Mar 15, 2022, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 251,579 units in February, down from 253,864 units in January, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts declined slightly from January to February," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, both single-detached and multi-unit starts increased in February. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in February, due to higher single-detached and multi-unit starts."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in February was 247,256 units, an increase of 8% from 229,185 units in January. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 10% to 222,563 units in February. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 13% to 161,912 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 2% to 60,651 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,693 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
9
|
21
|
133
|
1
|
11
|
##
|
10
|
32
|
220
|
P.E.I.
|
6
|
5
|
-17
|
10
|
10
|
-
|
16
|
15
|
-6
|
N.S.
|
111
|
76
|
-32
|
240
|
127
|
-47
|
351
|
203
|
-42
|
N.B.
|
16
|
20
|
25
|
53
|
2
|
-96
|
69
|
22
|
-68
|
Atlantic
|
142
|
122
|
-14
|
304
|
150
|
-51
|
446
|
272
|
-39
|
Qc
|
420
|
282
|
-33
|
3,717
|
2,222
|
-40
|
4,137
|
2,504
|
-39
|
Ont.
|
1,701
|
1,333
|
-22
|
3,535
|
5,715
|
62
|
5,236
|
7,048
|
35
|
Man.
|
181
|
152
|
-16
|
318
|
427
|
34
|
499
|
579
|
16
|
Sask.
|
91
|
99
|
9
|
115
|
152
|
32
|
206
|
251
|
22
|
Alta.
|
855
|
926
|
8
|
999
|
1,323
|
32
|
1,854
|
2,249
|
21
|
Prairies
|
1,127
|
1,177
|
4
|
1,432
|
1,902
|
33
|
2,559
|
3,079
|
20
|
B.C.
|
581
|
517
|
-11
|
2,710
|
1,983
|
-27
|
3,291
|
2,500
|
-24
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
3,971
|
3,431
|
-14
|
11,698
|
11,972
|
2
|
15,669
|
15,403
|
-2
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
28
|
30
|
7
|
131
|
84
|
-36
|
159
|
114
|
-28
|
Barrie
|
33
|
41
|
24
|
4
|
21
|
425
|
37
|
62
|
68
|
Belleville
|
14
|
18
|
29
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
16
|
18
|
13
|
Brantford
|
33
|
24
|
-27
|
58
|
6
|
-90
|
91
|
30
|
-67
|
Calgary
|
343
|
398
|
16
|
299
|
761
|
155
|
642
|
1,159
|
81
|
Edmonton
|
409
|
422
|
3
|
558
|
394
|
-29
|
967
|
816
|
-16
|
Greater Sudbury
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
Guelph
|
11
|
10
|
-9
|
55
|
4
|
-93
|
66
|
14
|
-79
|
Halifax
|
70
|
42
|
-40
|
143
|
90
|
-37
|
213
|
132
|
-38
|
Hamilton
|
28
|
51
|
82
|
623
|
148
|
-76
|
651
|
199
|
-69
|
Kelowna
|
92
|
36
|
-61
|
163
|
27
|
-83
|
255
|
63
|
-75
|
Kingston
|
20
|
6
|
-70
|
5
|
9
|
80
|
25
|
15
|
-40
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
70
|
96
|
37
|
32
|
87
|
172
|
102
|
183
|
79
|
Lethbridge
|
23
|
21
|
-9
|
111
|
99
|
-11
|
134
|
120
|
-10
|
London
|
194
|
115
|
-41
|
520
|
49
|
-91
|
714
|
164
|
-77
|
Moncton
|
7
|
3
|
-57
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
9
|
5
|
-44
|
Montréal
|
130
|
102
|
-22
|
2,929
|
1,053
|
-64
|
3,059
|
1,155
|
-62
|
Oshawa
|
166
|
42
|
-75
|
176
|
31
|
-82
|
342
|
73
|
-79
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
227
|
134
|
-41
|
527
|
743
|
41
|
754
|
877
|
16
|
Gatineau
|
17
|
5
|
-71
|
79
|
381
|
382
|
96
|
386
|
302
|
Ottawa
|
210
|
129
|
-39
|
448
|
362
|
-19
|
658
|
491
|
-25
|
Peterborough
|
10
|
10
|
-
|
131
|
0
|
-100
|
141
|
10
|
-93
|
Québec
|
94
|
53
|
-44
|
142
|
341
|
140
|
236
|
394
|
67
|
Regina
|
17
|
23
|
35
|
86
|
13
|
-85
|
103
|
36
|
-65
|
Saguenay
|
3
|
13
|
333
|
4
|
18
|
350
|
7
|
31
|
343
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
59
|
46
|
-22
|
93
|
96
|
3
|
152
|
142
|
-7
|
Saint John
|
5
|
6
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
5
|
6
|
20
|
St. John's
|
8
|
20
|
150
|
0
|
11
|
##
|
8
|
31
|
288
|
Saskatoon
|
73
|
73
|
-
|
29
|
138
|
376
|
102
|
211
|
107
|
Sherbrooke
|
40
|
33
|
-18
|
140
|
100
|
-29
|
180
|
133
|
-26
|
Thunder Bay
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
Toronto
|
456
|
418
|
-8
|
1,149
|
4,697
|
309
|
1,605
|
5,115
|
219
|
Trois-Rivières
|
4
|
1
|
-75
|
11
|
75
|
##
|
15
|
76
|
407
|
Vancouver
|
206
|
247
|
20
|
2,011
|
1,118
|
-44
|
2,217
|
1,365
|
-38
|
Victoria
|
74
|
46
|
-38
|
83
|
367
|
342
|
157
|
413
|
163
|
Windsor
|
32
|
51
|
59
|
31
|
10
|
-68
|
63
|
61
|
-3
|
Winnipeg
|
152
|
130
|
-14
|
299
|
415
|
39
|
451
|
545
|
21
|
Total
|
3,131
|
2,761
|
-12
|
10,549
|
11,011
|
4
|
13,680
|
13,772
|
1
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
January 2022
|
February 2022
|
%
|
January 2022
|
February 2022
|
%
|
January 2022
|
February 2022
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
885
|
1,020
|
15
|
46
|
172
|
274
|
931
|
1,192
|
28
|
P.E.I.
|
209
|
240
|
15
|
84
|
120
|
43
|
293
|
360
|
23
|
N.S.
|
1,408
|
1,277
|
-9
|
5,440
|
1,540
|
-72
|
6,848
|
2,817
|
-59
|
N.B.
|
846
|
1,109
|
31
|
864
|
229
|
-73
|
1,710
|
1,338
|
-22
|
Qc
|
12,803
|
9,507
|
-26
|
52,874
|
37,488
|
-29
|
65,677
|
46,995
|
-28
|
Ont.
|
24,352
|
23,342
|
-4
|
34,816
|
75,427
|
117
|
59,168
|
98,769
|
67
|
Man.
|
2,209
|
2,222
|
1
|
5,124
|
5,124
|
-
|
7,333
|
7,346
|
0
|
Sask.
|
1,151
|
1,618
|
41
|
732
|
1,824
|
149
|
1,883
|
3,442
|
83
|
Alta.
|
8,634
|
12,880
|
49
|
15,034
|
16,101
|
7
|
23,668
|
28,981
|
22
|
B.C.
|
7,211
|
7,436
|
3
|
28,136
|
23,887
|
-15
|
35,347
|
31,323
|
-11
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
59,708
|
60,651
|
2
|
143,150
|
161,912
|
13
|
202,858
|
222,563
|
10
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
78,142
|
78,073
|
0
|
151,041
|
169,184
|
12
|
229,185
|
247,256
|
8
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
106
|
457
|
331
|
1,932
|
1,008
|
-48
|
2,038
|
1,465
|
-28
|
Barrie
|
1,137
|
983
|
-14
|
276
|
252
|
-9
|
1,413
|
1,235
|
-13
|
Belleville
|
309
|
650
|
110
|
72
|
0
|
-100
|
381
|
650
|
71
|
Brantford
|
1,074
|
436
|
-59
|
0
|
72
|
##
|
1,074
|
508
|
-53
|
Calgary
|
3,870
|
5,842
|
51
|
3,636
|
9,132
|
151
|
7,506
|
14,974
|
99
|
Edmonton
|
3,561
|
5,824
|
64
|
8,184
|
4,728
|
-42
|
11,745
|
10,552
|
-10
|
Greater Sudbury
|
171
|
123
|
-28
|
12
|
0
|
-100
|
183
|
123
|
-33
|
Guelph
|
237
|
192
|
-19
|
144
|
48
|
-67
|
381
|
240
|
-37
|
Halifax
|
691
|
760
|
10
|
5,064
|
1,080
|
-79
|
5,755
|
1,840
|
-68
|
Hamilton
|
583
|
854
|
46
|
1,020
|
1,776
|
74
|
1,603
|
2,630
|
64
|
Kelowna
|
806
|
567
|
-30
|
564
|
324
|
-43
|
1,370
|
891
|
-35
|
Kingston
|
1,050
|
144
|
-86
|
0
|
108
|
##
|
1,050
|
252
|
-76
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
422
|
1,220
|
189
|
948
|
1,044
|
10
|
1,370
|
2,264
|
65
|
Lethbridge
|
187
|
305
|
63
|
1,740
|
1,188
|
-32
|
1,927
|
1,493
|
-23
|
London
|
1,913
|
1,689
|
-12
|
3,192
|
588
|
-82
|
5,105
|
2,277
|
-55
|
Moncton
|
334
|
185
|
-45
|
240
|
24
|
-90
|
574
|
209
|
-64
|
Montréal
|
2,601
|
2,417
|
-7
|
24,086
|
13,725
|
-43
|
26,687
|
16,142
|
-40
|
Oshawa
|
966
|
473
|
-51
|
372
|
372
|
-
|
1,338
|
845
|
-37
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
3,781
|
2,782
|
-26
|
5,628
|
8,916
|
58
|
9,409
|
11,698
|
24
|
Gatineau
|
793
|
209
|
-74
|
2,652
|
4,572
|
72
|
3,445
|
4,781
|
39
|
Ottawa
|
2,988
|
2,573
|
-14
|
2,976
|
4,344
|
46
|
5,964
|
6,917
|
16
|
Peterborough
|
290
|
412
|
42
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
290
|
412
|
42
|
Québec
|
1,660
|
1,038
|
-37
|
6,540
|
4,092
|
-37
|
8,200
|
5,130
|
-37
|
Regina
|
389
|
330
|
-15
|
360
|
156
|
-57
|
749
|
486
|
-35
|
Saguenay
|
1,094
|
1,046
|
-4
|
528
|
216
|
-59
|
1,622
|
1,262
|
-22
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
685
|
720
|
5
|
1,380
|
1,152
|
-17
|
2,065
|
1,872
|
-9
|
Saint John
|
94
|
327
|
248
|
576
|
0
|
-100
|
670
|
327
|
-51
|
St. John's
|
729
|
924
|
27
|
24
|
132
|
450
|
753
|
1,056
|
40
|
Saskatoon
|
580
|
1,141
|
97
|
348
|
1,656
|
376
|
928
|
2,797
|
201
|
Sherbrooke
|
739
|
829
|
12
|
1,560
|
1,200
|
-23
|
2,299
|
2,029
|
-12
|
Thunder Bay
|
136
|
88
|
-35
|
0
|
48
|
##
|
136
|
136
|
-
|
Toronto
|
8,288
|
9,399
|
13
|
13,980
|
56,364
|
303
|
22,268
|
65,763
|
195
|
Trois-Rivières
|
436
|
114
|
-74
|
168
|
900
|
436
|
604
|
1,014
|
68
|
Vancouver
|
2,881
|
3,752
|
30
|
19,392
|
13,416
|
-31
|
22,273
|
17,168
|
-23
|
Victoria
|
817
|
645
|
-21
|
2,784
|
4,404
|
58
|
3,601
|
5,049
|
40
|
Windsor
|
765
|
811
|
6
|
804
|
120
|
-85
|
1,569
|
931
|
-41
|
Winnipeg
|
1,849
|
1,834
|
-1
|
4,452
|
4,980
|
12
|
6,301
|
6,814
|
8
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
