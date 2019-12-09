Canadian housing starts trend essentially unchanged in November

"The national trend in housing starts was essentially unchanged in November, reflecting slight increases in the national trends of both multi-family and single-detached starts" said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Vancouver saw a significant decline in the trend of multi-unit starts for a second consecutive month in November, following a period of elevated construction activity earlier in the year. However, this decline was offset by modest gains in the multi-unit trend in most other major markets, including Toronto."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 201,318 units in November, a slight increase of 0.3% from 200,674 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 0.4% in November to 188,559 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 2.3% to 141,753 units in November while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.1% to 46,806 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,759 units.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







November 2018 November 2019 % November 2018 November 2019 % November 2018 November 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

54 63 17 19 14 -26 73 77 5 P.E.I.

34 16 -53 128 58 -55 162 74 -54 N.S.

136 88 -35 160 165 3 296 253 -15 N.B.

76 95 25 149 267 79 225 362 61 Atlantic

300 262 -13 456 504 11 756 766 1 Qc

584 571 -2 3,372 3,031 -10 3,956 3,602 -9 Ont.

1,816 1,634 -10 5,583 3,879 -31 7,399 5,513 -25 Man.

204 156 -24 531 250 -53 735 406 -45 Sask.

105 122 16 62 34 -45 167 156 -7 Alta.

828 926 12 1,300 1,249 -4 2,128 2,175 2 Prairies

1,137 1,204 6 1,893 1,533 -19 3,030 2,737 -10 B.C.

826 596 -28 2,379 3,390 42 3,205 3,986 24 Canada (10,000+) 4,663 4,267 -8 13,683 12,337 -10 18,346 16,604 -9 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 26 33 27 27 104 285 53 137 158 Barrie

17 26 53 2 260 ## 19 286 ## Belleville

35 44 26 20 12 -40 55 56 2 Brantford

23 33 43 109 30 -72 132 63 -52 Calgary

299 378 26 537 576 7 836 954 14 Edmonton

376 391 4 624 549 -12 1,000 940 -6 Greater Sudbury 11 16 45 2 0 -100 13 16 23 Guelph

19 16 -16 76 36 -53 95 52 -45 Halifax

75 49 -35 95 128 35 170 177 4 Hamilton

38 87 129 152 293 93 190 380 100 Kelowna

66 61 -8 305 246 -19 371 307 -17 Kingston

40 34 -15 28 6 -79 68 40 -41 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 68 66 -3 228 351 54 296 417 41 Lethbridge

19 30 58 9 12 33 28 42 50 London

123 109 -11 114 111 -3 237 220 -7 Moncton

25 27 8 110 201 83 135 228 69 Montréal

247 250 1 2,199 1,547 -30 2,446 1,797 -27 Oshawa

85 46 -46 280 102 -64 365 148 -59 Ottawa-Gatineau 262 292 11 584 948 62 846 1,240 47 Gatineau

36 22 -39 231 291 26 267 313 17 Ottawa

226 270 19 353 657 86 579 927 60 Peterborough

25 11 -56 0 2 ## 25 13 -48 Québec

94 61 -35 476 595 25 570 656 15 Regina

16 41 156 26 16 -38 42 57 36 Saguenay

16 12 -25 14 47 236 30 59 97 St. Catharines-Niagara 49 117 139 66 154 133 115 271 136 Saint John

24 19 -21 6 2 -67 30 21 -30 St. John's

46 55 20 15 12 -20 61 67 10 Saskatoon

81 76 -6 32 12 -63 113 88 -22 Sherbrooke

19 42 121 138 131 -5 157 173 10 Thunder Bay

9 5 -44 15 0 -100 24 5 -79 Toronto

548 371 -32 3,568 1,666 -53 4,116 2,037 -51 Trois-Rivières 16 16 - 50 45 -10 66 61 -8 Vancouver

418 242 -42 1,436 2,073 44 1,854 2,315 25 Victoria

55 60 9 187 286 53 242 346 43 Windsor

51 44 -14 82 49 -40 133 93 -30 Winnipeg

179 118 -34 426 197 -54 605 315 -48 Total

3,500 3,278 -6 12,038 10,799 -10 15,538 14,077 -9

















Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

































Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

















## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



October 2019 November 2019 % October 2019 November 2019 % October 2019 November 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

511 574 12 159 147 -8 670 721 8 P.E.I.

300 147 -51 792 696 -12 1,092 843 -23 N.S.

1,794 850 -53 478 1,903 298 2,272 2,753 21 N.B.

803 782 -3 804 3,183 296 1,607 3,965 147 Qc

5,942 6,189 4 41,844 34,049 -19 47,786 40,238 -16 Ont.

19,297 17,959 -7 50,932 43,001 -16 70,229 60,960 -13 Man.

1,937 1,784 -8 4,308 3,000 -30 6,245 4,784 -23 Sask.

1,157 1,322 14 984 408 -59 2,141 1,730 -19 Alta.

10,027 10,645 6 12,835 14,833 16 22,862 25,478 11 B.C.

7,552 6,554 -13 25,441 40,533 59 32,993 47,087 43 Canada (10,000+) 49,320 46,806 -5 138,577 141,753 2 187,897 188,559 0 Canada (All Areas) 58,717 56,344 -4 141,961 144,975 2 200,674 201,318 0 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 310 388 25 2,028 1,248 -38 2,338 1,636 -30 Barrie

224 262 17 420 3,120 ## 644 3,382 425 Belleville

428 533 25 24 144 ## 452 677 50 Brantford

484 612 26 132 360 173 616 972 58 Calgary

3,450 4,128 20 6,432 6,912 7 9,882 11,040 12 Edmonton

4,658 4,471 -4 5,328 6,588 24 9,986 11,059 11 Greater Sudbury 112 155 38 72 0 -100 184 155 -16 Guelph

226 220 -3 468 432 -8 694 652 -6 Halifax

1,065 725 -32 264 1,536 482 1,329 2,261 70 Hamilton

987 1,064 8 7,644 3,516 -54 8,631 4,580 -47 Kelowna

542 552 2 3,324 2,952 -11 3,866 3,504 -9 Kingston

486 323 -34 252 72 -71 738 395 -46 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 852 853 0 4,896 4,212 -14 5,748 5,065 -12 Lethbridge

436 426 -2 144 144 - 580 570 -2 London

1,510 1,200 -21 1,536 1,332 -13 3,046 2,532 -17 Moncton

172 223 30 312 2,412 ## 484 2,635 444 Montréal

2,448 2,595 6 29,020 18,285 -37 31,468 20,880 -34 Oshawa

398 511 28 444 1,224 176 842 1,735 106 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,132 3,386 8 10,428 11,376 9 13,560 14,762 9 Gatineau

345 264 -23 5,952 3,492 -41 6,297 3,756 -40 Ottawa

2,787 3,122 12 4,476 7,884 76 7,263 11,006 52 Peterborough 360 185 -49 144 24 -83 504 209 -59 Québec

640 679 6 5,304 7,140 35 5,944 7,819 32 Regina

332 464 40 300 192 -36 632 656 4 Saguenay

197 145 -26 1,116 564 -49 1,313 709 -46 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,664 1,419 -15 1,368 1,848 35 3,032 3,267 8 Saint John

239 161 -33 240 24 -90 479 185 -61 St. John's

429 479 12 156 144 -8 585 623 6 Saskatoon

730 750 3 612 144 -76 1,342 894 -33 Sherbrooke

79 514 ## 1,380 1,572 14 1,459 2,086 43 Thunder Bay 125 68 -46 672 0 -100 797 68 -91 Toronto

4,930 3,738 -24 27,180 19,992 -26 32,110 23,730 -26 Trois-Rivières 205 201 -2 1,188 540 -55 1,393 741 -47 Vancouver

3,383 2,812 -17 12,168 24,876 104 15,551 27,688 78 Victoria

732 792 8 3,156 3,432 9 3,888 4,224 9 Windsor

687 546 -21 252 588 133 939 1,134 21 Winnipeg

1,663 1,542 -7 3,408 2,364 -31 5,071 3,906 -23

















Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

































Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC





































## not calculable / extreme value





















