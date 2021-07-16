Canadian Housing Starts Continued to Trend Higher in June Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jul 16, 2021, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 293,567 units in June 2021, up from 284,837 units in May 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The six-month trend in housing starts remained elevated in June, despite recent moderation in single-detached starts from the highs recorded in the first quarter of 2021," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "In June, lower single-detached SAAR starts offset a slight increase in multi-family SAAR starts in Canada's urban areas, leading to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, the level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis. The markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal registered particularly strong growth in total SAAR starts in June, driven by the multi-family segment."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 282,070 units in June, a decrease of 1.5% from 286,296 units in May. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 1.8% in June to 251,190 units. Multiple urban starts increased by a slight 0.6% to 191,085 units in June while single-detached urban starts decreased by 8.5% to 60,105 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July 2021 data on August 17 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




June
2020

June
2021

%

June
2020

June
2021

%

June
2020

June
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

36

67

86

12

14

17

48

81

69

P.E.I.   


28

33

18

134

69

-49

162

102

-37

N.S.   


140

116

-17

85

65

-24

225

181

-20

N.B.   


84

144

71

160

236

48

244

380

56

Atlantic

288

360

25

391

384

-2

679

744

10

Qc

797

1,076

35

5,086

5,354

5

5,883

6,430

9

Ont.   


1,945

2,318

19

5,097

5,165

1

7,042

7,483

6

Man.   


156

273

75

445

529

19

601

802

33

Sask.   


83

152

83

126

148

17

209

300

44

Alta.   


669

1,239

85

629

1,289

105

1,298

2,528

95

Prairies

908

1,664

83

1,200

1,966

64

2,108

3,630

72

B.C.   


639

766

20

2,476

4,520

83

3,115

5,286

70

Canada (10,000+)

4,577

6,184

35

14,250

17,389

22

18,827

23,573

25

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

27

31

15

25

114

356

52

145

179

Barrie

50

55

10

206

42

-80

256

97

-62

Belleville

28

50

79

10

0

-100

38

50

32

Brantford

29

11

-62

12

6

-50

41

17

-59

Calgary

218

538

147

207

635

207

425

1,173

176

Edmonton

347

485

40

289

570

97

636

1,055

66

Greater Sudbury

17

17

-

4

23

475

21

40

90

Guelph

16

24

50

12

163

##

28

187

##

Halifax

95

4

-96

57

11

-81

152

15

-90

Hamilton

33

85

158

198

323

63

231

408

77

Kelowna

19

96

405

219

201

-8

238

297

25

Kingston

28

35

25

48

23

-52

76

58

-24

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

64

69

8

556

192

-65

620

261

-58

Lethbridge

17

37

118

70

5

-93

87

42

-52

London

134

161

20

101

712

##

235

873

271

Moncton

30

40

33

94

140

49

124

180

45

Montréal

266

301

13

3,094

3,023

-2

3,360

3,324

-1

Oshawa

56

147

163

101

285

182

157

432

175

Ottawa-Gatineau

297

443

49

665

318

-52

962

761

-21

  Gatineau

21

129

##

276

22

-92

297

151

-49

  Ottawa

276

314

14

389

296

-24

665

610

-8

Peterborough

15

24

60

0

0

-

15

24

60

Québec

102

121

19

878

1,333

52

980

1,454

48

Regina

12

49

308

13

38

192

25

87

248

Saguenay

32

66

106

23

20

-13

55

86

56

St. Catharines-Niagara

155

70

-55

249

88

-65

404

158

-61

Saint John

16

36

125

29

6

-79

45

42

-7

St. John's

28

54

93

9

12

33

37

66

78

Saskatoon

63

93

48

112

103

-8

175

196

12

Sherbrooke

70

61

-13

312

188

-40

382

249

-35

Thunder Bay

17

15

-12

22

0

-100

39

15

-62

Toronto

652

590

-10

2,818

2,540

-10

3,470

3,130

-10

Trois-Rivières

27

45

67

68

83

22

95

128

35

Vancouver

322

279

-13

1,683

3,512

109

2,005

3,791

89

Victoria

76

86

13

134

272

103

210

358

70

Windsor

80

80

-

101

91

-10

181

171

-6

Winnipeg

127

225

77

419

470

12

546

695

27

Total

3,565

4,523

27

12,838

15,542

21

16,403

20,065

22

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value







Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


May
2021

June
2021

%

May
2021

June
2021

%

May
2021

June
2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

619

550

-11

188

153

-19

807

703

-13

P.E.I.   


536

288

-46

552

828

50

1,088

1,116

3

N.S.   


1,254

1,071

-15

7,113

824

-88

8,367

1,895

-77

N.B.   


1,391

1,041

-25

4,987

2,832

-43

6,378

3,873

-39

Qc  


8,744

8,892

2

47,830

49,027

3

56,574

57,919

2

Ont.   


27,515

22,182

-19

66,322

59,904

-10

93,837

82,086

-13

Man.   


2,729

2,990

10

3,948

6,348

61

6,677

9,338

40

Sask.   


1,962

1,756

-10

3,360

1,776

-47

5,322

3,532

-34

Alta.   


13,208

13,559

3

20,925

15,200

-27

34,133

28,759

-16

B.C.   


7,761

7,776

0

34,762

54,193

56

42,523

61,969

46

Canada (10,000+)

65,719

60,105

-9

189,987

191,085

1

255,706

251,190

-2

Canada (All Areas)

86,974

80,975

-7

199,323

201,094

1

286,296

282,070

-1

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

286

328

15

324

1,368

322

610

1,696

178

Barrie

623

586

-6

1,896

504

-73

2,519

1,090

-57

Belleville

452

479

6

180

0

-100

632

479

-24

Brantford

508

286

-44

684

72

-89

1,192

358

-70

Calgary

5,030

5,987

19

13,452

7,620

-43

18,482

13,607

-26

Edmonton

5,686

5,497

-3

6,624

6,840

3

12,310

12,337

0

Greater Sudbury

426

140

-67

216

276

28

642

416

-35

Guelph

107

163

52

108

1,956

##

215

2,119

##

Halifax

162

35

-78

6,648

132

-98

6,810

167

-98

Hamilton

334

1,129

238

3,684

3,876

5

4,018

5,005

25

Kelowna

601

768

28

492

2,412

390

1,093

3,180

191

Kingston

439

287

-35

180

276

53

619

563

-9

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,430

792

-45

5,088

2,304

-55

6,518

3,096

-53

Lethbridge

436

448

3

180

60

-67

616

508

-18

London

2,389

1,969

-18

3,900

8,544

119

6,289

10,513

67

Moncton

471

305

-35

3,156

1,680

-47

3,627

1,985

-45

Montréal

2,670

2,774

4

25,296

36,258

43

27,966

39,032

40

Oshawa

1,721

1,349

-22

7,872

3,420

-57

9,593

4,769

-50

Ottawa-Gatineau

4,366

5,052

16

15,720

3,816

-76

20,086

8,868

-56

  Gatineau

541

1,904

252

5,016

264

-95

5,557

2,168

-61

  Ottawa

3,825

3,148

-18

10,704

3,552

-67

14,529

6,700

-54

Peterborough

277

237

-14

0

0

-

277

237

-14

Québec

1,119

978

-13

10,368

15,996

54

11,487

16,974

48

Regina

632

502

-21

168

456

171

800

958

20

Saguenay

378

417

10

360

240

-33

738

657

-11

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,334

671

-50

2,064

1,056

-49

3,398

1,727

-49

Saint John

260

296

14

84

72

-14

344

368

7

St. John's

602

439

-27

168

144

-14

770

583

-24

Saskatoon

1,311

885

-32

3,108

1,236

-60

4,419

2,121

-52

Sherbrooke

642

360

-44

1,764

2,256

28

2,406

2,616

9

Thunder Bay

277

83

-70

84

0

-100

361

83

-77

Toronto

6,125

5,349

-13

24,684

30,480

23

30,809

35,829

16

Trois-Rivières

224

278

24

648

996

54

872

1,274

46

Vancouver

2,967

2,817

-5

27,600

42,144

53

30,567

44,961

47

Victoria

682

892

31

1,572

3,264

108

2,254

4,156

84

Windsor

703

633

-10

2,004

1,092

-46

2,707

1,725

-36

Winnipeg

2,073

2,408

16

3,672

5,640

54

5,745

8,048

40

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.







Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation