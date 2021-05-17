Canadian housing starts remained elevated in April Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

May 17, 2021, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 279,055 units in April 2021, up from 272,164 units in March 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The national trend in housing starts remained elevated in April, despite a decline in the level of monthly SAAR starts from the record high set in March," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In April, multi-family SAAR starts declined or moderated in most CMAs that had seen strong growth in this segment the previous month, including Toronto and Vancouver.  Single-detached SAAR starts held steady following a modest increase in March. Nonetheless, the overall trend-level of activity remains elevated as a result of strong activity so far this year."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 268,631 units in April, a decrease of 19.8% from 334,759 units in March. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 16.9% in April to 251,504 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 22.8% to 251,504 units in April while single-detached urban starts decreased a slight 0.1% to 78,918 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17,127 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May 2021 data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




April 2020

April 2021

%

April 2020

April 2021

%

April 2020

April 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

9

29

222

1

7

##

10

36

260

P.E.I.   


12

29

142

36

27

-25

48

56

17

N.S.   


97

67

-31

37

135

265

134

202

51

N.B.   


32

74

131

94

154

64

126

228

81

Atlantic

150

199

33

168

323

92

318

522

64

Qc

0

947

##

0

4,783

##

0

5,730

##

Ont.   


1,136

2,440

115

6,200

5,347

-14

7,336

7,787

6

Man.   


153

269

76

388

166

-57

541

435

-20

Sask.   


63

164

160

110

205

86

173

369

113

Alta.   


636

1,317

107

1,283

1,443

12

1,919

2,760

44

Prairies

852

1,750

105

1,781

1,814

2

2,633

3,564

35

B.C.   


598

772

29

1,759

2,260

28

2,357

3,032

29

Canada (10,000+)

2,736

6,108

123

9,908

14,527

47

12,644

20,635

63

Metropolitan Areas  

Abbotsford-Mission

30

20

-33

9

32

256

39

52

33

Barrie

23

21

-9

11

111

##

34

132

288

Belleville

52

42

-19

4

18

350

56

60

7

Brantford

24

20

-17

137

16

-88

161

36

-78

Calgary

241

564

134

334

735

120

575

1,299

126

Edmonton

310

587

89

880

642

-27

1,190

1,229

3

Greater Sudbury

6

24

300

2

0

-100

8

24

200

Guelph

17

34

100

0

99

##

17

133

##

Halifax

75

28

-63

10

88

##

85

116

36

Hamilton

27

176

##

43

342

##

70

518

##

Kelowna

36

58

61

18

74

311

54

132

144

Kingston

28

40

43

13

17

31

41

57

39

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

50

98

96

40

803

##

90

901

##

Lethbridge

12

43

258

9

12

33

21

55

162

London

142

277

95

145

478

230

287

755

163

Moncton

12

31

158

84

94

12

96

125

30

Montréal

0

386

##

0

3,094

##

0

3,480

##

Oshawa

54

162

200

41

112

173

95

274

188

Ottawa-Gatineau

223

342

53

613

1,216

98

836

1,558

86

Gatineau

0

41

##

0

547

##

0

588

##

Ottawa

223

301

35

613

669

9

836

970

16

Peterborough

17

21

24

28

0

-100

45

21

-53

Québec

0

158

##

0

487

##

0

645

##

Regina

19

33

74

61

27

-56

80

60

-25

Saguenay

0

39

##

0

22

##

0

61

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

86

132

53

39

94

141

125

226

81

Saint John

12

28

133

0

48

##

12

76

##

St. John's

7

27

286

0

7

##

7

34

386

Saskatoon

38

125

229

48

174

263

86

299

248

Sherbrooke

0

63

##

0

176

##

0

239

##

Thunder Bay

0

8

##

0

4

##

0

12

##

Toronto

182

613

237

4,880

2,189

-55

5,062

2,802

-45

Trois-Rivières

0

40

##

0

41

##

0

81

##

Vancouver

284

293

3

1,001

1,330

33

1,285

1,623

26

Victoria

52

93

79

415

265

-36

467

358

-23

Windsor

39

57

46

30

126

320

69

183

165

Winnipeg

134

242

81

347

154

-56

481

396

-18

Total

2,232

4,925

121

9,242

13,127

42

11,474

18,052

57

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value







Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


March 2021

April 2021

%

March 2021

April 2021

%

March 2021

April 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

789

853

8

138

95

-31

927

948

2

P.E.I.   


422

433

3

24

324

##

446

757

70

N.S.   


1,595

1,242

-22

2,676

1,721

-36

4,271

2,963

-31

N.B.   


1,185

1,974

67

57

2,114

##

1,242

4,088

229

Qc  


11,312

9,686

-14

58,573

53,666

-8

69,885

63,352

-9

Ont.   


35,637

35,719

0

84,595

66,349

-22

120,232

102,068

-15

Man.   


2,650

3,039

15

1,740

1,992

14

4,390

5,031

15

Sask.   


1,786

2,498

40

4,044

2,460

-39

5,830

4,958

-15

Alta.   


13,986

14,790

6

13,933

16,813

21

27,919

31,603

13

B.C.   


9,609

8,684

-10

57,912

27,052

-53

67,521

35,736

-47

Canada (10,000+)

78,971

78,918

0

223,692

172,586

-23

302,663

251,504

-17

Canada (All Areas)

101,022

91,469

-9

233,738

177,161

-24

334,759

268,631

-20

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

523

284

-46

288

384

33

811

668

-18

Barrie

562

906

61

0

1,332

##

562

2,238

298

Belleville

544

515

-5

0

216

##

544

731

34

Brantford

283

364

29

156

192

23

439

556

27

Calgary

5,430

6,186

14

8,652

8,820

2

14,082

15,006

7

Edmonton

6,298

6,713

7

3,900

7,704

98

10,198

14,417

41

Greater Sudbury

5,036

1,063

-79

0

0

-

5,036

1,063

-79

Guelph

96

491

411

228

1,188

421

324

1,679

418

Halifax

809

505

-38

1,884

1,056

-44

2,693

1,561

-42

Hamilton

1,020

1,975

94

648

4,104

##

1,668

6,079

264

Kelowna

1,033

592

-43

2,088

888

-57

3,121

1,480

-53

Kingston

693

492

-29

2,400

204

-92

3,093

696

-77

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

949

1,120

18

3,432

9,636

181

4,381

10,756

146

Lethbridge

447

568

27

168

144

-14

615

712

16

London

2,406

3,352

39

924

5,736

##

3,330

9,088

173

Moncton

333

594

78

0

1,128

##

333

1,722

417

Montréal

4,103

3,751

-9

26,477

35,845

35

30,580

39,596

29

Oshawa

2,034

2,197

8

3,708

1,344

-64

5,742

3,541

-38

Ottawa-Gatineau

5,474

5,096

-7

10,356

14,592

41

15,830

19,688

24

Gatineau

516

590

14

1,848

6,564

255

2,364

7,154

203

Ottawa

4,958

4,506

-9

8,508

8,028

-6

13,466

12,534

-7

Peterborough

406

258

-36

0

0

-

406

258

-36

Québec

1,683

1,457

-13

5,424

5,844

8

7,107

7,301

3

Regina

301

473

57

936

324

-65

1,237

797

-36

Saguenay

244

434

78

240

264

10

484

698

44

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,521

1,433

-6

2,256

1,128

-50

3,777

2,561

-32

Saint John

279

481

72

0

576

##

279

1,057

279

St. John's

719

804

12

60

84

40

779

888

14

Saskatoon

1,401

2,031

45

3,108

2,088

-33

4,509

4,119

-9

Sherbrooke

726

735

1

3,300

2,112

-36

4,026

2,847

-29

Thunder Bay

1,155

853

-26

0

48

##

1,155

901

-22

Toronto

8,346

7,683

-8

55,248

26,268

-52

63,594

33,951

-47

Trois-Rivières

810

369

-54

480

492

2

1,290

861

-33

Vancouver

3,648

3,263

-11

41,400

15,960

-61

45,048

19,223

-57

Victoria

910

1,052

16

6,336

3,180

-50

7,246

4,232

-42

Windsor

562

646

15

240

1,512

##

802

2,158

169

Winnipeg

2,128

2,551

20

1,428

1,848

29

3,556

4,399

24

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.







Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation