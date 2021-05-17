"The national trend in housing starts remained elevated in April, despite a decline in the level of monthly SAAR starts from the record high set in March," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In April, multi-family SAAR starts declined or moderated in most CMAs that had seen strong growth in this segment the previous month, including Toronto and Vancouver. Single-detached SAAR starts held steady following a modest increase in March. Nonetheless, the overall trend-level of activity remains elevated as a result of strong activity so far this year."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 268,631 units in April, a decrease of 19.8% from 334,759 units in March. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 16.9% in April to 251,504 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 22.8% to 251,504 units in April while single-detached urban starts decreased a slight 0.1% to 78,918 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17,127 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May 2021 data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







April 2020 April 2021 % April 2020 April 2021 % April 2020 April 2021 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L.

9 29 222 1 7 ## 10 36 260 P.E.I.

12 29 142 36 27 -25 48 56 17 N.S.

97 67 -31 37 135 265 134 202 51 N.B.

32 74 131 94 154 64 126 228 81 Atlantic

150 199 33 168 323 92 318 522 64 Qc

0 947 ## 0 4,783 ## 0 5,730 ## Ont.

1,136 2,440 115 6,200 5,347 -14 7,336 7,787 6 Man.

153 269 76 388 166 -57 541 435 -20 Sask.

63 164 160 110 205 86 173 369 113 Alta.

636 1,317 107 1,283 1,443 12 1,919 2,760 44 Prairies

852 1,750 105 1,781 1,814 2 2,633 3,564 35 B.C.

598 772 29 1,759 2,260 28 2,357 3,032 29 Canada (10,000+) 2,736 6,108 123 9,908 14,527 47 12,644 20,635 63 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 30 20 -33 9 32 256 39 52 33 Barrie

23 21 -9 11 111 ## 34 132 288 Belleville

52 42 -19 4 18 350 56 60 7 Brantford

24 20 -17 137 16 -88 161 36 -78 Calgary

241 564 134 334 735 120 575 1,299 126 Edmonton

310 587 89 880 642 -27 1,190 1,229 3 Greater Sudbury 6 24 300 2 0 -100 8 24 200 Guelph

17 34 100 0 99 ## 17 133 ## Halifax

75 28 -63 10 88 ## 85 116 36 Hamilton

27 176 ## 43 342 ## 70 518 ## Kelowna

36 58 61 18 74 311 54 132 144 Kingston

28 40 43 13 17 31 41 57 39 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 50 98 96 40 803 ## 90 901 ## Lethbridge

12 43 258 9 12 33 21 55 162 London

142 277 95 145 478 230 287 755 163 Moncton

12 31 158 84 94 12 96 125 30 Montréal

0 386 ## 0 3,094 ## 0 3,480 ## Oshawa

54 162 200 41 112 173 95 274 188 Ottawa-Gatineau 223 342 53 613 1,216 98 836 1,558 86 Gatineau

0 41 ## 0 547 ## 0 588 ## Ottawa

223 301 35 613 669 9 836 970 16 Peterborough

17 21 24 28 0 -100 45 21 -53 Québec

0 158 ## 0 487 ## 0 645 ## Regina

19 33 74 61 27 -56 80 60 -25 Saguenay

0 39 ## 0 22 ## 0 61 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 86 132 53 39 94 141 125 226 81 Saint John

12 28 133 0 48 ## 12 76 ## St. John's

7 27 286 0 7 ## 7 34 386 Saskatoon

38 125 229 48 174 263 86 299 248 Sherbrooke

0 63 ## 0 176 ## 0 239 ## Thunder Bay

0 8 ## 0 4 ## 0 12 ## Toronto

182 613 237 4,880 2,189 -55 5,062 2,802 -45 Trois-Rivières

0 40 ## 0 41 ## 0 81 ## Vancouver

284 293 3 1,001 1,330 33 1,285 1,623 26 Victoria

52 93 79 415 265 -36 467 358 -23 Windsor

39 57 46 30 126 320 69 183 165 Winnipeg

134 242 81 347 154 -56 481 396 -18 Total

2,232 4,925 121 9,242 13,127 42 11,474 18,052 57 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.





































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



March 2021 April 2021 % March 2021 April 2021 % March 2021 April 2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

789 853 8 138 95 -31 927 948 2 P.E.I.

422 433 3 24 324 ## 446 757 70 N.S.

1,595 1,242 -22 2,676 1,721 -36 4,271 2,963 -31 N.B.

1,185 1,974 67 57 2,114 ## 1,242 4,088 229 Qc

11,312 9,686 -14 58,573 53,666 -8 69,885 63,352 -9 Ont.

35,637 35,719 0 84,595 66,349 -22 120,232 102,068 -15 Man.

2,650 3,039 15 1,740 1,992 14 4,390 5,031 15 Sask.

1,786 2,498 40 4,044 2,460 -39 5,830 4,958 -15 Alta.

13,986 14,790 6 13,933 16,813 21 27,919 31,603 13 B.C.

9,609 8,684 -10 57,912 27,052 -53 67,521 35,736 -47 Canada (10,000+) 78,971 78,918 0 223,692 172,586 -23 302,663 251,504 -17 Canada (All Areas) 101,022 91,469 -9 233,738 177,161 -24 334,759 268,631 -20 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 523 284 -46 288 384 33 811 668 -18 Barrie

562 906 61 0 1,332 ## 562 2,238 298 Belleville

544 515 -5 0 216 ## 544 731 34 Brantford

283 364 29 156 192 23 439 556 27 Calgary

5,430 6,186 14 8,652 8,820 2 14,082 15,006 7 Edmonton

6,298 6,713 7 3,900 7,704 98 10,198 14,417 41 Greater Sudbury 5,036 1,063 -79 0 0 - 5,036 1,063 -79 Guelph

96 491 411 228 1,188 421 324 1,679 418 Halifax

809 505 -38 1,884 1,056 -44 2,693 1,561 -42 Hamilton

1,020 1,975 94 648 4,104 ## 1,668 6,079 264 Kelowna

1,033 592 -43 2,088 888 -57 3,121 1,480 -53 Kingston

693 492 -29 2,400 204 -92 3,093 696 -77 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 949 1,120 18 3,432 9,636 181 4,381 10,756 146 Lethbridge

447 568 27 168 144 -14 615 712 16 London

2,406 3,352 39 924 5,736 ## 3,330 9,088 173 Moncton

333 594 78 0 1,128 ## 333 1,722 417 Montréal

4,103 3,751 -9 26,477 35,845 35 30,580 39,596 29 Oshawa

2,034 2,197 8 3,708 1,344 -64 5,742 3,541 -38 Ottawa-Gatineau 5,474 5,096 -7 10,356 14,592 41 15,830 19,688 24 Gatineau

516 590 14 1,848 6,564 255 2,364 7,154 203 Ottawa

4,958 4,506 -9 8,508 8,028 -6 13,466 12,534 -7 Peterborough 406 258 -36 0 0 - 406 258 -36 Québec

1,683 1,457 -13 5,424 5,844 8 7,107 7,301 3 Regina

301 473 57 936 324 -65 1,237 797 -36 Saguenay

244 434 78 240 264 10 484 698 44 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,521 1,433 -6 2,256 1,128 -50 3,777 2,561 -32 Saint John

279 481 72 0 576 ## 279 1,057 279 St. John's

719 804 12 60 84 40 779 888 14 Saskatoon

1,401 2,031 45 3,108 2,088 -33 4,509 4,119 -9 Sherbrooke

726 735 1 3,300 2,112 -36 4,026 2,847 -29 Thunder Bay

1,155 853 -26 0 48 ## 1,155 901 -22 Toronto

8,346 7,683 -8 55,248 26,268 -52 63,594 33,951 -47 Trois-Rivières 810 369 -54 480 492 2 1,290 861 -33 Vancouver

3,648 3,263 -11 41,400 15,960 -61 45,048 19,223 -57 Victoria

910 1,052 16 6,336 3,180 -50 7,246 4,232 -42 Windsor

562 646 15 240 1,512 ## 802 2,158 169 Winnipeg

2,128 2,551 20 1,428 1,848 29 3,556 4,399 24 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















