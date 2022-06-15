Canadian housing starts trend lower in May

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jun 15, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 254,727 units in May, down from 257,833 units in April, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
(CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
(CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada is historically high, staying well above 200,000 units since 2020 and despite the lower trend, the monthly SAAR was higher from April to May," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit starts in May. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market to post a decrease in total SAAR starts, which was driven by lower multi-unit and single-detached starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in May was 287,257 units, an increase of 8% from April. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 8% to 264,162 units in May. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 13% to 201,193 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 62,969 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,095 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the June data on July 18 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




May 2021

May 2022

%

May 2021

May 2022

%

May 2021

May 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

53

80

51

16

15

-6

69

95

38

P.E.I.   


60

39

-35

46

39

-15

106

78

-26

N.S.   


95

158

66

593

775

31

688

933

36

N.B.   


118

149

26

448

571

27

566

720

27

Atlantic

326

426

31

1,103

1,400

27

1,429

1,826

28

Qc

970

660

-32

4,105

4,865

19

5,075

5,525

9

Ont.   


2,484

2,109

-15

5,575

5,457

-2

8,059

7,566

-6

Man.   


241

222

-8

329

277

-16

570

499

-12

Sask.   


175

157

-10

280

232

-17

455

389

-15

Alta.   


1,169

1,354

16

1,746

2,510

44

2,915

3,864

33

Prairies

1,585

1,733

9

2,355

3,019

28

3,940

4,752

21

B.C.   


693

708

2

2,902

2,473

-15

3,595

3,181

-12

Canada (10,000+)

6,058

5,636

-7

16,040

17,214

7

22,098

22,850

3

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

30

43

43

27

47

74

57

90

58

Barrie

66

85

29

158

38

-76

224

123

-45

Belleville

52

59

13

15

12

-20

67

71

6

Brantford

45

101

124

57

261

358

102

362

255

Calgary

460

525

14

1,121

1,244

11

1,581

1,769

12

Edmonton

508

640

26

552

1,131

105

1,060

1,771

67

Greater Sudbury

21

14

-33

18

16

-11

39

30

-23

Guelph

12

12

-

9

6

-33

21

18

-14

Halifax

13

97

##

554

717

29

567

814

44

Hamilton

29

81

179

307

79

-74

336

160

-52

Kelowna

54

68

26

41

111

171

95

179

88

Kingston

39

42

8

15

153

##

54

195

261

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

110

102

-7

424

109

-74

534

211

-60

Lethbridge

29

24

-17

15

20

33

44

44

-

London

234

145

-38

325

375

15

559

520

-7

Moncton

43

51

19

263

298

13

306

349

14

Montréal

308

214

-31

2,129

2,730

28

2,437

2,944

21

Oshawa

188

49

-74

656

321

-51

844

370

-56

Ottawa-Gatineau

408

358

-12

1,310

957

-27

1,718

1,315

-23

  Gatineau

47

40

-15

418

507

21

465

547

18

  Ottawa

361

318

-12

892

450

-50

1,253

768

-39

Peterborough

31

20

-35

0

0

-

31

20

-35

Québec

138

74

-46

864

610

-29

1,002

684

-32

Regina

39

33

-15

14

79

464

53

112

111

Saguenay

42

42

-

30

22

-27

72

64

-11

St. Catharines-Niagara

90

122

36

172

141

-18

262

263

0

Saint John

25

42

68

7

115

##

32

157

391

St. John's

47

75

60

14

14

-

61

89

46

Saskatoon

128

112

-13

259

146

-44

387

258

-33

Sherbrooke

49

36

-27

147

214

46

196

250

28

Thunder Bay

14

8

-43

7

0

-100

21

8

-62

Toronto

599

432

-28

2,057

2,879

40

2,656

3,311

25

Trois-Rivières

34

36

6

54

72

33

88

108

23

Vancouver

258

275

7

2,300

1,769

-23

2,558

2,044

-20

Victoria

62

55

-11

131

275

110

193

330

71

Windsor

69

45

-35

167

94

-44

236

139

-41

Winnipeg

187

191

2

306

250

-18

493

441

-11

Total

4,461

4,308

-3

14,525

15,305

5

18,986

19,613

3

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





## not calculable / extreme value








SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation