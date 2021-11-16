Canadian housing starts continued to trend lower in October Français

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 264,264 units in October, down from 270,661 units in September, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from September to October, as the retreat in total starts from their earlier 2021 levels continued," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, a slight increase in single-detached starts didn't offset a larger decrease in multi-family starts in October and led to a decline in overall starts for the month. On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market to register growth in total SAAR starts in October, due to a rebound from the prior month in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 236,554 units in October, a decrease of 5.3% from 249,922 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 3.7% in October to 214,797 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 5.3% to 156,781 units in October, while single-detached urban starts increased by 1% to 58,016 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,757 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




October
2020

October
2021

%

October
2020

October
2021

%

October
2020

October
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

49

50

2

7

16

129

56

66

18

P.E.I.   


35

31

-11

15

80

433

50

111

122

N.S.   


131

351

168

66

426

##

197

777

294

N.B.   


76

92

21

92

165

79

168

257

53

Atlantic

291

524

80

180

687

282

471

1,211

157

Qc

830

771

-7

3,635

4,264

17

4,465

5,035

13

Ont.   


2,406

1,969

-18

4,831

4,689

-3

7,237

6,658

-8

Man.   


222

197

-11

597

156

-74

819

353

-57

Sask.   


138

134

-3

61

92

51

199

226

14

Alta.   


848

1,105

30

1,812

1,814

0

2,660

2,919

10

Prairies

1,208

1,436

19

2,470

2,062

-17

3,678

3,498

-5

B.C.   


578

609

5

1,867

2,079

11

2,445

2,688

10

Canada (10,000+)

5,313

5,309

0

12,983

13,781

6

18,296

19,090

4

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

31

23

-26

86

44

-49

117

67

-43

Barrie

52

113

117

264

119

-55

316

232

-27

Belleville

44

33

-25

64

14

-78

108

47

-56

Brantford

119

14

-88

15

5

-67

134

19

-86

Calgary

316

490

55

666

765

15

982

1,255

28

Edmonton

396

463

17

1,074

1,000

-7

1,470

1,463

0

Greater Sudbury

15

28

87

32

6

-81

47

34

-28

Guelph

26

6

-77

99

8

-92

125

14

-89

Halifax

72

264

267

35

408

##

107

672

##

Hamilton

57

33

-42

457

51

-89

514

84

-84

Kelowna

31

49

58

64

29

-55

95

78

-18

Kingston

35

30

-14

36

22

-39

71

52

-27

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

78

56

-28

173

555

221

251

611

143

Lethbridge

30

23

-23

7

22

214

37

45

22

London

183

155

-15

104

82

-21

287

237

-17

Moncton

39

28

-28

46

133

189

85

161

89

Montréal

300

241

-20

1,795

2,170

21

2,095

2,411

15

Oshawa

100

94

-6

233

270

16

333

364

9

Ottawa-Gatineau

363

350

-4

567

1,179

108

930

1,529

64

  Gatineau

98

65

-34

84

253

201

182

318

75

  Ottawa

265

285

8

483

926

92

748

1,211

62

Peterborough

52

10

-81

25

0

-100

77

10

-87

Québec

110

76

-31

669

586

-12

779

662

-15

Regina

19

61

221

24

24

-

43

85

98

Saguenay

21

22

5

37

20

-46

58

42

-28

St. Catharines-Niagara

114

64

-44

224

221

-1

338

285

-16

Saint John

18

26

44

0

8

##

18

34

89

St. John's

41

45

10

7

15

114

48

60

25

Saskatoon

110

64

-42

32

55

72

142

119

-16

Sherbrooke

37

37

-

438

226

-48

475

263

-45

Thunder Bay

20

11

-45

4

0

-100

24

11

-54

Toronto

714

539

-25

2,287

2,105

-8

3,001

2,644

-12

Trois-Rivières

16

27

69

64

64

-

80

91

14

Vancouver

263

262

0

1,011

1,512

50

1,274

1,774

39

Victoria

49

70

43

241

267

11

290

337

16

Windsor

83

32

-61

103

45

-56

186

77

-59

Winnipeg

186

154

-17

390

137

-65

576

291

-49

Total

4,140

3,993

-4

11,373

12,167

7

15,513

16,160

4

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value







Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


September
2021

October
2021

%

September
2021

October
2021

%

September
2021

October
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

473

465

-2

152

191

26

625

656

5

P.E.I.   


270

279

3

84

960

##

354

1,239

250

N.S.   


2,374

4,073

72

1,509

5,155

242

3,883

9,228

138

N.B.   


992

953

-4

1,121

1,965

75

2,113

2,918

38

Qc  


6,940

7,536

9

46,495

44,078

-5

53,435

51,614

-3

Ont.   


22,502

21,025

-7

68,520

54,795

-20

91,022

75,820

-17

Man.   


2,360

2,411

2

6,264

1,872

-70

8,624

4,283

-50

Sask.   


1,084

1,251

15

5,352

1,104

-79

6,436

2,355

-63

Alta.   


12,575

12,565

0

12,383

21,634

75

24,958

34,199

37

B.C.   


7,900

7,458

-6

23,627

25,027

6

31,527

32,485

3

Canada (10,000+)

57,470

58,016

1

165,507

156,781

-5

222,977

214,797

-4

Canada (All Areas)

76,225

73,374

-4

173,700

163,180

-6

249,922

236,554

-5

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

343

293

-15

1,128

528

-53

1,471

821

-44

Barrie

1,058

1,211

14

1,308

1,428

9

2,366

2,639

12

Belleville

289

353

22

84

168

100

373

521

40

Brantford

112

133

19

0

60

##

112

193

72

Calgary

5,166

5,991

16

6,504

9,180

41

11,670

15,171

30

Edmonton

5,509

5,422

-2

5,196

12,000

131

10,705

17,422

63

Greater Sudbury

167

216

29

1,860

72

-96

2,027

288

-86

Guelph

197

115

-42

0

96

##

197

211

7

Halifax

1,582

2,803

77

1,212

4,896

304

2,794

7,699

176

Hamilton

432

395

-9

516

612

19

948

1,007

6

Kelowna

925

781

-16

1,536

348

-77

2,461

1,129

-54

Kingston

252

414

64

72

264

267

324

678

109

Kitchener-Cambridge-
Waterloo

678

579

-15

2,016

6,660

230

2,694

7,239

169

Lethbridge

183

242

32

108

264

144

291

506

74

London

2,114

1,908

-10

2,856

984

-66

4,970

2,892

-42

Moncton

312

297

-5

324

1,596

393

636

1,893

198

Montréal

2,518

2,542

1

31,582

25,638

-19

34,100

28,180

-17

Oshawa

1,163

1,053

-9

1,992

3,240

63

3,155

4,293

36

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,741

3,512

-6

11,976

14,148

18

15,717

17,660

12

  Gatineau

563

650

15

6,288

3,036

-52

6,851

3,686

-46

  Ottawa

3,178

2,862

-10

5,688

11,112

95

8,866

13,974

58

Peterborough

290

113

-61

0

0

-

290

113

-61

Québec

774

888

15

8,340

7,032

-16

9,114

7,920

-13

Regina

378

588

56

612

288

-53

990

876

-12

Saguenay

54

244

352

192

240

25

246

484

97

St. Catharines-Niagara

2,007

580

-71

1,944

2,652

36

3,951

3,232

-18

Saint John

285

308

8

576

96

-83

861

404

-53

St. John's

421

421

-

120

180

50

541

601

11

Saskatoon

675

640

-5

4,704

660

-86

5,379

1,300

-76

Sherbrooke

337

393

17

2,724

2,712

0

3,061

3,105

1

Thunder Bay

91

59

-35

0

0

-

91

59

-35

Toronto

5,919

6,331

7

49,416

25,260

-49

55,335

31,591

-43

Trois-Rivières

259

326

26

1,440

768

-47

1,699

1,094

-36

Vancouver

3,095

3,083

0

11,100

18,144

63

14,195

21,227

50

Victoria

705

769

9

4,272

3,204

-25

4,977

3,973

-20

Windsor

351

351

-

384

540

41

735

891

21

Winnipeg

1,973

2,064

5

5,988

1,644

-73

7,961

3,708

-53

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value
































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

