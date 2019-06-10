Canadian housing starts trend decreased in May

"The national trend in housing starts decreased in May as a result of continuing decline in the trend for single starts as well as a decline in the trend of multi-unit starts that follows gains in this segment in recent months, in urban areas," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "The decrease in the trend of multi-unit starts reflects a decline in the SAAR level of multi-unit activity in May from the unusually elevated level registered in April, which leaves multi-unit SAAR starts closer to its 10-year average."

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver

Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) housing starts saw a strong increase in May, with multi-family construction accounting for 90% of total starts for the month. Two thirds of the new units were located in Burnaby, Surrey, and Coquitlam, which together saw a number of condominium and rental apartment projects get underway. So far this year, total housing starts are 10% higher than they were in the same period in 2018 as developers and municipalities move to meet demand from the region's growing population.

Kelowna

Housing starts in the Kelowna CMA declined in May, relative to the same month last year, continuing the downward trend seen in the previous three months. Overall, housing starts were down approximately 44% in the first 5 months of 2019, relative to the same period last year. This downward trend comes on the heels of a slower pace of population growth allowing the existing home market to return to balance conditions.

Calgary

Housing starts trended lower in May after a slight up-tick the month prior. New construction activity in the market remains relatively low as builders continue to adjust to sustained levels of elevated inventory and soft demand.

Edmonton

Housing starts trended lower for all units types except semi-detached which experienced a slight increase in May. The slowdown in starts continued to reflect the amount of unsold inventory on the market, particularly among single-detached units.

Brantford

Overall starts trended down in Brantford due to lower trending single-detached and row starts. However, despite the slowdown, row starts remain at a higher than usual level. New single detached home prices continue to rise, making new rows increasingly appealing to buyers who are looking to purchase an affordable low-rise home.

St. Catharines-Niagara

Total housing starts in the St. Catharines-Niagara CMA trended up to reach a near 30-year high in May. The townhomes sector was a clear leader, where the pace of new construction has accelerated the most, accounting for 40% of total new home construction trend this month. Price weary buyers from more expensive nearby communities continue to fuel demand for new homes in St. Catharines-Niagara.

Toronto

Total housing starts trended lower during May in the Toronto CMA with declines being recorded across all types of homes. High homeownership costs continue to weigh on the demand for single-detached and row houses thus resulting in fewer low-rise home starts. Strong pre-construction sales of condominium apartment units over the past two years will continue to translate into starts over time at a varied pace, despite their starts trending lower in May.

Ottawa

Housing starts trended slightly higher in May because of higher row starts. Year-to-date actual starts are up 14% relative to the same period last year due mainly to a rise in condominium apartment starts while single-detached homes declined. Rising ownership costs are shifting demand toward relatively more affordable dwellings and tight resale market conditions are encouraging builders to increase supply of condominium apartment units.

Gatineau

From January to May, residential construction in the Gatineau area reached a five-decade record high. This strong increase was attributable mainly to the rise in rental housing starts in the Plateau neighbourhood. The aging of the population and the low vacancy rate have continued to stimulate starts of this type in the Gatineau area.

Montréal

Total housing starts in the Montréal area in the first five months of this year increased compared to the same period last year. This gain was solely attributable to rental housing construction, as condominium and single-family home starts recorded decreases. The low vacancy rates on the conventional rental market and the greater proportion of young households now opting for rental housing have kept stimulating rental housing starts. Seniors' rental apartment construction has also posted strong growth since the beginning of the year.

Halifax

Residential construction in Halifax continues to trend upwards as the total number of housing starts year-to-date increased by 48% compared to the same period last year. While the apartment segment has been dominating the growth in construction so far this year, in May, single-detached starts recorded a strong uptick, expanding by 69% year-over-year. As sales remain elevated in relation to the number of new listings, demand for additional supply is supporting the new home construction market.

Prince Edward Island (PEI)

Total housing starts in PEI were 60% higher in May driven primarily by higher apartment starts in response to the record low vacancy rate. The PEI economy continues to outperform the other Atlantic provinces, driven primarily by increased capital project spending as well as strong population, income and employment growth.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 202,337 units in May, down 13.3% from 233,410 units in April. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 14.4% in May to 186,946 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 18.5% to 141,851 units in May while single-detached urban starts increased by 1.8% to 45,095 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15,391 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







May 2018 May 2019 % May 2018 May 2019 % May 2018 May 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

42 37 -12 12 14 17 54 51 -6 P.E.I.

30 23 -23 18 54 200 48 77 60 N.S.

102 113 11 162 147 -9 264 260 -2 N.B.

59 51 -14 89 126 42 148 177 20 Atlantic

233 224 -4 281 341 21 514 565 10 Qc

717 688 -4 2,664 3,468 30 3,381 4,156 23 Ont.

2,273 1,771 -22 2,665 2,766 4 4,938 4,537 -8 Man.

246 196 -20 215 502 133 461 698 51 Sask.

106 93 -12 223 101 -55 329 194 -41 Alta.

1,075 776 -28 1,800 1,015 -44 2,875 1,791 -38 Prairies

1,427 1,065 -25 2,238 1,618 -28 3,665 2,683 -27 B.C.

875 700 -20 2,612 3,835 47 3,487 4,535 30 Canada (10,000+) 5,525 4,448 -19 10,460 12,028 15 15,985 16,476 3 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 26 47 81 24 110 358 50 157 214 Barrie

65 14 -78 141 13 -91 206 27 -87 Belleville

42 58 38 53 12 -77 95 70 -26 Brantford

53 21 -60 60 5 -92 113 26 -77 Calgary

384 294 -23 1,265 518 -59 1,649 812 -51 Edmonton

511 335 -34 452 260 -42 963 595 -38 Greater Sudbury 4 7 75 8 4 -50 12 11 -8 Guelph

11 31 182 8 16 100 19 47 147 Halifax

45 76 69 137 125 -9 182 201 10 Hamilton

57 40 -30 357 210 -41 414 250 -40 Kelowna

72 38 -47 247 52 -79 319 90 -72 Kingston

30 31 3 20 12 -40 50 43 -14 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 89 61 -31 87 85 -2 176 146 -17 Lethbridge

41 23 -44 24 12 -50 65 35 -46 London

142 133 -6 43 54 26 185 187 1 Moncton

17 17 - 27 101 274 44 118 168 Montréal

332 284 -14 1,506 1,953 30 1,838 2,237 22 Oshawa

153 243 59 58 152 162 211 395 87 Ottawa-Gatineau 289 279 -3 486 886 82 775 1,165 50 Gatineau

35 42 20 179 465 160 214 507 137 Ottawa

254 237 -7 307 421 37 561 658 17 Peterborough

42 25 -40 24 89 271 66 114 73 Québec

78 94 21 447 669 50 525 763 45 Regina

32 11 -66 69 12 -83 101 23 -77 Saguenay

19 33 74 20 21 5 39 54 38 St. Catharines-Niagara 58 72 24 60 124 107 118 196 66 Saint John

17 16 -6 0 2 ## 17 18 6 St. John's

27 26 -4 9 13 44 36 39 8 Saskatoon

66 76 15 144 73 -49 210 149 -29 Sherbrooke

21 26 24 126 93 -26 147 119 -19 Thunder Bay

5 8 60 0 8 ## 5 16 220 Toronto

833 371 -55 1,242 1,367 10 2,075 1,738 -16 Trois-Rivières 36 26 -28 30 38 27 66 64 -3 Vancouver

406 334 -18 1,856 3,256 75 2,262 3,590 59 Victoria

93 57 -39 177 142 -20 270 199 -26 Windsor

59 57 -3 36 22 -39 95 79 -17 Winnipeg

192 171 -11 207 486 135 399 657 65 Total

4,347 3,435 -21 9,450 10,995 16 13,797 14,430 5 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



April 2019 May 2019 % April 2019 May 2019 % April 2019 May 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

303 320 6 43 160 272 346 480 39 P.E.I.

164 185 13 96 648 ## 260 833 220 N.S.

1,457 1,289 -12 1,871 1,763 -6 3,328 3,052 -8 N.B.

504 500 -1 1,070 1,247 17 1,574 1,747 11 Qc

6,191 5,983 -3 42,343 40,567 -4 48,534 46,550 -4 Ont.

16,570 17,688 7 67,417 32,053 -52 83,987 49,741 -41 Man.

2,067 2,016 -2 3,636 6,024 66 5,703 8,040 41 Sask.

500 1,070 114 720 1,212 68 1,220 2,282 87 Alta.

8,341 8,712 4 15,854 12,157 -23 24,195 20,869 -14 B.C.

8,203 7,332 -11 41,019 46,020 12 49,222 53,352 8 Canada (10,000+) 44,300 45,095 2 174,069 141,851 -19 218,369 186,946 -14 Canada (All Areas) 55,577 56,374 1 177,834 145,964 -18 233,410 202,337 -13 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 332 452 36 672 1,320 96 1,004 1,772 76 Barrie

104 103 -1 576 156 -73 680 259 -62 Belleville

339 451 33 72 144 100 411 595 45 Brantford

153 156 2 300 60 -80 453 216 -52 Calgary

2,926 3,329 14 8,412 6,216 -26 11,338 9,545 -16 Edmonton

3,903 3,460 -11 6,552 3,120 -52 10,455 6,580 -37 Greater Sudbury 193 79 -59 0 48 ## 193 127 -34 Guelph

233 298 28 96 192 100 329 490 49 Halifax

792 826 4 1,512 1,500 -1 2,304 2,326 1 Hamilton

421 411 -2 5,160 2,520 -51 5,581 2,931 -47 Kelowna

414 401 -3 384 624 63 798 1,025 28 Kingston

268 309 15 312 144 -54 580 453 -22 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 938 652 -30 13,044 1,020 -92 13,982 1,672 -88 Lethbridge

402 265 -34 96 144 50 498 409 -18 London

1,124 1,351 20 4,176 648 -84 5,300 1,999 -62 Moncton

230 174 -24 936 1,212 29 1,166 1,386 19 Montréal

2,394 2,292 -4 26,909 23,085 -14 29,303 25,377 -13 Oshawa

363 2,545 ## 72 1,824 ## 435 4,369 ## Ottawa-Gatineau 3,883 3,146 -19 7,536 10,632 41 11,419 13,778 21 Gatineau

754 574 -24 4,380 5,580 27 5,134 6,154 20 Ottawa

3,129 2,572 -18 3,156 5,052 60 6,285 7,624 21 Peterborough 194 210 8 180 1,068 493 374 1,278 242 Québec

646 770 19 3,456 8,028 132 4,102 8,798 114 Regina

156 146 -6 300 144 -52 456 290 -36 Saguenay

129 244 89 144 252 75 273 496 82 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,264 783 -38 2,508 1,488 -41 3,772 2,271 -40 Saint John

89 152 71 0 24 ## 89 176 98 St. John's

174 229 32 12 156 ## 186 385 107 Saskatoon

429 780 82 264 876 232 693 1,656 139 Sherbrooke

240 316 32 1,200 1,116 -7 1,440 1,432 -1 Thunder Bay 106 101 -5 0 96 ## 106 197 86 Toronto

3,011 3,539 18 35,040 16,404 -53 38,051 19,943 -48 Trois-Rivières 203 205 1 468 456 -3 671 661 -1 Vancouver

3,925 3,595 -8 30,288 39,072 29 34,213 42,667 25 Victoria

577 607 5 4,740 1,704 -64 5,317 2,311 -57 Windsor

443 548 24 288 264 -8 731 812 11 Winnipeg

1,705 1,709 0 3,432 5,832 70 5,137 7,541 47 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

