Canadian housing starts trend essentially unchanged in November Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Dec 09, 2019, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 219,047 units in November 2019, compared to 218,253 units in October 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts was essentially unchanged in November, reflecting slight increases in the national trends of both multi-family and single-detached starts" said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Vancouver saw a significant decline in the trend of multi-unit starts for a second consecutive month in November, following a period of elevated construction activity earlier in the year. However, this decline was offset by modest gains in the multi-unit trend in most other major markets, including Toronto."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 201,318 units in November, a slight increase of 0.3% from 200,674 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 0.4% in November to 188,559 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 2.3% to 141,753 units in November while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.1% to 46,806 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,759 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




November 2018

November 2019

%

November 2018

November 2019

%

November 2018

November 2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

54

63

17

19

14

-26

73

77

5

P.E.I.   


34

16

-53

128

58

-55

162

74

-54

N.S.   


136

88

-35

160

165

3

296

253

-15

N.B.   


76

95

25

149

267

79

225

362

61

Atlantic

300

262

-13

456

504

11

756

766

1

Qc

584

571

-2

3,372

3,031

-10

3,956

3,602

-9

Ont.   


1,816

1,634

-10

5,583

3,879

-31

7,399

5,513

-25

Man.   


204

156

-24

531

250

-53

735

406

-45

Sask.   


105

122

16

62

34

-45

167

156

-7

Alta.   


828

926

12

1,300

1,249

-4

2,128

2,175

2

Prairies

1,137

1,204

6

1,893

1,533

-19

3,030

2,737

-10

B.C.   


826

596

-28

2,379

3,390

42

3,205

3,986

24

Canada (10,000+)

4,663

4,267

-8

13,683

12,337

-10

18,346

16,604

-9

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

26

33

27

27

104

285

53

137

158

Barrie

17

26

53

2

260

##

19

286

##

Belleville

35

44

26

20

12

-40

55

56

2

Brantford

23

33

43

109

30

-72

132

63

-52

Calgary

299

378

26

537

576

7

836

954

14

Edmonton

376

391

4

624

549

-12

1,000

940

-6

Greater Sudbury

11

16

45

2

0

-100

13

16

23

Guelph

19

16

-16

76

36

-53

95

52

-45

Halifax

75

49

-35

95

128

35

170

177

4

Hamilton

38

87

129

152

293

93

190

380

100

Kelowna

66

61

-8

305

246

-19

371

307

-17

Kingston

40

34

-15

28

6

-79

68

40

-41

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

68

66

-3

228

351

54

296

417

41

Lethbridge

19

30

58

9

12

33

28

42

50

London

123

109

-11

114

111

-3

237

220

-7

Moncton

25

27

8

110

201

83

135

228

69

Montréal

247

250

1

2,199

1,547

-30

2,446

1,797

-27

Oshawa

85

46

-46

280

102

-64

365

148

-59

Ottawa-Gatineau

262

292

11

584

948

62

846

1,240

47

Gatineau

36

22

-39

231

291

26

267

313

17

Ottawa

226

270

19

353

657

86

579

927

60

Peterborough

25

11

-56

0

2

##

25

13

-48

Québec

94

61

-35

476

595

25

570

656

15

Regina

16

41

156

26

16

-38

42

57

36

Saguenay

16

12

-25

14

47

236

30

59

97

St. Catharines-Niagara

49

117

139

66

154

133

115

271

136

Saint John

24

19

-21

6

2

-67

30

21

-30

St. John's

46

55

20

15

12

-20

61

67

10

Saskatoon

81

76

-6

32

12

-63

113

88

-22

Sherbrooke

19

42

121

138

131

-5

157

173

10

Thunder Bay

9

5

-44

15

0

-100

24

5

-79

Toronto

548

371

-32

3,568

1,666

-53

4,116

2,037

-51

Trois-Rivières

16

16

-

50

45

-10

66

61

-8

Vancouver

418

242

-42

1,436

2,073

44

1,854

2,315

25

Victoria

55

60

9

187

286

53

242

346

43

Windsor

51

44

-14

82

49

-40

133

93

-30

Winnipeg

179

118

-34

426

197

-54

605

315

-48

Total

3,500

3,278

-6

12,038

10,799

-10

15,538

14,077

-9









Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


October 2019

November 2019

%

October 2019

November 2019

%

October 2019

November 2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

511

574

12

159

147

-8

670

721

8

P.E.I.   


300

147

-51

792

696

-12

1,092

843

-23

N.S.   


1,794

850

-53

478

1,903

298

2,272

2,753

21

N.B.   


803

782

-3

804

3,183

296

1,607

3,965

147

Qc  


5,942

6,189

4

41,844

34,049

-19

47,786

40,238

-16

Ont.   


19,297

17,959

-7

50,932

43,001

-16

70,229

60,960

-13

Man.   


1,937

1,784

-8

4,308

3,000

-30

6,245

4,784

-23

Sask.   


1,157

1,322

14

984

408

-59

2,141

1,730

-19

Alta.   


10,027

10,645

6

12,835

14,833

16

22,862

25,478

11

B.C.   


7,552

6,554

-13

25,441

40,533

59

32,993

47,087

43

Canada (10,000+)

49,320

46,806

-5

138,577

141,753

2

187,897

188,559

0

Canada (All Areas)

58,717

56,344

-4

141,961

144,975

2

200,674

201,318

0

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

310

388

25

2,028

1,248

-38

2,338

1,636

-30

Barrie

224

262

17

420

3,120

##

644

3,382

425

Belleville

428

533

25

24

144

##

452

677

50

Brantford

484

612

26

132

360

173

616

972

58

Calgary

3,450

4,128

20

6,432

6,912

7

9,882

11,040

12

Edmonton

4,658

4,471

-4

5,328

6,588

24

9,986

11,059

11

Greater Sudbury

112

155

38

72

0

-100

184

155

-16

Guelph

226

220

-3

468

432

-8

694

652

-6

Halifax

1,065

725

-32

264

1,536

482

1,329

2,261

70

Hamilton

987

1,064

8

7,644

3,516

-54

8,631

4,580

-47

Kelowna

542

552

2

3,324

2,952

-11

3,866

3,504

-9

Kingston

486

323

-34

252

72

-71

738

395

-46

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

852

853

0

4,896

4,212

-14

5,748

5,065

-12

Lethbridge

436

426

-2

144

144

-

580

570

-2

London

1,510

1,200

-21

1,536

1,332

-13

3,046

2,532

-17

Moncton

172

223

30

312

2,412

##

484

2,635

444

Montréal

2,448

2,595

6

29,020

18,285

-37

31,468

20,880

-34

Oshawa

398

511

28

444

1,224

176

842

1,735

106

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,132

3,386

8

10,428

11,376

9

13,560

14,762

9

Gatineau

345

264

-23

5,952

3,492

-41

6,297

3,756

-40

Ottawa

2,787

3,122

12

4,476

7,884

76

7,263

11,006

52

Peterborough

360

185

-49

144

24

-83

504

209

-59

Québec

640

679

6

5,304

7,140

35

5,944

7,819

32

Regina

332

464

40

300

192

-36

632

656

4

Saguenay

197

145

-26

1,116

564

-49

1,313

709

-46

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,664

1,419

-15

1,368

1,848

35

3,032

3,267

8

Saint John

239

161

-33

240

24

-90

479

185

-61

St. John's

429

479

12

156

144

-8

585

623

6

Saskatoon

730

750

3

612

144

-76

1,342

894

-33

Sherbrooke

79

514

##

1,380

1,572

14

1,459

2,086

43

Thunder Bay

125

68

-46

672

0

-100

797

68

-91

Toronto

4,930

3,738

-24

27,180

19,992

-26

32,110

23,730

-26

Trois-Rivières

205

201

-2

1,188

540

-55

1,393

741

-47

Vancouver

3,383

2,812

-17

12,168

24,876

104

15,551

27,688

78

Victoria

732

792

8

3,156

3,432

9

3,888

4,224

9

Windsor

687

546

-21

252

588

133

939

1,134

21

Winnipeg

1,663

1,542

-7

3,408

2,364

-31

5,071

3,906

-23









Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC


















## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

