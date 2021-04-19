"The national trend in housing starts increased in March, reflecting very elevated levels of activity in January and March 2021," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family SAAR starts rebounded strongly following decline in February, with Toronto and Vancouver registering particularly large gains in this segment. Single-detached SAAR starts also contributed to the increase in the overall trend in March, but by a relatively modest amount in comparison to Multi-family starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 335,200 units in March, an increase of 21.6% from 275,567 units in February. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 24.4% in March to 300,973 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 33.8% to 222,358 units in March while single-detached urban starts increased by 3.6% to 78,615 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 34,227 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the April 2021 data on May 17 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







March

2020 March

2021 % March

2020 March

2021 % March

2020 March

2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

4 12 200 1 11 ## 5 23 360 P.E.I.

4 10 150 12 2 -83 16 12 -25 N.S.

89 83 -7 36 209 481 125 292 134 N.B.

14 11 -21 89 4 -96 103 15 -85 Atlantic

111 116 5 138 226 64 249 342 37 Qc

380 722 90 2,447 3,673 50 2,827 4,395 55 Ont.

1,327 1,997 50 3,187 6,663 109 4,514 8,660 92 Man.

145 207 43 248 145 -42 393 352 -10 Sask.

64 96 50 48 337 ## 112 433 287 Alta.

832 875 5 1,469 1,099 -25 2,301 1,974 -14 Prairies

1,041 1,178 13 1,765 1,581 -10 2,806 2,759 -2 B.C.

515 695 35 1,919 4,838 152 2,434 5,533 127 Canada (10,000+) 3,374 4,708 40 9,456 16,981 80 12,830 21,689 69 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 25 40 60 26 24 -8 51 64 25 Barrie

22 14 -36 5 0 -100 27 14 -48 Belleville

16 20 25 0 0 - 16 20 25 Brantford

69 31 -55 18 13 -28 87 44 -49 Calgary

376 337 -10 568 721 27 944 1,058 12 Edmonton

374 417 11 863 325 -62 1,237 742 -40 Greater Sudbury 0 4 ## 4 0 -100 4 4 - Guelph

16 7 -56 103 19 -82 119 26 -78 Halifax

58 39 -33 10 157 ## 68 196 188 Hamilton

32 66 106 87 54 -38 119 120 1 Kelowna

34 83 144 86 174 102 120 257 114 Kingston

18 45 150 7 200 ## 25 245 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 74 79 7 376 286 -24 450 365 -19 Lethbridge

28 25 -11 4 14 250 32 39 22 London

119 158 33 207 77 -63 326 235 -28 Moncton

2 3 50 46 0 -100 48 3 -94 Montréal

130 257 98 1,328 2,211 66 1,458 2,468 69 Oshawa

41 117 185 61 309 407 102 426 318 Ottawa-Gatineau 211 333 58 423 863 104 634 1,196 89 Gatineau

21 28 33 90 154 71 111 182 64 Ottawa

190 305 61 333 709 113 523 1,014 94 Peterborough

12 16 33 122 0 -100 134 16 -88 Québec

52 115 121 394 452 15 446 567 27 Regina

18 22 22 2 78 ## 20 100 400 Saguenay

0 6 ## 0 20 ## 0 26 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 66 100 52 44 188 327 110 288 162 Saint John

4 3 -25 42 0 -100 46 3 -93 St. John's

3 11 267 1 5 400 4 16 300 Saskatoon

42 73 74 41 259 ## 83 332 300 Sherbrooke

26 56 115 260 275 6 286 331 16 Thunder Bay

3 1 -67 0 0 - 3 1 -67 Toronto

386 505 31 1,530 4,604 201 1,916 5,109 167 Trois-Rivières

4 26 ## 8 40 400 12 66 450 Vancouver

219 261 19 1,507 3,450 129 1,726 3,711 115 Victoria

56 73 30 46 528 ## 102 601 489 Windsor

49 19 -61 107 20 -81 156 39 -75 Winnipeg

127 175 38 247 119 -52 374 294 -21 Total

2,712 3,537 30 8,573 15,485 81 11,285 19,022 69 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.





Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



February

2021 March

2021 % February

2021 March

2021 % February

2021 March

2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

500 751 50 16 136 ## 516 887 72 P.E.I.

257 414 61 120 24 -80 377 438 16 N.S.

2,071 1,649 -20 3,079 2,699 -12 5,150 4,348 -16 N.B.

1,024 1,144 12 983 57 -94 2,007 1,201 -40 Qc

13,616 11,504 -16 63,480 58,264 -8 77,096 69,768 -10 Ont.

31,433 35,290 12 48,205 83,759 74 79,638 119,049 49 Man.

2,666 2,610 -2 3,816 1,740 -54 6,482 4,350 -33 Sask.

1,670 1,687 1 1,380 4,044 193 3,050 5,731 88 Alta.

13,561 13,848 2 12,450 13,789 11 26,011 27,637 6 B.C.

9,063 9,718 7 32,631 57,846 77 41,694 67,564 62 Canada (10,000+) 75,861 78,615 4 166,160 222,358 34 242,021 300,973 24 Canada (All Areas) 97,821 100,656 3 177,744 234,543 32 275,567 335,200 22 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 466 543 17 1,572 288 -82 2,038 831 -59 Barrie

969 554 -43 48 0 -100 1,017 554 -46 Belleville

668 562 -16 24 0 -100 692 562 -19 Brantford

598 282 -53 696 156 -78 1,294 438 -66 Calgary

4,709 5,116 9 3,588 8,652 141 8,297 13,768 66 Edmonton

5,926 6,228 5 6,696 3,900 -42 12,622 10,128 -20 Greater Sudbury 135 5,178 ## 24 0 -100 159 5,178 ## Guelph

190 99 -48 660 228 -65 850 327 -62 Halifax

1,344 795 -41 1,716 1,884 10 3,060 2,679 -12 Hamilton

538 995 85 7,476 648 -91 8,014 1,643 -79 Kelowna

1,058 1,054 0 1,956 2,088 7 3,014 3,142 4 Kingston

553 693 25 60 2,400 ## 613 3,093 405 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 853 931 9 384 3,432 ## 1,237 4,363 253 Lethbridge

340 419 23 1,332 168 -87 1,672 587 -65 London

3,157 2,412 -24 6,240 924 -85 9,397 3,336 -64 Moncton

341 286 -16 24 0 -100 365 286 -22 Montréal

3,207 4,119 28 36,796 26,592 -28 40,003 30,711 -23 Oshawa

2,330 2,040 -12 2,112 3,708 76 4,442 5,748 29 Ottawa-Gatineau 5,543 5,622 1 6,324 10,356 64 11,867 15,978 35 Gatineau

630 514 -18 948 1,848 95 1,578 2,362 50 Ottawa

4,913 5,108 4 5,376 8,508 58 10,289 13,616 32 Peterborough 445 471 6 1,572 0 -100 2,017 471 -77 Québec

2,031 1,649 -19 1,704 5,424 218 3,735 7,073 89 Regina

226 284 26 1,032 936 -9 1,258 1,220 -3 Saguenay

220 232 5 48 240 400 268 472 76 St. Catharines-Niagara 984 1,525 55 1,116 2,256 102 2,100 3,781 80 Saint John

333 241 -28 0 0 - 333 241 -28 St. John's

431 683 58 0 60 ## 431 743 72 Saskatoon

1,472 1,340 -9 348 3,108 ## 1,820 4,448 144 Sherbrooke

1,602 716 -55 1,680 3,300 96 3,282 4,016 22 Thunder Bay

103 1,330 ## 0 0 - 103 1,330 ## Toronto

10,826 8,316 -23 13,788 55,248 301 24,614 63,564 158 Trois-Rivières 442 723 64 132 480 264 574 1,203 110 Vancouver

3,628 3,659 1 24,132 41,400 72 27,760 45,059 62 Victoria

1,058 910 -14 996 6,336 ## 2,054 7,246 253 Windsor

589 559 -5 372 240 -35 961 799 -17 Winnipeg

2,113 2,085 -1 3,588 1,428 -60 5,701 3,513 -38 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]

