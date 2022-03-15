Canadian housing starts trend slightly lower in February Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Mar 15, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 251,579 units in February, down from 253,864 units in January, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts declined slightly from January to February," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, both single-detached and multi-unit starts increased in February. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in February, due to higher single-detached and multi-unit starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in February was 247,256 units, an increase of 8% from 229,185 units in January. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 10% to 222,563 units in February. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 13% to 161,912 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 2% to 60,651 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,693 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




February
2021

February
2022

%

February
2021

February
2022

%

February
2021

February
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

9

21

133

1

11

##

10

32

220

P.E.I.   


6

5

-17

10

10

-

16

15

-6

N.S.   


111

76

-32

240

127

-47

351

203

-42

N.B.   


16

20

25

53

2

-96

69

22

-68

Atlantic

142

122

-14

304

150

-51

446

272

-39

Qc

420

282

-33

3,717

2,222

-40

4,137

2,504

-39

Ont.   


1,701

1,333

-22

3,535

5,715

62

5,236

7,048

35

Man.   


181

152

-16

318

427

34

499

579

16

Sask.   


91

99

9

115

152

32

206

251

22

Alta.   


855

926

8

999

1,323

32

1,854

2,249

21

Prairies

1,127

1,177

4

1,432

1,902

33

2,559

3,079

20

B.C.   


581

517

-11

2,710

1,983

-27

3,291

2,500

-24

Canada (10,000+)

3,971

3,431

-14

11,698

11,972

2

15,669

15,403

-2

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

28

30

7

131

84

-36

159

114

-28

Barrie

33

41

24

4

21

425

37

62

68

Belleville

14

18

29

2

0

-100

16

18

13

Brantford

33

24

-27

58

6

-90

91

30

-67

Calgary

343

398

16

299

761

155

642

1,159

81

Edmonton

409

422

3

558

394

-29

967

816

-16

Greater Sudbury

0

0

-

2

0

-100

2

0

-100

Guelph

11

10

-9

55

4

-93

66

14

-79

Halifax

70

42

-40

143

90

-37

213

132

-38

Hamilton

28

51

82

623

148

-76

651

199

-69

Kelowna

92

36

-61

163

27

-83

255

63

-75

Kingston

20

6

-70

5

9

80

25

15

-40

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

70

96

37

32

87

172

102

183

79

Lethbridge

23

21

-9

111

99

-11

134

120

-10

London

194

115

-41

520

49

-91

714

164

-77

Moncton

7

3

-57

2

2

-

9

5

-44

Montréal

130

102

-22

2,929

1,053

-64

3,059

1,155

-62

Oshawa

166

42

-75

176

31

-82

342

73

-79

Ottawa-Gatineau

227

134

-41

527

743

41

754

877

16

  Gatineau

17

5

-71

79

381

382

96

386

302

  Ottawa

210

129

-39

448

362

-19

658

491

-25

Peterborough

10

10

-

131

0

-100

141

10

-93

Québec

94

53

-44

142

341

140

236

394

67

Regina

17

23

35

86

13

-85

103

36

-65

Saguenay

3

13

333

4

18

350

7

31

343

St. Catharines-Niagara

59

46

-22

93

96

3

152

142

-7

Saint John

5

6

20

0

0

-

5

6

20

St. John's

8

20

150

0

11

##

8

31

288

Saskatoon

73

73

-

29

138

376

102

211

107

Sherbrooke

40

33

-18

140

100

-29

180

133

-26

Thunder Bay

0

0

-

0

4

##

0

4

##

Toronto

456

418

-8

1,149

4,697

309

1,605

5,115

219

Trois-Rivières

4

1

-75

11

75

##

15

76

407

Vancouver

206

247

20

2,011

1,118

-44

2,217

1,365

-38

Victoria

74

46

-38

83

367

342

157

413

163

Windsor

32

51

59

31

10

-68

63

61

-3

Winnipeg

152

130

-14

299

415

39

451

545

21

Total

3,131

2,761

-12

10,549

11,011

4

13,680

13,772

1

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





## not calculable / extreme value








Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


January 2022

February 2022

%

January 2022

February 2022

%

January 2022

February 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

885

1,020

15

46

172

274

931

1,192

28

P.E.I.   


209

240

15

84

120

43

293

360

23

N.S.   


1,408

1,277

-9

5,440

1,540

-72

6,848

2,817

-59

N.B.   


846

1,109

31

864

229

-73

1,710

1,338

-22

Qc  


12,803

9,507

-26

52,874

37,488

-29

65,677

46,995

-28

Ont.   


24,352

23,342

-4

34,816

75,427

117

59,168

98,769

67

Man.   


2,209

2,222

1

5,124

5,124

-

7,333

7,346

0

Sask.   


1,151

1,618

41

732

1,824

149

1,883

3,442

83

Alta.   


8,634

12,880

49

15,034

16,101

7

23,668

28,981

22

B.C.   


7,211

7,436

3

28,136

23,887

-15

35,347

31,323

-11

Canada (10,000+)

59,708

60,651

2

143,150

161,912

13

202,858

222,563

10

Canada (All Areas)

78,142

78,073

0

151,041

169,184

12

229,185

247,256

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

106

457

331

1,932

1,008

-48

2,038

1,465

-28

Barrie

1,137

983

-14

276

252

-9

1,413

1,235

-13

Belleville

309

650

110

72

0

-100

381

650

71

Brantford

1,074

436

-59

0

72

##

1,074

508

-53

Calgary

3,870

5,842

51

3,636

9,132

151

7,506

14,974

99

Edmonton

3,561

5,824

64

8,184

4,728

-42

11,745

10,552

-10

Greater Sudbury

171

123

-28

12

0

-100

183

123

-33

Guelph

237

192

-19

144

48

-67

381

240

-37

Halifax

691

760

10

5,064

1,080

-79

5,755

1,840

-68

Hamilton

583

854

46

1,020

1,776

74

1,603

2,630

64

Kelowna

806

567

-30

564

324

-43

1,370

891

-35

Kingston

1,050

144

-86

0

108

##

1,050

252

-76

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

422

1,220

189

948

1,044

10

1,370

2,264

65

Lethbridge

187

305

63

1,740

1,188

-32

1,927

1,493

-23

London

1,913

1,689

-12

3,192

588

-82

5,105

2,277

-55

Moncton

334

185

-45

240

24

-90

574

209

-64

Montréal

2,601

2,417

-7

24,086

13,725

-43

26,687

16,142

-40

Oshawa

966

473

-51

372

372

-

1,338

845

-37

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,781

2,782

-26

5,628

8,916

58

9,409

11,698

24

  Gatineau

793

209

-74

2,652

4,572

72

3,445

4,781

39

  Ottawa

2,988

2,573

-14

2,976

4,344

46

5,964

6,917

16

Peterborough

290

412

42

0

0

-

290

412

42

Québec

1,660

1,038

-37

6,540

4,092

-37

8,200

5,130

-37

Regina

389

330

-15

360

156

-57

749

486

-35

Saguenay

1,094

1,046

-4

528

216

-59

1,622

1,262

-22

St. Catharines-Niagara

685

720

5

1,380

1,152

-17

2,065

1,872

-9

Saint John

94

327

248

576

0

-100

670

327

-51

St. John's

729

924

27

24

132

450

753

1,056

40

Saskatoon

580

1,141

97

348

1,656

376

928

2,797

201

Sherbrooke

739

829

12

1,560

1,200

-23

2,299

2,029

-12

Thunder Bay

136

88

-35

0

48

##

136

136

-

Toronto

8,288

9,399

13

13,980

56,364

303

22,268

65,763

195

Trois-Rivières

436

114

-74

168

900

436

604

1,014

68

Vancouver

2,881

3,752

30

19,392

13,416

-31

22,273

17,168

-23

Victoria

817

645

-21

2,784

4,404

58

3,601

5,049

40

Windsor

765

811

6

804

120

-85

1,569

931

-41

Winnipeg

1,849

1,834

-1

4,452

4,980

12

6,301

6,814

8

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

