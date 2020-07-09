Canadian housing starts increased in June Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jul 09, 2020, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 199,655 units in June 2020, up from 197,063 units in May 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The national trend in housing starts increased in June," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "This reflects higher multi-family starts in Toronto and Montreal following declines in these centres in recent months from COVID-19 measures. Housing starts continued to decline in most other centres in June, including Vancouver. We expect national starts to trend lower in the near term as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic and housing indicators."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 211,681 units in June, an increase of 8.3% from 195,453 units in May. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 8.7% in June to 196,675 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 13.0% to 154,602 units in June while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4.5% to 42,073 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15,006 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




June
2019

June
2020

%

June
2019

June 2020

%

June
2019

June
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

63

36

-43

26

12

-54

89

48

-46

P.E.I.   


35

28

-20

93

134

44

128

162

27

N.S.   


172

140

-19

488

93

-81

660

233

-65

N.B.   


92

84

-9

370

160

-57

462

244

-47

Atlantic

362

288

-20

977

399

-59

1,339

687

-49

Qc

774

797

3

4,500

5,086

13

5,274

5,883

12

Ont.   


2,058

1,945

-5

4,063

5,097

25

6,121

7,042

15

Man.   


194

156

-20

579

445

-23

773

601

-22

Sask.   


117

83

-29

124

126

2

241

209

-13

Alta.   


949

669

-30

1,741

629

-64

2,690

1,298

-52

Prairies

1,260

908

-28

2,444

1,200

-51

3,704

2,108

-43

B.C.   


778

639

-18

4,332

2,476

-43

5,110

3,115

-39

Canada (10,000+)

5,232

4,577

-13

16,316

14,258

-13

21,548

18,835

-13

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

38

27

-29

32

25

-22

70

52

-26

Barrie

26

50

92

0

206

##

26

256

##

Belleville

53

28

-47

28

10

-64

81

38

-53

Brantford

4

29

##

5

12

140

9

41

356

Calgary

310

218

-30

801

207

-74

1,111

425

-62

Edmonton

467

347

-26

838

289

-66

1,305

636

-51

Greater Sudbury

13

17

31

12

4

-67

25

21

-16

Guelph

51

16

-69

13

12

-8

64

28

-56

Halifax

108

95

-12

460

57

-88

568

152

-73

Hamilton

58

33

-43

97

198

104

155

231

49

Kelowna

65

19

-71

183

219

20

248

238

-4

Kingston

53

28

-47

0

48

##

53

76

43

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

84

64

-24

243

556

129

327

620

90

Lethbridge

32

17

-47

30

70

133

62

87

40

London

131

134

2

311

101

-68

442

235

-47

Moncton

26

30

15

209

94

-55

235

124

-47

Montréal

273

266

-3

3,159

3,094

-2

3,432

3,360

-2

Oshawa

192

56

-71

78

101

29

270

157

-42

Ottawa-Gatineau

297

297

-

648

665

3

945

962

2

  Gatineau

34

21

-38

81

276

241

115

297

158

  Ottawa

263

276

5

567

389

-31

830

665

-20

Peterborough

17

15

-12

7

0

-100

24

15

-38

Québec

103

102

-1

901

878

-3

1,004

980

-2

Regina

26

12

-54

44

13

-70

70

25

-64

Saguenay

29

32

10

30

23

-23

59

55

-7

St. Catharines-Niagara

122

155

27

58

249

329

180

404

124

Saint John

20

16

-20

72

29

-60

92

45

-51

St. John's

49

28

-43

25

9

-64

74

37

-50

Saskatoon

81

63

-22

76

112

47

157

175

11

Sherbrooke

79

70

-11

36

312

##

115

382

232

Thunder Bay

21

17

-19

4

22

450

25

39

56

Toronto

555

652

17

2,460

2,818

15

3,015

3,470

15

Trois-Rivières

39

27

-31

6

68

##

45

95

111

Vancouver

331

322

-3

3,158

1,683

-47

3,489

2,005

-43

Victoria

70

76

9

149

134

-10

219

210

-4

Windsor

74

80

8

18

101

461

92

181

97

Winnipeg

166

127

-23

555

419

-25

721

546

-24

Total

4,063

3,565

-12

14,746

12,838

-13

18,809

16,403

-13

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

 

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

 

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


May
2020

June
2020

%

May
2020

June
2020

%

May
2020

June
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

172

250

45

0

116

##

172

366

113

P.E.I.   


161

214

33

864

1,608

86

1,025

1,822

78

N.S.   


1,399

1,174

-16

1,847

1,144

-38

3,246

2,318

-29

N.B.   


648

567

-13

2,552

1,718

-33

3,200

2,285

-29

Qc  


8,792

6,570

-25

48,801

47,433

-3

57,593

54,003

-6

Ont.   


17,044

17,448

2

38,518

58,893

53

55,562

76,341

37

Man.   


1,507

1,671

11

2,172

5,340

146

3,679

7,011

91

Sask.   


900

783

-13

936

1,512

62

1,836

2,295

25

Alta.   


7,197

7,003

-3

11,263

7,162

-36

18,460

14,165

-23

B.C.   


6,215

6,393

3

29,883

29,676

-1

36,098

36,069

0

Canada (10,000+)

44,035

42,073

-4

136,836

154,602

13

180,871

196,675

9

Canada (All Areas)

53,737

51,635

-4

141,716

160,045

13

195,453

211,681

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

330

290

-12

168

300

79

498

590

18

Barrie

886

432

-51

120

2,472

##

1,006

2,904

189

Belleville

150

267

78

144

120

-17

294

387

32

Brantford

349

391

12

384

144

-63

733

535

-27

Calgary

2,825

2,361

-16

5,508

2,484

-55

8,333

4,845

-42

Edmonton

2,856

3,433

20

4,740

3,468

-27

7,596

6,901

-9

Greater Sudbury

24

131

446

24

48

100

48

179

273

Guelph

254

97

-62

0

144

##

254

241

-5

Halifax

1,051

748

-29

1,644

684

-58

2,695

1,432

-47

Hamilton

526

335

-36

684

2,376

247

1,210

2,711

124

Kelowna

422

230

-45

1,356

2,628

94

1,778

2,858

61

Kingston

123

204

66

2,400

576

-76

2,523

780

-69

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

637

668

5

948

6,672

##

1,585

7,340

363

Lethbridge

137

178

30

72

840

##

209

1,018

387

London

477

1,370

187

1,128

1,212

7

1,605

2,582

61

Moncton

203

200

-1

1,836

1,128

-39

2,039

1,328

-35

Montréal

3,371

2,287

-32

29,504

37,014

25

32,875

39,301

20

Oshawa

789

415

-47

1,140

1,212

6

1,929

1,627

-16

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,595

2,872

-20

8,232

7,980

-3

11,827

10,852

-8

  Gatineau

537

331

-38

3,300

3,312

0

3,837

3,643

-5

  Ottawa

3,058

2,541

-17

4,932

4,668

-5

7,990

7,209

-10

Peterborough

196

119

-39

156

0

-100

352

119

-66

Québec

1,440

795

-45

10,104

10,536

4

11,544

11,331

-2

Regina

175

120

-31

372

156

-58

547

276

-50

Saguenay

184

204

11

480

276

-43

664

480

-28

St. Catharines-Niagara

918

1,458

59

348

2,988

##

1,266

4,446

251

Saint John

163

118

-28

24

348

##

187

466

149

St. John's

130

193

48

0

108

##

130

301

132

Saskatoon

651

553

-15

552

1,344

143

1,203

1,897

58

Sherbrooke

447

370

-17

1,368

3,744

174

1,815

4,114

127

Thunder Bay

43

91

112

288

264

-8

331

355

7

Toronto

5,424

5,887

9

24,336

33,816

39

29,760

39,703

33

Trois-Rivières

225

174

-23

1,452

816

-44

1,677

990

-41

Vancouver

2,681

3,381

26

22,236

20,196

-9

24,917

23,577

-5

Victoria

600

734

22

2,460

1,608

-35

3,060

2,342

-23

Windsor

555

648

17

288

1,212

321

843

1,860

121

Winnipeg

1,156

1,338

16

1,656

5,028

204

2,812

6,366

126

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

 

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: on this release: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada