Canadian housing starts trend essentially unchanged in November Français
Dec 09, 2019, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 219,047 units in November 2019, compared to 218,253 units in October 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts was essentially unchanged in November, reflecting slight increases in the national trends of both multi-family and single-detached starts" said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Vancouver saw a significant decline in the trend of multi-unit starts for a second consecutive month in November, following a period of elevated construction activity earlier in the year. However, this decline was offset by modest gains in the multi-unit trend in most other major markets, including Toronto."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 201,318 units in November, a slight increase of 0.3% from 200,674 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 0.4% in November to 188,559 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 2.3% to 141,753 units in November while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.1% to 46,806 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,759 units.
Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
November 2018
|
November 2019
|
%
|
November 2018
|
November 2019
|
%
|
November 2018
|
November 2019
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
54
|
63
|
17
|
19
|
14
|
-26
|
73
|
77
|
5
|
P.E.I.
|
34
|
16
|
-53
|
128
|
58
|
-55
|
162
|
74
|
-54
|
N.S.
|
136
|
88
|
-35
|
160
|
165
|
3
|
296
|
253
|
-15
|
N.B.
|
76
|
95
|
25
|
149
|
267
|
79
|
225
|
362
|
61
|
Atlantic
|
300
|
262
|
-13
|
456
|
504
|
11
|
756
|
766
|
1
|
Qc
|
584
|
571
|
-2
|
3,372
|
3,031
|
-10
|
3,956
|
3,602
|
-9
|
Ont.
|
1,816
|
1,634
|
-10
|
5,583
|
3,879
|
-31
|
7,399
|
5,513
|
-25
|
Man.
|
204
|
156
|
-24
|
531
|
250
|
-53
|
735
|
406
|
-45
|
Sask.
|
105
|
122
|
16
|
62
|
34
|
-45
|
167
|
156
|
-7
|
Alta.
|
828
|
926
|
12
|
1,300
|
1,249
|
-4
|
2,128
|
2,175
|
2
|
Prairies
|
1,137
|
1,204
|
6
|
1,893
|
1,533
|
-19
|
3,030
|
2,737
|
-10
|
B.C.
|
826
|
596
|
-28
|
2,379
|
3,390
|
42
|
3,205
|
3,986
|
24
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,663
|
4,267
|
-8
|
13,683
|
12,337
|
-10
|
18,346
|
16,604
|
-9
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
26
|
33
|
27
|
27
|
104
|
285
|
53
|
137
|
158
|
Barrie
|
17
|
26
|
53
|
2
|
260
|
##
|
19
|
286
|
##
|
Belleville
|
35
|
44
|
26
|
20
|
12
|
-40
|
55
|
56
|
2
|
Brantford
|
23
|
33
|
43
|
109
|
30
|
-72
|
132
|
63
|
-52
|
Calgary
|
299
|
378
|
26
|
537
|
576
|
7
|
836
|
954
|
14
|
Edmonton
|
376
|
391
|
4
|
624
|
549
|
-12
|
1,000
|
940
|
-6
|
Greater Sudbury
|
11
|
16
|
45
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
13
|
16
|
23
|
Guelph
|
19
|
16
|
-16
|
76
|
36
|
-53
|
95
|
52
|
-45
|
Halifax
|
75
|
49
|
-35
|
95
|
128
|
35
|
170
|
177
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
38
|
87
|
129
|
152
|
293
|
93
|
190
|
380
|
100
|
Kelowna
|
66
|
61
|
-8
|
305
|
246
|
-19
|
371
|
307
|
-17
|
Kingston
|
40
|
34
|
-15
|
28
|
6
|
-79
|
68
|
40
|
-41
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
68
|
66
|
-3
|
228
|
351
|
54
|
296
|
417
|
41
|
Lethbridge
|
19
|
30
|
58
|
9
|
12
|
33
|
28
|
42
|
50
|
London
|
123
|
109
|
-11
|
114
|
111
|
-3
|
237
|
220
|
-7
|
Moncton
|
25
|
27
|
8
|
110
|
201
|
83
|
135
|
228
|
69
|
Montréal
|
247
|
250
|
1
|
2,199
|
1,547
|
-30
|
2,446
|
1,797
|
-27
|
Oshawa
|
85
|
46
|
-46
|
280
|
102
|
-64
|
365
|
148
|
-59
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
262
|
292
|
11
|
584
|
948
|
62
|
846
|
1,240
|
47
|
Gatineau
|
36
|
22
|
-39
|
231
|
291
|
26
|
267
|
313
|
17
|
Ottawa
|
226
|
270
|
19
|
353
|
657
|
86
|
579
|
927
|
60
|
Peterborough
|
25
|
11
|
-56
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
25
|
13
|
-48
|
Québec
|
94
|
61
|
-35
|
476
|
595
|
25
|
570
|
656
|
15
|
Regina
|
16
|
41
|
156
|
26
|
16
|
-38
|
42
|
57
|
36
|
Saguenay
|
16
|
12
|
-25
|
14
|
47
|
236
|
30
|
59
|
97
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
49
|
117
|
139
|
66
|
154
|
133
|
115
|
271
|
136
|
Saint John
|
24
|
19
|
-21
|
6
|
2
|
-67
|
30
|
21
|
-30
|
St. John's
|
46
|
55
|
20
|
15
|
12
|
-20
|
61
|
67
|
10
|
Saskatoon
|
81
|
76
|
-6
|
32
|
12
|
-63
|
113
|
88
|
-22
|
Sherbrooke
|
19
|
42
|
121
|
138
|
131
|
-5
|
157
|
173
|
10
|
Thunder Bay
|
9
|
5
|
-44
|
15
|
0
|
-100
|
24
|
5
|
-79
|
Toronto
|
548
|
371
|
-32
|
3,568
|
1,666
|
-53
|
4,116
|
2,037
|
-51
|
Trois-Rivières
|
16
|
16
|
-
|
50
|
45
|
-10
|
66
|
61
|
-8
|
Vancouver
|
418
|
242
|
-42
|
1,436
|
2,073
|
44
|
1,854
|
2,315
|
25
|
Victoria
|
55
|
60
|
9
|
187
|
286
|
53
|
242
|
346
|
43
|
Windsor
|
51
|
44
|
-14
|
82
|
49
|
-40
|
133
|
93
|
-30
|
Winnipeg
|
179
|
118
|
-34
|
426
|
197
|
-54
|
605
|
315
|
-48
|
Total
|
3,500
|
3,278
|
-6
|
12,038
|
10,799
|
-10
|
15,538
|
14,077
|
-9
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
October 2019
|
November 2019
|
%
|
October 2019
|
November 2019
|
%
|
October 2019
|
November 2019
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
511
|
574
|
12
|
159
|
147
|
-8
|
670
|
721
|
8
|
P.E.I.
|
300
|
147
|
-51
|
792
|
696
|
-12
|
1,092
|
843
|
-23
|
N.S.
|
1,794
|
850
|
-53
|
478
|
1,903
|
298
|
2,272
|
2,753
|
21
|
N.B.
|
803
|
782
|
-3
|
804
|
3,183
|
296
|
1,607
|
3,965
|
147
|
Qc
|
5,942
|
6,189
|
4
|
41,844
|
34,049
|
-19
|
47,786
|
40,238
|
-16
|
Ont.
|
19,297
|
17,959
|
-7
|
50,932
|
43,001
|
-16
|
70,229
|
60,960
|
-13
|
Man.
|
1,937
|
1,784
|
-8
|
4,308
|
3,000
|
-30
|
6,245
|
4,784
|
-23
|
Sask.
|
1,157
|
1,322
|
14
|
984
|
408
|
-59
|
2,141
|
1,730
|
-19
|
Alta.
|
10,027
|
10,645
|
6
|
12,835
|
14,833
|
16
|
22,862
|
25,478
|
11
|
B.C.
|
7,552
|
6,554
|
-13
|
25,441
|
40,533
|
59
|
32,993
|
47,087
|
43
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
49,320
|
46,806
|
-5
|
138,577
|
141,753
|
2
|
187,897
|
188,559
|
0
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
58,717
|
56,344
|
-4
|
141,961
|
144,975
|
2
|
200,674
|
201,318
|
0
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
310
|
388
|
25
|
2,028
|
1,248
|
-38
|
2,338
|
1,636
|
-30
|
Barrie
|
224
|
262
|
17
|
420
|
3,120
|
##
|
644
|
3,382
|
425
|
Belleville
|
428
|
533
|
25
|
24
|
144
|
##
|
452
|
677
|
50
|
Brantford
|
484
|
612
|
26
|
132
|
360
|
173
|
616
|
972
|
58
|
Calgary
|
3,450
|
4,128
|
20
|
6,432
|
6,912
|
7
|
9,882
|
11,040
|
12
|
Edmonton
|
4,658
|
4,471
|
-4
|
5,328
|
6,588
|
24
|
9,986
|
11,059
|
11
|
Greater Sudbury
|
112
|
155
|
38
|
72
|
0
|
-100
|
184
|
155
|
-16
|
Guelph
|
226
|
220
|
-3
|
468
|
432
|
-8
|
694
|
652
|
-6
|
Halifax
|
1,065
|
725
|
-32
|
264
|
1,536
|
482
|
1,329
|
2,261
|
70
|
Hamilton
|
987
|
1,064
|
8
|
7,644
|
3,516
|
-54
|
8,631
|
4,580
|
-47
|
Kelowna
|
542
|
552
|
2
|
3,324
|
2,952
|
-11
|
3,866
|
3,504
|
-9
|
Kingston
|
486
|
323
|
-34
|
252
|
72
|
-71
|
738
|
395
|
-46
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
852
|
853
|
0
|
4,896
|
4,212
|
-14
|
5,748
|
5,065
|
-12
|
Lethbridge
|
436
|
426
|
-2
|
144
|
144
|
-
|
580
|
570
|
-2
|
London
|
1,510
|
1,200
|
-21
|
1,536
|
1,332
|
-13
|
3,046
|
2,532
|
-17
|
Moncton
|
172
|
223
|
30
|
312
|
2,412
|
##
|
484
|
2,635
|
444
|
Montréal
|
2,448
|
2,595
|
6
|
29,020
|
18,285
|
-37
|
31,468
|
20,880
|
-34
|
Oshawa
|
398
|
511
|
28
|
444
|
1,224
|
176
|
842
|
1,735
|
106
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
3,132
|
3,386
|
8
|
10,428
|
11,376
|
9
|
13,560
|
14,762
|
9
|
Gatineau
|
345
|
264
|
-23
|
5,952
|
3,492
|
-41
|
6,297
|
3,756
|
-40
|
Ottawa
|
2,787
|
3,122
|
12
|
4,476
|
7,884
|
76
|
7,263
|
11,006
|
52
|
Peterborough
|
360
|
185
|
-49
|
144
|
24
|
-83
|
504
|
209
|
-59
|
Québec
|
640
|
679
|
6
|
5,304
|
7,140
|
35
|
5,944
|
7,819
|
32
|
Regina
|
332
|
464
|
40
|
300
|
192
|
-36
|
632
|
656
|
4
|
Saguenay
|
197
|
145
|
-26
|
1,116
|
564
|
-49
|
1,313
|
709
|
-46
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,664
|
1,419
|
-15
|
1,368
|
1,848
|
35
|
3,032
|
3,267
|
8
|
Saint John
|
239
|
161
|
-33
|
240
|
24
|
-90
|
479
|
185
|
-61
|
St. John's
|
429
|
479
|
12
|
156
|
144
|
-8
|
585
|
623
|
6
|
Saskatoon
|
730
|
750
|
3
|
612
|
144
|
-76
|
1,342
|
894
|
-33
|
Sherbrooke
|
79
|
514
|
##
|
1,380
|
1,572
|
14
|
1,459
|
2,086
|
43
|
Thunder Bay
|
125
|
68
|
-46
|
672
|
0
|
-100
|
797
|
68
|
-91
|
Toronto
|
4,930
|
3,738
|
-24
|
27,180
|
19,992
|
-26
|
32,110
|
23,730
|
-26
|
Trois-Rivières
|
205
|
201
|
-2
|
1,188
|
540
|
-55
|
1,393
|
741
|
-47
|
Vancouver
|
3,383
|
2,812
|
-17
|
12,168
|
24,876
|
104
|
15,551
|
27,688
|
78
|
Victoria
|
732
|
792
|
8
|
3,156
|
3,432
|
9
|
3,888
|
4,224
|
9
|
Windsor
|
687
|
546
|
-21
|
252
|
588
|
133
|
939
|
1,134
|
21
|
Winnipeg
|
1,663
|
1,542
|
-7
|
3,408
|
2,364
|
-31
|
5,071
|
3,906
|
-23
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Share this article