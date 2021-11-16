"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from September to October, as the retreat in total starts from their earlier 2021 levels continued," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, a slight increase in single-detached starts didn't offset a larger decrease in multi-family starts in October and led to a decline in overall starts for the month. On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market to register growth in total SAAR starts in October, due to a rebound from the prior month in the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 236,554 units in October, a decrease of 5.3% from 249,922 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 3.7% in October to 214,797 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 5.3% to 156,781 units in October, while single-detached urban starts increased by 1% to 58,016 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,757 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







October

2020 October

2021 % October

2020 October

2021 % October

2020 October

2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

49 50 2 7 16 129 56 66 18 P.E.I.

35 31 -11 15 80 433 50 111 122 N.S.

131 351 168 66 426 ## 197 777 294 N.B.

76 92 21 92 165 79 168 257 53 Atlantic

291 524 80 180 687 282 471 1,211 157 Qc

830 771 -7 3,635 4,264 17 4,465 5,035 13 Ont.

2,406 1,969 -18 4,831 4,689 -3 7,237 6,658 -8 Man.

222 197 -11 597 156 -74 819 353 -57 Sask.

138 134 -3 61 92 51 199 226 14 Alta.

848 1,105 30 1,812 1,814 0 2,660 2,919 10 Prairies

1,208 1,436 19 2,470 2,062 -17 3,678 3,498 -5 B.C.

578 609 5 1,867 2,079 11 2,445 2,688 10 Canada (10,000+) 5,313 5,309 0 12,983 13,781 6 18,296 19,090 4 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 31 23 -26 86 44 -49 117 67 -43 Barrie

52 113 117 264 119 -55 316 232 -27 Belleville

44 33 -25 64 14 -78 108 47 -56 Brantford

119 14 -88 15 5 -67 134 19 -86 Calgary

316 490 55 666 765 15 982 1,255 28 Edmonton

396 463 17 1,074 1,000 -7 1,470 1,463 0 Greater Sudbury 15 28 87 32 6 -81 47 34 -28 Guelph

26 6 -77 99 8 -92 125 14 -89 Halifax

72 264 267 35 408 ## 107 672 ## Hamilton

57 33 -42 457 51 -89 514 84 -84 Kelowna

31 49 58 64 29 -55 95 78 -18 Kingston

35 30 -14 36 22 -39 71 52 -27 Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 78 56 -28 173 555 221 251 611 143 Lethbridge

30 23 -23 7 22 214 37 45 22 London

183 155 -15 104 82 -21 287 237 -17 Moncton

39 28 -28 46 133 189 85 161 89 Montréal

300 241 -20 1,795 2,170 21 2,095 2,411 15 Oshawa

100 94 -6 233 270 16 333 364 9 Ottawa-Gatineau 363 350 -4 567 1,179 108 930 1,529 64 Gatineau

98 65 -34 84 253 201 182 318 75 Ottawa

265 285 8 483 926 92 748 1,211 62 Peterborough

52 10 -81 25 0 -100 77 10 -87 Québec

110 76 -31 669 586 -12 779 662 -15 Regina

19 61 221 24 24 - 43 85 98 Saguenay

21 22 5 37 20 -46 58 42 -28 St. Catharines-Niagara 114 64 -44 224 221 -1 338 285 -16 Saint John

18 26 44 0 8 ## 18 34 89 St. John's

41 45 10 7 15 114 48 60 25 Saskatoon

110 64 -42 32 55 72 142 119 -16 Sherbrooke

37 37 - 438 226 -48 475 263 -45 Thunder Bay

20 11 -45 4 0 -100 24 11 -54 Toronto

714 539 -25 2,287 2,105 -8 3,001 2,644 -12 Trois-Rivières

16 27 69 64 64 - 80 91 14 Vancouver

263 262 0 1,011 1,512 50 1,274 1,774 39 Victoria

49 70 43 241 267 11 290 337 16 Windsor

83 32 -61 103 45 -56 186 77 -59 Winnipeg

186 154 -17 390 137 -65 576 291 -49 Total

4,140 3,993 -4 11,373 12,167 7 15,513 16,160 4 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.





































Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC















## not calculable / extreme value















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached All Others Total





September

2021 October

2021 % September

2021 October

2021 % September

2021 October

2021 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.L.

473 465 -2 152 191 26 625 656 5

P.E.I.

270 279 3 84 960 ## 354 1,239 250

N.S.

2,374 4,073 72 1,509 5,155 242 3,883 9,228 138

N.B.

992 953 -4 1,121 1,965 75 2,113 2,918 38

Qc

6,940 7,536 9 46,495 44,078 -5 53,435 51,614 -3

Ont.

22,502 21,025 -7 68,520 54,795 -20 91,022 75,820 -17

Man.

2,360 2,411 2 6,264 1,872 -70 8,624 4,283 -50

Sask.

1,084 1,251 15 5,352 1,104 -79 6,436 2,355 -63

Alta.

12,575 12,565 0 12,383 21,634 75 24,958 34,199 37

B.C.

7,900 7,458 -6 23,627 25,027 6 31,527 32,485 3

Canada (10,000+) 57,470 58,016 1 165,507 156,781 -5 222,977 214,797 -4

Canada (All Areas) 76,225 73,374 -4 173,700 163,180 -6 249,922 236,554 -5

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 343 293 -15 1,128 528 -53 1,471 821 -44

Barrie

1,058 1,211 14 1,308 1,428 9 2,366 2,639 12

Belleville

289 353 22 84 168 100 373 521 40

Brantford

112 133 19 0 60 ## 112 193 72

Calgary

5,166 5,991 16 6,504 9,180 41 11,670 15,171 30

Edmonton

5,509 5,422 -2 5,196 12,000 131 10,705 17,422 63

Greater Sudbury 167 216 29 1,860 72 -96 2,027 288 -86

Guelph

197 115 -42 0 96 ## 197 211 7

Halifax

1,582 2,803 77 1,212 4,896 304 2,794 7,699 176

Hamilton

432 395 -9 516 612 19 948 1,007 6

Kelowna

925 781 -16 1,536 348 -77 2,461 1,129 -54

Kingston

252 414 64 72 264 267 324 678 109

Kitchener-Cambridge-

Waterloo 678 579 -15 2,016 6,660 230 2,694 7,239 169

Lethbridge

183 242 32 108 264 144 291 506 74

London

2,114 1,908 -10 2,856 984 -66 4,970 2,892 -42

Moncton

312 297 -5 324 1,596 393 636 1,893 198

Montréal

2,518 2,542 1 31,582 25,638 -19 34,100 28,180 -17

Oshawa

1,163 1,053 -9 1,992 3,240 63 3,155 4,293 36

Ottawa-Gatineau 3,741 3,512 -6 11,976 14,148 18 15,717 17,660 12

Gatineau

563 650 15 6,288 3,036 -52 6,851 3,686 -46

Ottawa

3,178 2,862 -10 5,688 11,112 95 8,866 13,974 58

Peterborough 290 113 -61 0 0 - 290 113 -61

Québec

774 888 15 8,340 7,032 -16 9,114 7,920 -13

Regina

378 588 56 612 288 -53 990 876 -12

Saguenay

54 244 352 192 240 25 246 484 97

St. Catharines-Niagara 2,007 580 -71 1,944 2,652 36 3,951 3,232 -18

Saint John

285 308 8 576 96 -83 861 404 -53

St. John's

421 421 - 120 180 50 541 601 11

Saskatoon

675 640 -5 4,704 660 -86 5,379 1,300 -76

Sherbrooke

337 393 17 2,724 2,712 0 3,061 3,105 1

Thunder Bay 91 59 -35 0 0 - 91 59 -35

Toronto

5,919 6,331 7 49,416 25,260 -49 55,335 31,591 -43

Trois-Rivières 259 326 26 1,440 768 -47 1,699 1,094 -36

Vancouver

3,095 3,083 0 11,100 18,144 63 14,195 21,227 50

Victoria

705 769 9 4,272 3,204 -25 4,977 3,973 -20

Windsor

351 351 - 384 540 41 735 891 21

Winnipeg

1,973 2,064 5 5,988 1,644 -73 7,961 3,708 -53

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

















## not calculable / extreme value



































































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

