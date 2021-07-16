"The six-month trend in housing starts remained elevated in June, despite recent moderation in single-detached starts from the highs recorded in the first quarter of 2021," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In June, lower single-detached SAAR starts offset a slight increase in multi-family SAAR starts in Canada's urban areas, leading to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, the level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis. The markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal registered particularly strong growth in total SAAR starts in June, driven by the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 282,070 units in June, a decrease of 1.5% from 286,296 units in May. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 1.8% in June to 251,190 units. Multiple urban starts increased by a slight 0.6% to 191,085 units in June while single-detached urban starts decreased by 8.5% to 60,105 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. We will release the July 2021 data on August 17 at 8:15 AM ET.

N.-L.

36 67 86 12 14 17 48 81 69 P.E.I.

28 33 18 134 69 -49 162 102 -37 N.S.

140 116 -17 85 65 -24 225 181 -20 N.B.

84 144 71 160 236 48 244 380 56 Atlantic

288 360 25 391 384 -2 679 744 10 Qc

797 1,076 35 5,086 5,354 5 5,883 6,430 9 Ont.

1,945 2,318 19 5,097 5,165 1 7,042 7,483 6 Man.

156 273 75 445 529 19 601 802 33 Sask.

83 152 83 126 148 17 209 300 44 Alta.

669 1,239 85 629 1,289 105 1,298 2,528 95 Prairies

908 1,664 83 1,200 1,966 64 2,108 3,630 72 B.C.

639 766 20 2,476 4,520 83 3,115 5,286 70 Canada (10,000+) 4,577 6,184 35 14,250 17,389 22 18,827 23,573 25 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 27 31 15 25 114 356 52 145 179 Barrie

50 55 10 206 42 -80 256 97 -62 Belleville

28 50 79 10 0 -100 38 50 32 Brantford

29 11 -62 12 6 -50 41 17 -59 Calgary

218 538 147 207 635 207 425 1,173 176 Edmonton

347 485 40 289 570 97 636 1,055 66 Greater Sudbury 17 17 - 4 23 475 21 40 90 Guelph

16 24 50 12 163 ## 28 187 ## Halifax

95 4 -96 57 11 -81 152 15 -90 Hamilton

33 85 158 198 323 63 231 408 77 Kelowna

19 96 405 219 201 -8 238 297 25 Kingston

28 35 25 48 23 -52 76 58 -24 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 64 69 8 556 192 -65 620 261 -58 Lethbridge

17 37 118 70 5 -93 87 42 -52 London

134 161 20 101 712 ## 235 873 271 Moncton

30 40 33 94 140 49 124 180 45 Montréal

266 301 13 3,094 3,023 -2 3,360 3,324 -1 Oshawa

56 147 163 101 285 182 157 432 175 Ottawa-Gatineau 297 443 49 665 318 -52 962 761 -21 Gatineau

21 129 ## 276 22 -92 297 151 -49 Ottawa

276 314 14 389 296 -24 665 610 -8 Peterborough

15 24 60 0 0 - 15 24 60 Québec

102 121 19 878 1,333 52 980 1,454 48 Regina

12 49 308 13 38 192 25 87 248 Saguenay

32 66 106 23 20 -13 55 86 56 St. Catharines-Niagara 155 70 -55 249 88 -65 404 158 -61 Saint John

16 36 125 29 6 -79 45 42 -7 St. John's

28 54 93 9 12 33 37 66 78 Saskatoon

63 93 48 112 103 -8 175 196 12 Sherbrooke

70 61 -13 312 188 -40 382 249 -35 Thunder Bay

17 15 -12 22 0 -100 39 15 -62 Toronto

652 590 -10 2,818 2,540 -10 3,470 3,130 -10 Trois-Rivières

27 45 67 68 83 22 95 128 35 Vancouver

322 279 -13 1,683 3,512 109 2,005 3,791 89 Victoria

76 86 13 134 272 103 210 358 70 Windsor

80 80 - 101 91 -10 181 171 -6 Winnipeg

127 225 77 419 470 12 546 695 27 Total

3,565 4,523 27 12,838 15,542 21 16,403 20,065 22 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.





































N.L.

619 550 -11 188 153 -19 807 703 -13 P.E.I.

536 288 -46 552 828 50 1,088 1,116 3 N.S.

1,254 1,071 -15 7,113 824 -88 8,367 1,895 -77 N.B.

1,391 1,041 -25 4,987 2,832 -43 6,378 3,873 -39 Qc

8,744 8,892 2 47,830 49,027 3 56,574 57,919 2 Ont.

27,515 22,182 -19 66,322 59,904 -10 93,837 82,086 -13 Man.

2,729 2,990 10 3,948 6,348 61 6,677 9,338 40 Sask.

1,962 1,756 -10 3,360 1,776 -47 5,322 3,532 -34 Alta.

13,208 13,559 3 20,925 15,200 -27 34,133 28,759 -16 B.C.

7,761 7,776 0 34,762 54,193 56 42,523 61,969 46 Canada (10,000+) 65,719 60,105 -9 189,987 191,085 1 255,706 251,190 -2 Canada (All Areas) 86,974 80,975 -7 199,323 201,094 1 286,296 282,070 -1 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 286 328 15 324 1,368 322 610 1,696 178 Barrie

623 586 -6 1,896 504 -73 2,519 1,090 -57 Belleville

452 479 6 180 0 -100 632 479 -24 Brantford

508 286 -44 684 72 -89 1,192 358 -70 Calgary

5,030 5,987 19 13,452 7,620 -43 18,482 13,607 -26 Edmonton

5,686 5,497 -3 6,624 6,840 3 12,310 12,337 0 Greater Sudbury 426 140 -67 216 276 28 642 416 -35 Guelph

107 163 52 108 1,956 ## 215 2,119 ## Halifax

162 35 -78 6,648 132 -98 6,810 167 -98 Hamilton

334 1,129 238 3,684 3,876 5 4,018 5,005 25 Kelowna

601 768 28 492 2,412 390 1,093 3,180 191 Kingston

439 287 -35 180 276 53 619 563 -9 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,430 792 -45 5,088 2,304 -55 6,518 3,096 -53 Lethbridge

436 448 3 180 60 -67 616 508 -18 London

2,389 1,969 -18 3,900 8,544 119 6,289 10,513 67 Moncton

471 305 -35 3,156 1,680 -47 3,627 1,985 -45 Montréal

2,670 2,774 4 25,296 36,258 43 27,966 39,032 40 Oshawa

1,721 1,349 -22 7,872 3,420 -57 9,593 4,769 -50 Ottawa-Gatineau 4,366 5,052 16 15,720 3,816 -76 20,086 8,868 -56 Gatineau

541 1,904 252 5,016 264 -95 5,557 2,168 -61 Ottawa

3,825 3,148 -18 10,704 3,552 -67 14,529 6,700 -54 Peterborough 277 237 -14 0 0 - 277 237 -14 Québec

1,119 978 -13 10,368 15,996 54 11,487 16,974 48 Regina

632 502 -21 168 456 171 800 958 20 Saguenay

378 417 10 360 240 -33 738 657 -11 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,334 671 -50 2,064 1,056 -49 3,398 1,727 -49 Saint John

260 296 14 84 72 -14 344 368 7 St. John's

602 439 -27 168 144 -14 770 583 -24 Saskatoon

1,311 885 -32 3,108 1,236 -60 4,419 2,121 -52 Sherbrooke

642 360 -44 1,764 2,256 28 2,406 2,616 9 Thunder Bay

277 83 -70 84 0 -100 361 83 -77 Toronto

6,125 5,349 -13 24,684 30,480 23 30,809 35,829 16 Trois-Rivières 224 278 24 648 996 54 872 1,274 46 Vancouver

2,967 2,817 -5 27,600 42,144 53 30,567 44,961 47 Victoria

682 892 31 1,572 3,264 108 2,254 4,156 84 Windsor

703 633 -10 2,004 1,092 -46 2,707 1,725 -36 Winnipeg

2,073 2,408 16 3,672 5,640 54 5,745 8,048 40 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.















