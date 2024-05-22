Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards Now Open for Nominations

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health is excited to announce that the second-annual Canadian Healthcare Industry Awards (CHIAs) are now open for nominations. The CHIAs recognize the impressive achievements of Canada's life sciences in product and technology development, sales and marketing, community engagement, medical affairs, patient access, and executive leadership.

"We designed these awards to put a spotlight on all the skills and talents that come together to bring life-saving treatments to Canadian patients," said Rohit Khanna, President and Managing Director of Catalytic Health, the company that founded the awards. "From the new start-ups to the creative advocacy campaigns to the inspiring ways life sciences companies support employees, patients, and local communities, there is so much to celebrate in Canada's life sciences industry."

This year's 10 award categories include:

Product of the Year

Community Leadership

Emerging Company of the Year

Medical Device / Technology Company of the Year

Company of the Year

Marketing Professional of the Year

Sales Professional of the Year

Medical Affairs Professional of the Year

LifeSci Executive of the Year

Overall Excellence in the Life Sciences

Winners will be selected by an independent jury of renowned thought leaders in Canadian healthcare and recognized at a gala dinner, which will be held in Toronto in January of 2025.

Anyone working within Canada's life sciences industry is welcome to nominate an individual, team, or company for one or more categories at www.canadianhealthcareindustryawards.com/nominate .

About Catalytic Health

One of Canada's leading medical communications firms, Catalytic Health is the country's largest independent medical publisher, one of Canada's largest scientific conference providers, and a leader in innovative events and services for the Life Sciences industry. For more about Catalytic Health, visit: catalytichealth.com

About the CHIAs

The CHIAs celebrate the excellence, innovation, and community-minded dedication of the individuals and companies that make up the life sciences industry in Canada. Online nominations for the CHIAs will open each spring and the awards will be presented at the beginning of every year.

