Canadian housing starts trend lower in May

"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada is historically high, staying well above 200,000 units since 2020 and despite the lower trend, the monthly SAAR was higher from April to May," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit starts in May. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market to post a decrease in total SAAR starts, which was driven by lower multi-unit and single-detached starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in May was 287,257 units, an increase of 8% from April. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 8% to 264,162 units in May. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 13% to 201,193 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 62,969 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,095 units.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







May 2021 May 2022 % May 2021 May 2022 % May 2021 May 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

53 80 51 16 15 -6 69 95 38 P.E.I.

60 39 -35 46 39 -15 106 78 -26 N.S.

95 158 66 593 775 31 688 933 36 N.B.

118 149 26 448 571 27 566 720 27 Atlantic

326 426 31 1,103 1,400 27 1,429 1,826 28 Qc

970 660 -32 4,105 4,865 19 5,075 5,525 9 Ont.

2,484 2,109 -15 5,575 5,457 -2 8,059 7,566 -6 Man.

241 222 -8 329 277 -16 570 499 -12 Sask.

175 157 -10 280 232 -17 455 389 -15 Alta.

1,169 1,354 16 1,746 2,510 44 2,915 3,864 33 Prairies

1,585 1,733 9 2,355 3,019 28 3,940 4,752 21 B.C.

693 708 2 2,902 2,473 -15 3,595 3,181 -12 Canada (10,000+) 6,058 5,636 -7 16,040 17,214 7 22,098 22,850 3 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 30 43 43 27 47 74 57 90 58 Barrie

66 85 29 158 38 -76 224 123 -45 Belleville

52 59 13 15 12 -20 67 71 6 Brantford

45 101 124 57 261 358 102 362 255 Calgary

460 525 14 1,121 1,244 11 1,581 1,769 12 Edmonton

508 640 26 552 1,131 105 1,060 1,771 67 Greater Sudbury 21 14 -33 18 16 -11 39 30 -23 Guelph

12 12 - 9 6 -33 21 18 -14 Halifax

13 97 ## 554 717 29 567 814 44 Hamilton

29 81 179 307 79 -74 336 160 -52 Kelowna

54 68 26 41 111 171 95 179 88 Kingston

39 42 8 15 153 ## 54 195 261 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 110 102 -7 424 109 -74 534 211 -60 Lethbridge

29 24 -17 15 20 33 44 44 - London

234 145 -38 325 375 15 559 520 -7 Moncton

43 51 19 263 298 13 306 349 14 Montréal

308 214 -31 2,129 2,730 28 2,437 2,944 21 Oshawa

188 49 -74 656 321 -51 844 370 -56 Ottawa-Gatineau 408 358 -12 1,310 957 -27 1,718 1,315 -23 Gatineau

47 40 -15 418 507 21 465 547 18 Ottawa

361 318 -12 892 450 -50 1,253 768 -39 Peterborough

31 20 -35 0 0 - 31 20 -35 Québec

138 74 -46 864 610 -29 1,002 684 -32 Regina

39 33 -15 14 79 464 53 112 111 Saguenay

42 42 - 30 22 -27 72 64 -11 St. Catharines-Niagara 90 122 36 172 141 -18 262 263 0 Saint John

25 42 68 7 115 ## 32 157 391 St. John's

47 75 60 14 14 - 61 89 46 Saskatoon

128 112 -13 259 146 -44 387 258 -33 Sherbrooke

49 36 -27 147 214 46 196 250 28 Thunder Bay

14 8 -43 7 0 -100 21 8 -62 Toronto

599 432 -28 2,057 2,879 40 2,656 3,311 25 Trois-Rivières

34 36 6 54 72 33 88 108 23 Vancouver

258 275 7 2,300 1,769 -23 2,558 2,044 -20 Victoria

62 55 -11 131 275 110 193 330 71 Windsor

69 45 -35 167 94 -44 236 139 -41 Winnipeg

187 191 2 306 250 -18 493 441 -11 Total

4,461 4,308 -3 14,525 15,305 5 18,986 19,613 3 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value



















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

