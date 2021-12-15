"The six-month trend in housing starts was higher from October to November, with total starts rebounding from their declines in prior months," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, there was a slight decrease in single-detached starts, while multi-family starts experienced a large increase in November, resulting in higher overall starts for the month. On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only negative market, while Toronto had a significant gain in total SAAR starts in November, due to the multi-family segment more than doubling from the prior month."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 301,279 units in November, an increase of 26% from 238,366 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 29% in November to 279,396 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 41% to 221,153 units in November, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 1% to 58,243 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,883 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December data on January 18 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







November 2020 November 2021 % November 2020 November 2021 % November 2020 November 2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

53 37 -30 27 3 -89 80 40 -50 P.E.I.

33 42 27 57 49 -14 90 91 1 N.S.

184 165 -10 471 428 -9 655 593 -9 N.B.

105 76 -28 333 334 0 438 410 -6 Atlantic

375 320 -15 888 814 -8 1,263 1,134 -10 Qc

736 787 7 4,400 4,732 8 5,136 5,519 7 Ont.

2,251 2,277 1 5,358 8,800 64 7,609 11,077 46 Man.

172 214 24 778 249 -68 950 463 -51 Sask.

121 90 -26 153 205 34 274 295 8 Alta.

936 1,080 15 1,278 2,334 83 2,214 3,414 54 Prairies

1,229 1,384 13 2,209 2,788 26 3,438 4,172 21 B.C.

656 629 -4 3,226 2,374 -26 3,882 3,003 -23 Canada (10,000+) 5,247 5,397 3 16,081 19,508 21 21,328 24,905 17 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 26 35 35 7 24 243 33 59 79 Barrie

76 95 25 24 118 392 100 213 113 Belleville

44 24 -45 4 9 125 48 33 -31 Brantford

67 147 119 69 224 225 136 371 173 Calgary

353 451 28 599 1,741 191 952 2,192 130 Edmonton

422 444 5 581 528 -9 1,003 972 -3 Greater Sudbury 16 18 13 18 12 -33 34 30 -12 Guelph

24 22 -8 17 18 6 41 40 -2 Halifax

122 63 -48 401 376 -6 523 439 -16 Hamilton

102 41 -60 129 514 298 231 555 140 Kelowna

48 135 181 66 298 352 114 433 280 Kingston

58 45 -22 58 534 ## 116 579 399 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 96 52 -46 90 218 142 186 270 45 Lethbridge

27 33 22 9 22 144 36 55 53 London

195 151 -23 1,075 130 -88 1,270 281 -78 Moncton

26 16 -38 177 260 47 203 276 36 Montréal

281 256 -9 2,810 2,835 1 3,091 3,091 - Oshawa

98 58 -41 127 124 -2 225 182 -19 Ottawa-Gatineau 366 362 -1 1,130 1,218 8 1,496 1,580 6 Gatineau

58 67 16 349 127 -64 407 194 -52 Ottawa

308 295 -4 781 1,091 40 1,089 1,386 27 Peterborough

47 33 -30 0 0 - 47 33 -30 Québec

67 81 21 371 748 102 438 829 89 Regina

32 22 -31 85 141 66 117 163 39 Saguenay

27 29 7 24 52 117 51 81 59 St. Catharines-Niagara 113 79 -30 89 145 63 202 224 11 Saint John

34 21 -38 66 0 -100 100 21 -79 St. John's

43 31 -28 27 1 -96 70 32 -54 Saskatoon

80 58 -28 62 55 -11 142 113 -20 Sherbrooke

21 35 67 106 194 83 127 229 80 Thunder Bay

18 11 -39 0 4 ## 18 15 -17 Toronto

522 688 32 2,391 5,252 120 2,913 5,940 104 Trois-Rivières

21 26 24 51 114 124 72 140 94 Vancouver

262 224 -15 2,503 1,344 -46 2,765 1,568 -43 Victoria

60 38 -37 171 309 81 231 347 50 Windsor

65 38 -42 167 119 -29 232 157 -32 Winnipeg

134 167 25 540 211 -61 674 378 -44 Total

3,993 4,029 1 14,044 17,892 27 18,037 21,921 22 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.



































Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC













## not calculable / extreme value















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



October 2021 November 2021 % October 2021 November 2021 % October 2021 November 2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

453 342 -25 191 35 -82 644 377 -41 P.E.I.

284 387 36 960 588 -39 1,244 975 -22 N.S.

4,035 1,797 -55 5,237 5,021 -4 9,272 6,818 -26 N.B.

932 686 -26 1,964 3,974 102 2,896 4,660 61 Qc

7,965 8,210 3 44,544 50,793 14 52,509 59,003 12 Ont.

21,682 24,313 12 54,774 99,253 81 76,456 123,566 62 Man.

2,416 2,590 7 1,872 2,988 60 4,288 5,578 30 Sask.

1,248 996 -20 1,104 2,460 123 2,352 3,456 47 Alta.

12,503 11,714 -6 21,676 27,587 27 34,179 39,301 15 B.C.

7,414 7,208 -3 25,030 28,454 14 32,444 35,662 10 Canada (10,000+) 58,932 58,243 -1 157,352 221,153 41 216,284 279,396 29 Canada (All Areas) 74,185 73,301 -1 164,180 227,977 39 238,366 301,279 26 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 299 382 28 528 288 -45 827 670 -19 Barrie

1,186 848 -28 1,428 1,416 -1 2,614 2,264 -13 Belleville

351 277 -21 168 108 -36 519 385 -26 Brantford

227 1,408 ## 60 2,688 ## 287 4,096 ## Calgary

5,774 5,041 -13 9,180 20,892 128 14,954 25,933 73 Edmonton

5,384 5,069 -6 12,000 6,336 -47 17,384 11,405 -34 Greater Sudbury 218 152 -30 72 144 100 290 296 2 Guelph

111 235 112 96 216 125 207 451 118 Halifax

3,301 993 -70 4,896 4,512 -8 8,197 5,505 -33 Hamilton

403 340 -16 612 6,168 ## 1,015 6,508 ## Kelowna

803 1,149 43 348 3,576 ## 1,151 4,725 311 Kingston

414 370 -11 264 6,408 ## 678 6,778 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 596 582 -2 6,660 2,616 -61 7,256 3,198 -56 Lethbridge

245 369 51 264 264 - 509 633 24 London

1,915 1,945 2 984 1,560 59 2,899 3,505 21 Moncton

276 151 -45 1,596 3,120 95 1,872 3,271 75 Montréal

2,556 2,584 1 25,650 33,765 32 28,206 36,349 29 Oshawa

1,035 764 -26 3,240 1,488 -54 4,275 2,252 -47 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,578 3,923 10 14,148 14,616 3 17,726 18,539 5 Gatineau

665 840 26 3,036 1,524 -50 3,701 2,364 -36 Ottawa

2,913 3,083 6 11,112 13,092 18 14,025 16,175 15 Peterborough 117 330 182 0 0 - 117 330 182 Québec

905 946 5 7,032 8,976 28 7,937 9,922 25 Regina

579 286 -51 288 1,692 488 867 1,978 128 Saguenay

244 325 33 240 624 160 484 949 96 St. Catharines-Niagara 561 939 67 2,652 1,740 -34 3,213 2,679 -17 Saint John

297 170 -43 96 0 -100 393 170 -57 St. John's

412 279 -32 180 12 -93 592 291 -51 Saskatoon

636 580 -9 660 660 - 1,296 1,240 -4 Sherbrooke

396 457 15 2,712 2,328 -14 3,108 2,785 -10 Thunder Bay 67 116 73 0 48 ## 67 164 145 Toronto

6,780 8,034 18 25,260 63,024 150 32,040 71,058 122 Trois-Rivières 325 307 -6 768 1,368 78 1,093 1,675 53 Vancouver

3,008 2,811 -7 18,144 16,128 -11 21,152 18,939 -10 Victoria

754 526 -30 3,204 3,708 16 3,958 4,234 7 Windsor

358 441 23 540 1,428 164 898 1,869 108 Winnipeg

2,061 2,210 7 1,644 2,532 54 3,705 4,742 28 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC













## not calculable / extreme value



























































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]