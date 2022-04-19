Canadian housing starts trend lower in March Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Apr 19, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 252,497 units in March, down from 253,296 units in February, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist at CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist at CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, Chief Economist at CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high, hovering above 200,000 units since June 2020; however, the trend in housing starts posted a small decline from February to March," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The decline in the monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, was driven by lower multi-unit starts, which were partially offset by higher single-detached starts in March. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts, which was driven by higher multi-unit starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in March was 246,243 units, a decrease of 2% from February. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 2% to 220,708 units in March. Multi-unit urban starts decreased by 5% to 154,876 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 8% to 65,832 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 25,535 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the April data on May 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




March
2021

March
2022

%

March
2021

March
2022

%

March
2021

March
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

12

29

142

11

14

27

23

43

87

P.E.I.   


10

20

100

2

53

##

12

73

##

N.S.   


83

60

-28

209

75

-64

292

135

-54

N.B.   


11

17

55

4

269

##

15

286

##

Atlantic

116

126

9

226

411

82

342

537

57

Qc

722

484

-33

3,673

3,497

-5

4,395

3,981

-9

Ont.   


1,997

1,630

-18

6,663

4,584

-31

8,660

6,214

-28

Man.   


207

103

-50

145

434

199

352

537

53

Sask.   


96

104

8

337

56

-83

433

160

-63

Alta.   


875

1,079

23

1,099

1,200

9

1,974

2,279

15

Prairies

1,178

1,286

9

1,581

1,690

7

2,759

2,976

8

B.C.   


695

646

-7

4,838

1,745

-64

5,533

2,391

-57

Canada (10,000+)

4,708

4,172

-11

16,981

11,927

-30

21,689

16,099

-26

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

40

42

5

24

45

88

64

87

36

Barrie

14

65

364

0

287

##

14

352

##

Belleville

20

9

-55

0

0

-

20

9

-55

Brantford

31

30

-3

13

28

115

44

58

32

Calgary

337

543

61

721

699

-3

1,058

1,242

17

Edmonton

417

454

9

325

462

42

742

916

23

Greater Sudbury

4

10

150

0

17

##

4

27

##

Guelph

7

21

200

19

0

-100

26

21

-19

Halifax

39

41

5

157

56

-64

196

97

-51

Hamilton

66

75

14

54

152

181

120

227

89

Kelowna

83

52

-37

174

149

-14

257

201

-22

Kingston

45

7

-84

200

0

-100

245

7

-97

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

79

58

-27

286

275

-4

365

333

-9

Lethbridge

25

7

-72

14

6

-57

39

13

-67

London

158

97

-39

77

107

39

235

204

-13

Moncton

3

3

-

0

74

##

3

77

##

Montréal

257

141

-45

2,211

1,756

-21

2,468

1,897

-23

Oshawa

117

90

-23

309

66

-79

426

156

-63

Ottawa-Gatineau

333

199

-40

863

1,119

30

1,196

1,318

10

  Gatineau

28

64

129

154

457

197

182

521

186

  Ottawa

305

135

-56

709

662

-7

1,014

797

-21

Peterborough

16

29

81

0

0

-

16

29

81

Québec

115

107

-7

452

766

69

567

873

54

Regina

22

28

27

78

39

-50

100

67

-33

Saguenay

6

14

133

20

20

-

26

34

31

St. Catharines-Niagara

100

55

-45

188

80

-57

288

135

-53

Saint John

3

7

133

0

0

-

3

7

133

St. John's

11

28

155

5

14

180

16

42

163

Saskatoon

73

70

-4

259

16

-94

332

86

-74

Sherbrooke

56

22

-61

275

74

-73

331

96

-71

Thunder Bay

1

0

-100

0

0

-

1

0

-100

Toronto

505

546

8

4,604

2,617

-43

5,109

3,163

-38

Trois-Rivières

26

13

-50

40

6

-85

66

19

-71

Vancouver

261

261

-

3,450

902

-74

3,711

1,163

-69

Victoria

73

60

-18

528

61

-88

601

121

-80

Windsor

19

50

163

20

10

-50

39

60

54

Winnipeg

175

78

-55

119

305

156

294

383

30

Total

3,537

3,312

-6

15,485

10,208

-34

19,022

13,520

-29

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


February
2022

March
2022

%

February
2022

March
2022

%

February
2022

March
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

1,073

1,482

38

175

222

27

1,248

1,704

37

P.E.I.   


281

744

165

120

636

430

401

1,380

244

N.S.   


1,167

1,178

1

1,457

933

-36

2,624

2,111

-20

N.B.   


949

1,729

82

340

3,786

##

1,289

5,515

328

Qc  


8,079

7,847

-3

39,142

50,624

29

47,221

58,471

24

Ont.   


23,524

26,051

11

75,520

57,551

-24

99,044

83,602

-16

Man.   


2,221

1,326

-40

6,120

5,208

-15

8,341

6,534

-22

Sask.   


1,673

1,619

-3

1,824

672

-63

3,497

2,291

-34

Alta.   


14,227

15,758

11

15,775

14,644

-7

30,002

30,402

1

B.C.   


7,737

8,098

5

23,334

20,600

-12

31,071

28,698

-8

Canada (10,000+)

60,931

65,832

8

163,807

154,876

-5

224,738

220,708

-2

Canada (All Areas)

78,321

83,911

7

171,925

162,331

-6

250,246

246,243

-2

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

451

479

6

1,008

540

-46

1,459

1,019

-30

Barrie

1,046

2,292

119

252

3,444

##

1,298

5,736

342

Belleville

691

230

-67

0

0

-

691

230

-67

Brantford

421

264

-37

72

336

367

493

600

22

Calgary

5,805

7,980

37

9,132

8,388

-8

14,937

16,368

10

Edmonton

5,755

6,156

7

4,728

5,544

17

10,483

11,700

12

Greater Sudbury

134

1,382

##

0

204

##

134

1,586

##

Guelph

202

264

31

48

0

-100

250

264

6

Halifax

764

795

4

1,080

672

-38

1,844

1,467

-20

Hamilton

862

877

2

1,776

1,824

3

2,638

2,701

2

Kelowna

581

582

0

324

1,788

452

905

2,370

162

Kingston

157

117

-25

108

0

-100

265

117

-56

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,234

719

-42

1,044

3,300

216

2,278

4,019

76

Lethbridge

295

135

-54

1,188

72

-94

1,483

207

-86

London

1,670

1,504

-10

588

1,284

118

2,258

2,788

23

Moncton

189

286

51

24

888

##

213

1,174

451

Montréal

2,402

2,357

-2

13,704

21,122

54

16,106

23,479

46

Oshawa

597

1,287

116

372

792

113

969

2,079

115

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,704

3,285

21

8,916

13,428

51

11,620

16,713

44

  Gatineau

200

1,124

462

4,572

5,484

20

4,772

6,608

38

  Ottawa

2,504

2,161

-14

4,344

7,944

83

6,848

10,105

48

Peterborough

439

586

33

0

0

-

439

586

33

Québec

1,079

1,405

30

4,092

9,192

125

5,171

10,597

105

Regina

335

393

17

156

468

200

491

861

75

Saguenay

981

586

-40

216

240

11

1,197

826

-31

St. Catharines-Niagara

730

792

8

1,152

960

-17

1,882

1,752

-7

Saint John

352

439

25

0

0

-

352

439

25

St. John's

1,036

1,443

39

132

168

27

1,168

1,611

38

Saskatoon

1,152

1,050

-9

1,656

192

-88

2,808

1,242

-56

Sherbrooke

844

284

-66

1,200

888

-26

2,044

1,172

-43

Thunder Bay

96

90

-6

48

0

-100

144

90

-38

Toronto

9,355

8,337

-11

56,364

31,404

-44

65,719

39,741

-40

Trois-Rivières

111

390

251

900

72

-92

1,011

462

-54

Vancouver

3,731

3,394

-9

13,416

10,824

-19

17,147

14,218

-17

Victoria

644

725

13

4,404

732

-83

5,048

1,457

-71

Windsor

931

1,240

33

120

120

-

1,051

1,360

29

Winnipeg

1,804

961

-47

4,980

3,660

-27

6,784

4,621

-32

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value










SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation