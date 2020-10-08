Canadian housing starts trend sees little change in September Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Oct 08, 2020, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 214,647 units in September 2020, up from 212,609 units in August 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The national trend in housing starts was largely unchanged in September," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family starts have been very volatile in recent months, partly reflecting the impact of COVID-19. High levels of multi-family starts in July and August were largely offset by lower levels in September, leaving the trend largely unchanged. This pattern was particularly evident in Ontario, including Toronto. We expect national starts to trend lower by the end of 2020 as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic and housing indicators."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 208,980 units in September, a decrease of 20.1% from 261,547 units in August. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 21.1% in September to 195,909 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 27% to 146,005 units in September while single-detached urban starts increased by 3.4% to 49,904 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,071 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

We are always looking to improve our products and the way we share key housing market data and analysis. As such, starting in November 2020, we will be moving our monthly housing starts data and news release from the 6th to 11th business day. This allows us to deliver a complete package of data all at once, rather than releasing preliminary data at an earlier date. October housing starts will be released at 8:15 ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total

September 2019

September 2020

%

September 2019

September 2020

%

September 2019

September 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

56

43

-23

31

6

-81

87

49

-44

P.E.I.   

25

27

8

130

21

-84

155

48

-69

N.S.   

164

187

14

172

381

122

336

568

69

N.B.   

76

130

71

270

82

-70

346

212

-39

Atlantic

321

387

21

603

490

-19

924

877

-5

Qc

741

859

16

3,260

4,122

26

4,001

4,981

24

Ont.   

1,804

2,053

14

5,627

5,046

-10

7,431

7,099

-4

Man.   

168

178

6

158

107

-32

326

285

-13

Sask.   

77

124

61

230

26

-89

307

150

-51

Alta.   

952

781

-18

1,810

1,384

-24

2,762

2,165

-22

Prairies

1,197

1,083

-10

2,198

1,517

-31

3,395

2,600

-23

B.C.   

653

607

-7

2,729

2,005

-27

3,382

2,612

-23

Canada (10,000+)

4,716

4,989

6

14,417

13,180

-9

19,133

18,169

-5

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

31

43

39

145

53

-63

176

96

-45

Barrie

19

63

232

55

6

-89

74

69

-7

Belleville

55

46

-16

8

12

50

63

58

-8

Brantford

103

50

-51

28

51

82

131

101

-23

Calgary

383

310

-19

1,182

725

-39

1,565

1,035

-34

Edmonton

403

333

-17

517

535

3

920

868

-6

Greater Sudbury

22

14

-36

0

8

##

22

22

-

Guelph

21

15

-29

106

4

-96

127

19

-85

Halifax

101

128

27

144

348

142

245

476

94

Hamilton

93

8

-91

99

218

120

192

226

18

Kelowna

44

38

-14

83

49

-41

127

87

-31

Kingston

45

37

-18

356

187

-47

401

224

-44

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

83

87

5

596

565

-5

679

652

-4

Lethbridge

31

34

10

12

11

-8

43

45

5

London

132

172

30

158

217

37

290

389

34

Moncton

18

41

128

202

30

-85

220

71

-68

Montréal

223

318

43

1,411

2,510

78

1,634

2,828

73

Oshawa

32

100

213

94

219

133

126

319

153

Ottawa-Gatineau

336

370

10

1,195

1,170

-2

1,531

1,540

1

Gatineau

60

124

107

182

301

65

242

425

76

Ottawa

276

246

-11

1,013

869

-14

1,289

1,115

-13

Peterborough

20

8

-60

13

6

-54

33

14

-58

Québec

77

89

16

909

661

-27

986

750

-24

Regina

19

38

100

54

11

-80

73

49

-33

Saguenay

14

15

7

18

16

-11

32

31

-3

St. Catharines-Niagara

112

59

-47

275

78

-72

387

137

-65

Saint John

19

36

89

51

34

-33

70

70

-

St. John's

42

32

-24

25

4

-84

67

36

-46

Saskatoon

52

78

50

165

9

-95

217

87

-60

Sherbrooke

77

46

-40

189

160

-15

266

206

-23

Thunder Bay

16

13

-19

3

2

-33

19

15

-21

Toronto

330

654

98

2,419

2,137

-12

2,749

2,791

2

Trois-Rivières

30

17

-43

56

30

-46

86

47

-45

Vancouver

316

257

-19

1,810

1,559

-14

2,126

1,816

-15

Victoria

67

55

-18

442

138

-69

509

193

-62

Windsor

51

77

51

101

133

32

152

210

38

Winnipeg

140

142

1

130

73

-44

270

215

-20

Total

3,557

3,823

7

13,051

11,969

-8

16,608

15,792

-5

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market XAnalysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

August 2020

September 2020

%

August 2020

September 2020

%

August 2020

September 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

628

359

-43

60

68

13

688

427

-38

P.E.I.   

250

236

-6

1,728

252

-85

1,978

488

-75

N.S.   

1,507

1,626

8

1,697

4,401

159

3,204

6,027

88

N.B.   

574

1,192

108

3,449

885

-74

4,023

2,077

-48

Qc  

6,487

7,032

8

49,020

41,003

-16

55,507

48,035

-13

Ont.   

21,764

21,324

-2

93,575

57,392

-39

115,339

78,716

-32

Man.   

1,679

1,942

16

2,844

1,284

-55

4,523

3,226

-29

Sask.   

938

1,178

26

1,440

312

-78

2,378

1,490

-37

Alta.   

7,330

8,384

14

11,716

16,369

40

19,046

24,753

30

B.C.   

7,087

6,631

-6

34,447

24,039

-30

41,534

30,670

-26

Canada (10,000+)

48,244

49,904

3

199,976

146,005

-27

248,220

195,909

-21

Canada (All Areas)

56,392

58,168

3

205,158

150,812

-26

261,547

208,980

-20

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

372

438

18

1,068

636

-40

1,440

1,074

-25

Barrie

469

803

71

48

72

50

517

875

69

Belleville

379

421

11

60

144

140

439

565

29

Brantford

965

340

-65

672

612

-9

1,637

952

-42

Calgary

2,371

3,150

33

6,300

8,700

38

8,671

11,850

37

Edmonton

3,775

3,865

2

5,448

6,420

18

9,223

10,285

12

Greater Sudbury

142

98

-31

144

96

-33

286

194

-32

Guelph

187

182

-3

0

48

##

187

230

23

Halifax

795

1,109

39

1,272

4,176

228

2,067

5,285

156

Hamilton

648

92

-86

2,820

2,616

-7

3,468

2,708

-22

Kelowna

738

464

-37

1,896

588

-69

2,634

1,052

-60

Kingston

211

313

48

744

2,244

202

955

2,557

168

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,341

1,017

-24

1,236

6,780

449

2,577

7,797

203

Lethbridge

316

307

-3

60

132

120

376

439

17

London

1,547

1,775

15

816

2,604

219

2,363

4,379

85

Moncton

139

378

172

1,524

360

-76

1,663

738

-56

Montréal

2,493

2,934

18

24,749

29,648

20

27,242

32,582

20

Oshawa

866

1,092

26

7,764

2,628

-66

8,630

3,720

-57

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,951

3,219

9

17,664

14,040

-21

20,615

17,259

-16

Gatineau

75

752

##

1,788

3,612

102

1,863

4,364

134

Ottawa

2,876

2,467

-14

15,876

10,428

-34

18,752

12,895

-31

Peterborough

219

115

-47

816

72

-91

1,035

187

-82

Québec

907

976

8

8,652

7,932

-8

9,559

8,908

-7

Regina

190

397

109

756

132

-83

946

529

-44

Saguenay

133

196

47

24

192

##

157

388

147

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,083

941

-13

1,224

936

-24

2,307

1,877

-19

Saint John

120

324

170

288

408

42

408

732

79

St. John's

555

274

-51

48

48

-

603

322

-47

Saskatoon

665

787

18

612

108

-82

1,277

895

-30

Sherbrooke

632

355

-44

1,440

1,920

33

2,072

2,275

10

Thunder Bay

33

78

136

0

24

##

33

102

209

Toronto

5,214

6,504

25

57,024

25,644

-55

62,238

32,148

-48

Trois-Rivières

227

129

-43

144

360

150

371

489

32

Vancouver

3,218

2,770

-14

26,496

18,708

-29

29,714

21,478

-28

Victoria

562

668

19

2,172

1,656

-24

2,734

2,324

-15

Windsor

537

742

38

1,356

1,596

18

1,893

2,338

24

Winnipeg

1,394

1,604

15

2,376

876

-63

3,770

2,480

-34

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation