -65 Saguenay

3 13 333 4 18 350 7 31 343 St. Catharines-Niagara 59 46 -22 93 96 3 152 142 -7 Saint John

5 6 20 0 0 - 5 6 20 St. John's

8 20 150 0 11 ## 8 31 288 Saskatoon

73 73 - 29 138 376 102 211 107 Sherbrooke

40 33 -18 140 100 -29 180 133 -26 Thunder Bay

0 0 - 0 4 ## 0 4 ## Toronto

456 418 -8 1,149 4,697 309 1,605 5,115 219 Trois-Rivières

4 1 -75 11 75 ## 15 76 407 Vancouver

206 247 20 2,011 1,118 -44 2,217 1,365 -38 Victoria

74 46 -38 83 367 342 157 413 163 Windsor

32 51 59 31 10 -68 63 61 -3 Winnipeg

152 130 -14 299 415 39 451 545 21 Total

3,131 2,761 -12 10,549 11,011 4 13,680 13,772 1 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value



















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



January 2022 February 2022 % January 2022 February 2022 % January 2022 February 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

885 1,020 15 46 172 274 931 1,192 28 P.E.I.

209 240 15 84 120 43 293 360 23 N.S.

1,408 1,277 -9 5,440 1,540 -72 6,848 2,817 -59 N.B.

846 1,109 31 864 229 -73 1,710 1,338 -22 Qc

12,803 9,507 -26 52,874 37,488 -29 65,677 46,995 -28 Ont.

24,352 23,342 -4 34,816 75,427 117 59,168 98,769 67 Man.

2,209 2,222 1 5,124 5,124 - 7,333 7,346 0 Sask.

1,151 1,618 41 732 1,824 149 1,883 3,442 83 Alta.

8,634 12,880 49 15,034 16,101 7 23,668 28,981 22 B.C.

7,211 7,436 3 28,136 23,887 -15 35,347 31,323 -11 Canada (10,000+) 59,708 60,651 2 143,150 161,912 13 202,858 222,563 10 Canada (All Areas) 78,142 78,073 0 151,041 169,184 12 229,185 247,256 8 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 106 457 331 1,932 1,008 -48 2,038 1,465 -28 Barrie

1,137 983 -14 276 252 -9 1,413 1,235 -13 Belleville

309 650 110 72 0 -100 381 650 71 Brantford

1,074 436 -59 0 72 ## 1,074 508 -53 Calgary

3,870 5,842 51 3,636 9,132 151 7,506 14,974 99 Edmonton

3,561 5,824 64 8,184 4,728 -42 11,745 10,552 -10 Greater Sudbury 171 123 -28 12 0 -100 183 123 -33 Guelph

237 192 -19 144 48 -67 381 240 -37 Halifax

691 760 10 5,064 1,080 -79 5,755 1,840 -68 Hamilton

583 854 46 1,020 1,776 74 1,603 2,630 64 Kelowna

806 567 -30 564 324 -43 1,370 891 -35 Kingston

1,050 144 -86 0 108 ## 1,050 252 -76 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 422 1,220 189 948 1,044 10 1,370 2,264 65 Lethbridge

187 305 63 1,740 1,188 -32 1,927 1,493 -23 London

1,913 1,689 -12 3,192 588 -82 5,105 2,277 -55 Moncton

334 185 -45 240 24 -90 574 209 -64 Montréal

2,601 2,417 -7 24,086 13,725 -43 26,687 16,142 -40 Oshawa

966 473 -51 372 372 - 1,338 845 -37 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,781 2,782 -26 5,628 8,916 58 9,409 11,698 24 Gatineau

793 209 -74 2,652 4,572 72 3,445 4,781 39 Ottawa

2,988 2,573 -14 2,976 4,344 46 5,964 6,917 16 Peterborough 290 412 42 0 0 - 290 412 42 Québec

1,660 1,038 -37 6,540 4,092 -37 8,200 5,130 -37 Regina

389 330 -15 360 156 -57 749 486 -35 Saguenay

1,094 1,046 -4 528 216 -59 1,622 1,262 -22 St. Catharines-Niagara 685 720 5 1,380 1,152 -17 2,065 1,872 -9 Saint John

94 327 248 576 0 -100 670 327 -51 St. John's

729 924 27 24 132 450 753 1,056 40 Saskatoon

580 1,141 97 348 1,656 376 928 2,797 201 Sherbrooke

739 829 12 1,560 1,200 -23 2,299 2,029 -12 Thunder Bay 136 88 -35 0 48 ## 136 136 - Toronto

8,288 9,399 13 13,980 56,364 303 22,268 65,763 195 Trois-Rivières 436 114 -74 168 900 436 604 1,014 68 Vancouver

2,881 3,752 30 19,392 13,416 -31 22,273 17,168 -23 Victoria

817 645 -21 2,784 4,404 58 3,601 5,049 40 Windsor

765 811 6 804 120 -85 1,569 931 -41 Winnipeg

1,849 1,834 -1 4,452 4,980 12 6,301 6,814 8 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value





















