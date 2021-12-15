Canadian housing starts trend higher in November Français

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 267,365 units in November, up from 264,583 units in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The six-month trend in housing starts was higher from October to November, with total starts rebounding from their declines in prior months," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, there was a slight decrease in single-detached starts, while multi-family starts experienced a large increase in November, resulting in higher overall starts for the month. On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only negative market, while Toronto had a significant gain in total SAAR starts in November, due to the multi-family segment more than doubling from the prior month."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 301,279 units in November, an increase of 26% from 238,366 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 29% in November to 279,396 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 41% to 221,153 units in November, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 1% to 58,243 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,883 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December data on January 18 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




November 2020

November 2021

%

November 2020

November 2021

%

November 2020

November 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

53

37

-30

27

3

-89

80

40

-50

P.E.I.   


33

42

27

57

49

-14

90

91

1

N.S.   


184

165

-10

471

428

-9

655

593

-9

N.B.   


105

76

-28

333

334

0

438

410

-6

Atlantic

375

320

-15

888

814

-8

1,263

1,134

-10

Qc

736

787

7

4,400

4,732

8

5,136

5,519

7

Ont.   


2,251

2,277

1

5,358

8,800

64

7,609

11,077

46

Man.   


172

214

24

778

249

-68

950

463

-51

Sask.   


121

90

-26

153

205

34

274

295

8

Alta.   


936

1,080

15

1,278

2,334

83

2,214

3,414

54

Prairies

1,229

1,384

13

2,209

2,788

26

3,438

4,172

21

B.C.   


656

629

-4

3,226

2,374

-26

3,882

3,003

-23

Canada (10,000+)

5,247

5,397

3

16,081

19,508

21

21,328

24,905

17

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

26

35

35

7

24

243

33

59

79

Barrie

76

95

25

24

118

392

100

213

113

Belleville

44

24

-45

4

9

125

48

33

-31

Brantford

67

147

119

69

224

225

136

371

173

Calgary

353

451

28

599

1,741

191

952

2,192

130

Edmonton

422

444

5

581

528

-9

1,003

972

-3

Greater Sudbury

16

18

13

18

12

-33

34

30

-12

Guelph

24

22

-8

17

18

6

41

40

-2

Halifax

122

63

-48

401

376

-6

523

439

-16

Hamilton

102

41

-60

129

514

298

231

555

140

Kelowna

48

135

181

66

298

352

114

433

280

Kingston

58

45

-22

58

534

##

116

579

399

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

96

52

-46

90

218

142

186

270

45

Lethbridge

27

33

22

9

22

144

36

55

53

London

195

151

-23

1,075

130

-88

1,270

281

-78

Moncton

26

16

-38

177

260

47

203

276

36

Montréal

281

256

-9

2,810

2,835

1

3,091

3,091

-

Oshawa

98

58

-41

127

124

-2

225

182

-19

Ottawa-Gatineau

366

362

-1

1,130

1,218

8

1,496

1,580

6

  Gatineau

58

67

16

349

127

-64

407

194

-52

  Ottawa

308

295

-4

781

1,091

40

1,089

1,386

27

Peterborough

47

33

-30

0

0

-

47

33

-30

Québec

67

81

21

371

748

102

438

829

89

Regina

32

22

-31

85

141

66

117

163

39

Saguenay

27

29

7

24

52

117

51

81

59

St. Catharines-Niagara

113

79

-30

89

145

63

202

224

11

Saint John

34

21

-38

66

0

-100

100

21

-79

St. John's

43

31

-28

27

1

-96

70

32

-54

Saskatoon

80

58

-28

62

55

-11

142

113

-20

Sherbrooke

21

35

67

106

194

83

127

229

80

Thunder Bay

18

11

-39

0

4

##

18

15

-17

Toronto

522

688

32

2,391

5,252

120

2,913

5,940

104

Trois-Rivières

21

26

24

51

114

124

72

140

94

Vancouver

262

224

-15

2,503

1,344

-46

2,765

1,568

-43

Victoria

60

38

-37

171

309

81

231

347

50

Windsor

65

38

-42

167

119

-29

232

157

-32

Winnipeg

134

167

25

540

211

-61

674

378

-44

Total

3,993

4,029

1

14,044

17,892

27

18,037

21,921

22

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC






## not calculable / extreme value

 







Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


October 2021

November 2021

%

October 2021

November 2021

%

October 2021

November 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

453

342

-25

191

35

-82

644

377

-41

P.E.I.   


284

387

36

960

588

-39

1,244

975

-22

N.S.   


4,035

1,797

-55

5,237

5,021

-4

9,272

6,818

-26

N.B.   


932

686

-26

1,964

3,974

102

2,896

4,660

61

Qc  


7,965

8,210

3

44,544

50,793

14

52,509

59,003

12

Ont.   


21,682

24,313

12

54,774

99,253

81

76,456

123,566

62

Man.   


2,416

2,590

7

1,872

2,988

60

4,288

5,578

30

Sask.   


1,248

996

-20

1,104

2,460

123

2,352

3,456

47

Alta.   


12,503

11,714

-6

21,676

27,587

27

34,179

39,301

15

B.C.   


7,414

7,208

-3

25,030

28,454

14

32,444

35,662

10

Canada (10,000+)

58,932

58,243

-1

157,352

221,153

41

216,284

279,396

29

Canada (All Areas)

74,185

73,301

-1

164,180

227,977

39

238,366

301,279

26

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

299

382

28

528

288

-45

827

670

-19

Barrie

1,186

848

-28

1,428

1,416

-1

2,614

2,264

-13

Belleville

351

277

-21

168

108

-36

519

385

-26

Brantford

227

1,408

##

60

2,688

##

287

4,096

##

Calgary

5,774

5,041

-13

9,180

20,892

128

14,954

25,933

73

Edmonton

5,384

5,069

-6

12,000

6,336

-47

17,384

11,405

-34

Greater Sudbury

218

152

-30

72

144

100

290

296

2

Guelph

111

235

112

96

216

125

207

451

118

Halifax

3,301

993

-70

4,896

4,512

-8

8,197

5,505

-33

Hamilton

403

340

-16

612

6,168

##

1,015

6,508

##

Kelowna

803

1,149

43

348

3,576

##

1,151

4,725

311

Kingston

414

370

-11

264

6,408

##

678

6,778

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

596

582

-2

6,660

2,616

-61

7,256

3,198

-56

Lethbridge

245

369

51

264

264

-

509

633

24

London

1,915

1,945

2

984

1,560

59

2,899

3,505

21

Moncton

276

151

-45

1,596

3,120

95

1,872

3,271

75

Montréal

2,556

2,584

1

25,650

33,765

32

28,206

36,349

29

Oshawa

1,035

764

-26

3,240

1,488

-54

4,275

2,252

-47

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,578

3,923

10

14,148

14,616

3

17,726

18,539

5

  Gatineau

665

840

26

3,036

1,524

-50

3,701

2,364

-36

  Ottawa

2,913

3,083

6

11,112

13,092

18

14,025

16,175

15

Peterborough

117

330

182

0

0

-

117

330

182

Québec

905

946

5

7,032

8,976

28

7,937

9,922

25

Regina

579

286

-51

288

1,692

488

867

1,978

128

Saguenay

244

325

33

240

624

160

484

949

96

St. Catharines-Niagara

561

939

67

2,652

1,740

-34

3,213

2,679

-17

Saint John

297

170

-43

96

0

-100

393

170

-57

St. John's

412

279

-32

180

12

-93

592

291

-51

Saskatoon

636

580

-9

660

660

-

1,296

1,240

-4

Sherbrooke

396

457

15

2,712

2,328

-14

3,108

2,785

-10

Thunder Bay

67

116

73

0

48

##

67

164

145

Toronto

6,780

8,034

18

25,260

63,024

150

32,040

71,058

122

Trois-Rivières

325

307

-6

768

1,368

78

1,093

1,675

53

Vancouver

3,008

2,811

-7

18,144

16,128

-11

21,152

18,939

-10

Victoria

754

526

-30

3,204

3,708

16

3,958

4,234

7

Windsor

358

441

23

540

1,428

164

898

1,869

108

Winnipeg

2,061

2,210

7

1,644

2,532

54

3,705

4,742

28

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC






## not calculable / extreme value




























