"The national trend in housing starts increased in June," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "This reflects higher multi-family starts in Toronto and Montreal following declines in these centres in recent months from COVID-19 measures. Housing starts continued to decline in most other centres in June, including Vancouver. We expect national starts to trend lower in the near term as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic and housing indicators."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 211,681 units in June, an increase of 8.3% from 195,453 units in May. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 8.7% in June to 196,675 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 13.0% to 154,602 units in June while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4.5% to 42,073 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15,006 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







June

2019 June

2020 % June

2019 June 2020 % June

2019 June

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

63 36 -43 26 12 -54 89 48 -46 P.E.I.

35 28 -20 93 134 44 128 162 27 N.S.

172 140 -19 488 93 -81 660 233 -65 N.B.

92 84 -9 370 160 -57 462 244 -47 Atlantic

362 288 -20 977 399 -59 1,339 687 -49 Qc

774 797 3 4,500 5,086 13 5,274 5,883 12 Ont.

2,058 1,945 -5 4,063 5,097 25 6,121 7,042 15 Man.

194 156 -20 579 445 -23 773 601 -22 Sask.

117 83 -29 124 126 2 241 209 -13 Alta.

949 669 -30 1,741 629 -64 2,690 1,298 -52 Prairies

1,260 908 -28 2,444 1,200 -51 3,704 2,108 -43 B.C.

778 639 -18 4,332 2,476 -43 5,110 3,115 -39 Canada (10,000+) 5,232 4,577 -13 16,316 14,258 -13 21,548 18,835 -13 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 38 27 -29 32 25 -22 70 52 -26 Barrie

26 50 92 0 206 ## 26 256 ## Belleville

53 28 -47 28 10 -64 81 38 -53 Brantford

4 29 ## 5 12 140 9 41 356 Calgary

310 218 -30 801 207 -74 1,111 425 -62 Edmonton

467 347 -26 838 289 -66 1,305 636 -51 Greater Sudbury 13 17 31 12 4 -67 25 21 -16 Guelph

51 16 -69 13 12 -8 64 28 -56 Halifax

108 95 -12 460 57 -88 568 152 -73 Hamilton

58 33 -43 97 198 104 155 231 49 Kelowna

65 19 -71 183 219 20 248 238 -4 Kingston

53 28 -47 0 48 ## 53 76 43 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 84 64 -24 243 556 129 327 620 90 Lethbridge

32 17 -47 30 70 133 62 87 40 London

131 134 2 311 101 -68 442 235 -47 Moncton

26 30 15 209 94 -55 235 124 -47 Montréal

273 266 -3 3,159 3,094 -2 3,432 3,360 -2 Oshawa

192 56 -71 78 101 29 270 157 -42 Ottawa-Gatineau 297 297 - 648 665 3 945 962 2 Gatineau

34 21 -38 81 276 241 115 297 158 Ottawa

263 276 5 567 389 -31 830 665 -20 Peterborough

17 15 -12 7 0 -100 24 15 -38 Québec

103 102 -1 901 878 -3 1,004 980 -2 Regina

26 12 -54 44 13 -70 70 25 -64 Saguenay

29 32 10 30 23 -23 59 55 -7 St. Catharines-Niagara 122 155 27 58 249 329 180 404 124 Saint John

20 16 -20 72 29 -60 92 45 -51 St. John's

49 28 -43 25 9 -64 74 37 -50 Saskatoon

81 63 -22 76 112 47 157 175 11 Sherbrooke

79 70 -11 36 312 ## 115 382 232 Thunder Bay

21 17 -19 4 22 450 25 39 56 Toronto

555 652 17 2,460 2,818 15 3,015 3,470 15 Trois-Rivières 39 27 -31 6 68 ## 45 95 111 Vancouver

331 322 -3 3,158 1,683 -47 3,489 2,005 -43 Victoria

70 76 9 149 134 -10 219 210 -4 Windsor

74 80 8 18 101 461 92 181 97 Winnipeg

166 127 -23 555 419 -25 721 546 -24 Total

4,063 3,565 -12 14,746 12,838 -13 18,809 16,403 -13 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



May

2020 June

2020 % May

2020 June

2020 % May

2020 June

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

172 250 45 0 116 ## 172 366 113 P.E.I.

161 214 33 864 1,608 86 1,025 1,822 78 N.S.

1,399 1,174 -16 1,847 1,144 -38 3,246 2,318 -29 N.B.

648 567 -13 2,552 1,718 -33 3,200 2,285 -29 Qc

8,792 6,570 -25 48,801 47,433 -3 57,593 54,003 -6 Ont.

17,044 17,448 2 38,518 58,893 53 55,562 76,341 37 Man.

1,507 1,671 11 2,172 5,340 146 3,679 7,011 91 Sask.

900 783 -13 936 1,512 62 1,836 2,295 25 Alta.

7,197 7,003 -3 11,263 7,162 -36 18,460 14,165 -23 B.C.

6,215 6,393 3 29,883 29,676 -1 36,098 36,069 0 Canada (10,000+) 44,035 42,073 -4 136,836 154,602 13 180,871 196,675 9 Canada (All Areas) 53,737 51,635 -4 141,716 160,045 13 195,453 211,681 8 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 330 290 -12 168 300 79 498 590 18 Barrie

886 432 -51 120 2,472 ## 1,006 2,904 189 Belleville

150 267 78 144 120 -17 294 387 32 Brantford

349 391 12 384 144 -63 733 535 -27 Calgary

2,825 2,361 -16 5,508 2,484 -55 8,333 4,845 -42 Edmonton

2,856 3,433 20 4,740 3,468 -27 7,596 6,901 -9 Greater Sudbury 24 131 446 24 48 100 48 179 273 Guelph

254 97 -62 0 144 ## 254 241 -5 Halifax

1,051 748 -29 1,644 684 -58 2,695 1,432 -47 Hamilton

526 335 -36 684 2,376 247 1,210 2,711 124 Kelowna

422 230 -45 1,356 2,628 94 1,778 2,858 61 Kingston

123 204 66 2,400 576 -76 2,523 780 -69 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 637 668 5 948 6,672 ## 1,585 7,340 363 Lethbridge

137 178 30 72 840 ## 209 1,018 387 London

477 1,370 187 1,128 1,212 7 1,605 2,582 61 Moncton

203 200 -1 1,836 1,128 -39 2,039 1,328 -35 Montréal

3,371 2,287 -32 29,504 37,014 25 32,875 39,301 20 Oshawa

789 415 -47 1,140 1,212 6 1,929 1,627 -16 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,595 2,872 -20 8,232 7,980 -3 11,827 10,852 -8 Gatineau

537 331 -38 3,300 3,312 0 3,837 3,643 -5 Ottawa

3,058 2,541 -17 4,932 4,668 -5 7,990 7,209 -10 Peterborough 196 119 -39 156 0 -100 352 119 -66 Québec

1,440 795 -45 10,104 10,536 4 11,544 11,331 -2 Regina

175 120 -31 372 156 -58 547 276 -50 Saguenay

184 204 11 480 276 -43 664 480 -28 St. Catharines-Niagara 918 1,458 59 348 2,988 ## 1,266 4,446 251 Saint John

163 118 -28 24 348 ## 187 466 149 St. John's

130 193 48 0 108 ## 130 301 132 Saskatoon

651 553 -15 552 1,344 143 1,203 1,897 58 Sherbrooke

447 370 -17 1,368 3,744 174 1,815 4,114 127 Thunder Bay 43 91 112 288 264 -8 331 355 7 Toronto

5,424 5,887 9 24,336 33,816 39 29,760 39,703 33 Trois-Rivières 225 174 -23 1,452 816 -44 1,677 990 -41 Vancouver

2,681 3,381 26 22,236 20,196 -9 24,917 23,577 -5 Victoria

600 734 22 2,460 1,608 -35 3,060 2,342 -23 Windsor

555 648 17 288 1,212 321 843 1,860 121 Winnipeg

1,156 1,338 16 1,656 5,028 204 2,812 6,366 126 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.



Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

