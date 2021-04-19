Canadian housing starts increased in March Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 273,664 units in March 2021, up from 252,636 units in February 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased in March, reflecting very elevated levels of activity in January and March 2021," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family SAAR starts rebounded strongly following decline in February, with Toronto and Vancouver registering particularly large gains in this segment. Single-detached SAAR starts also contributed to the increase in the overall trend in March, but by a relatively modest amount in comparison to Multi-family starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 335,200 units in March, an increase of 21.6% from 275,567 units in February. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 24.4% in March to 300,973 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 33.8% to 222,358 units in March while single-detached urban starts increased by 3.6% to 78,615 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 34,227 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the April 2021 data on May 17 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




March
2020

March
2021

%

March
2020

March
2021

%

March
2020

March
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

4

12

200

1

11

##

5

23

360

P.E.I.   


4

10

150

12

2

-83

16

12

-25

N.S.   


89

83

-7

36

209

481

125

292

134

N.B.   


14

11

-21

89

4

-96

103

15

-85

Atlantic

111

116

5

138

226

64

249

342

37

Qc

380

722

90

2,447

3,673

50

2,827

4,395

55

Ont.   


1,327

1,997

50

3,187

6,663

109

4,514

8,660

92

Man.   


145

207

43

248

145

-42

393

352

-10

Sask.   


64

96

50

48

337

##

112

433

287

Alta.   


832

875

5

1,469

1,099

-25

2,301

1,974

-14

Prairies

1,041

1,178

13

1,765

1,581

-10

2,806

2,759

-2

B.C.   


515

695

35

1,919

4,838

152

2,434

5,533

127

Canada (10,000+)

3,374

4,708

40

9,456

16,981

80

12,830

21,689

69

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

25

40

60

26

24

-8

51

64

25

Barrie

22

14

-36

5

0

-100

27

14

-48

Belleville

16

20

25

0

0

-

16

20

25

Brantford

69

31

-55

18

13

-28

87

44

-49

Calgary

376

337

-10

568

721

27

944

1,058

12

Edmonton

374

417

11

863

325

-62

1,237

742

-40

Greater Sudbury

0

4

##

4

0

-100

4

4

-

Guelph

16

7

-56

103

19

-82

119

26

-78

Halifax

58

39

-33

10

157

##

68

196

188

Hamilton

32

66

106

87

54

-38

119

120

1

Kelowna

34

83

144

86

174

102

120

257

114

Kingston

18

45

150

7

200

##

25

245

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

74

79

7

376

286

-24

450

365

-19

Lethbridge

28

25

-11

4

14

250

32

39

22

London

119

158

33

207

77

-63

326

235

-28

Moncton

2

3

50

46

0

-100

48

3

-94

Montréal

130

257

98

1,328

2,211

66

1,458

2,468

69

Oshawa

41

117

185

61

309

407

102

426

318

Ottawa-Gatineau

211

333

58

423

863

104

634

1,196

89

  Gatineau

21

28

33

90

154

71

111

182

64

  Ottawa

190

305

61

333

709

113

523

1,014

94

Peterborough

12

16

33

122

0

-100

134

16

-88

Québec

52

115

121

394

452

15

446

567

27

Regina

18

22

22

2

78

##

20

100

400

Saguenay

0

6

##

0

20

##

0

26

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

66

100

52

44

188

327

110

288

162

Saint John

4

3

-25

42

0

-100

46

3

-93

St. John's

3

11

267

1

5

400

4

16

300

Saskatoon

42

73

74

41

259

##

83

332

300

Sherbrooke

26

56

115

260

275

6

286

331

16

Thunder Bay

3

1

-67

0

0

-

3

1

-67

Toronto

386

505

31

1,530

4,604

201

1,916

5,109

167

Trois-Rivières

4

26

##

8

40

400

12

66

450

Vancouver

219

261

19

1,507

3,450

129

1,726

3,711

115

Victoria

56

73

30

46

528

##

102

601

489

Windsor

49

19

-61

107

20

-81

156

39

-75

Winnipeg

127

175

38

247

119

-52

374

294

-21

Total

2,712

3,537

30

8,573

15,485

81

11,285

19,022

69

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


February
2021

March
2021

%

February
2021

March
2021

%

February
2021

March
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

500

751

50

16

136

##

516

887

72

P.E.I.   


257

414

61

120

24

-80

377

438

16

N.S.   


2,071

1,649

-20

3,079

2,699

-12

5,150

4,348

-16

N.B.   


1,024

1,144

12

983

57

-94

2,007

1,201

-40

Qc  


13,616

11,504

-16

63,480

58,264

-8

77,096

69,768

-10

Ont.   


31,433

35,290

12

48,205

83,759

74

79,638

119,049

49

Man.   


2,666

2,610

-2

3,816

1,740

-54

6,482

4,350

-33

Sask.   


1,670

1,687

1

1,380

4,044

193

3,050

5,731

88

Alta.   


13,561

13,848

2

12,450

13,789

11

26,011

27,637

6

B.C.   


9,063

9,718

7

32,631

57,846

77

41,694

67,564

62

Canada (10,000+)

75,861

78,615

4

166,160

222,358

34

242,021

300,973

24

Canada (All Areas)

97,821

100,656

3

177,744

234,543

32

275,567

335,200

22

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

466

543

17

1,572

288

-82

2,038

831

-59

Barrie

969

554

-43

48

0

-100

1,017

554

-46

Belleville

668

562

-16

24

0

-100

692

562

-19

Brantford

598

282

-53

696

156

-78

1,294

438

-66

Calgary

4,709

5,116

9

3,588

8,652

141

8,297

13,768

66

Edmonton

5,926

6,228

5

6,696

3,900

-42

12,622

10,128

-20

Greater Sudbury

135

5,178

##

24

0

-100

159

5,178

##

Guelph

190

99

-48

660

228

-65

850

327

-62

Halifax

1,344

795

-41

1,716

1,884

10

3,060

2,679

-12

Hamilton

538

995

85

7,476

648

-91

8,014

1,643

-79

Kelowna

1,058

1,054

0

1,956

2,088

7

3,014

3,142

4

Kingston

553

693

25

60

2,400

##

613

3,093

405

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

853

931

9

384

3,432

##

1,237

4,363

253

Lethbridge

340

419

23

1,332

168

-87

1,672

587

-65

London

3,157

2,412

-24

6,240

924

-85

9,397

3,336

-64

Moncton

341

286

-16

24

0

-100

365

286

-22

Montréal

3,207

4,119

28

36,796

26,592

-28

40,003

30,711

-23

Oshawa

2,330

2,040

-12

2,112

3,708

76

4,442

5,748

29

Ottawa-Gatineau

5,543

5,622

1

6,324

10,356

64

11,867

15,978

35

  Gatineau

630

514

-18

948

1,848

95

1,578

2,362

50

  Ottawa

4,913

5,108

4

5,376

8,508

58

10,289

13,616

32

Peterborough

445

471

6

1,572

0

-100

2,017

471

-77

Québec

2,031

1,649

-19

1,704

5,424

218

3,735

7,073

89

Regina

226

284

26

1,032

936

-9

1,258

1,220

-3

Saguenay

220

232

5

48

240

400

268

472

76

St. Catharines-Niagara

984

1,525

55

1,116

2,256

102

2,100

3,781

80

Saint John

333

241

-28

0

0

-

333

241

-28

St. John's

431

683

58

0

60

##

431

743

72

Saskatoon

1,472

1,340

-9

348

3,108

##

1,820

4,448

144

Sherbrooke

1,602

716

-55

1,680

3,300

96

3,282

4,016

22

Thunder Bay

103

1,330

##

0

0

-

103

1,330

##

Toronto

10,826

8,316

-23

13,788

55,248

301

24,614

63,564

158

Trois-Rivières

442

723

64

132

480

264

574

1,203

110

Vancouver

3,628

3,659

1

24,132

41,400

72

27,760

45,059

62

Victoria

1,058

910

-14

996

6,336

##

2,054

7,246

253

Windsor

589

559

-5

372

240

-35

961

799

-17

Winnipeg

2,113

2,085

-1

3,588

1,428

-60

5,701

3,513

-38

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]

