OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic and the Network of Nature, a national movement to strengthen Canadian biodiversity, are teaming up at a national conference in Ottawa to learn about the potential of Mini-Forests and to hear from national and international experts including the renowned Ottawa-Valley Treebador, Owen Clarkin, and acclaimed botanist Dr. Diana Beresford-Kroeger about Canada's forests in an era of climate change.

The conference will take place on October 19, 2023, at Canada's home of Geography and Exploration, at 50 Sussex Drive, the headquarters of Canadian Geographic in Ottawa.

This year Green Communities Canada, Canadian Geographic and the Network of Nature have worked together to encourage 5 communities across Canada to plant over 2,800 trees in mini forests, to learn about how citizens can make a difference by working together as community tree planters, to reduce the impact of climate change, enhance biodiversity and make a difference.

Mini forests will contribute to Canada's goal to plant two billion trees by 2031 and are great method of addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.

"We are happy to be bringing people together from across the country to share learnings from our first year of planting urban mini forests in many regions of the country," said Aran O'Carroll, National Director Government Relations, and Environment at Canadian Geographic. "We want people to feel inspired to continue to plant more trees, to take direct action in their own backyards and communities and to be empowered to make a difference."

Highlights of the conference include a keynote conversation with Owen Clarkin, Tree Educator and Ottawa Valley, "Treebador," on the importance of forests in the Ottawa Valley, and the need for forests to play a role in reconciliation and education to help heal people and the planet.

Participants will also hear from internationally acclaimed botanist Diana Beresford-Kroeger, the author of "To Speak for the Trees, My Life's Journey from Celtic Wisdom to a Healing Vision of the Forest." Beresford-Kroeger will be honoured for her life's work in science, medicine and conservation by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, the charitable home of Canadian Geographic.

The conference will highlight the work of the first year of the Mini Forest Pilot program-a collaboration between Green Communities Canada, Canadian Geographic, the Network of Nature, Dougan and Associates and the TD Ready Commitment - which is aimed at educating communities about the importance of native plants and the responsibility to protect Canada's biodiversity. Planting events have taken place in 5 communities including in Terra Nova Rural Park in Richmond B.C., the Greenwood Avenue Pocket Park in Toronto, the Johnson Tew Park in Hamilton, the York Road Park in Guelph, and the Austin Drive Park in Markham.

The mini forests are planted using the Miyawaki method, which encourages densely planted forests of native species from four different communities: canopy, sub-canopy, small trees, and shrubs. Trees are planted near each other to increase competition for access to light, causing them to grow faster. Native plants also attract other species, such as pollinators, that rely on the mini forests during various stages of their lifecycle. The resulting ecosystem is small but rich in life.

The programme has been made possible through the generous support of the Government of Canada's Two Billion Trees program, Canadian Geographic, Network of Nature, TD Bank Group, the Greenbelt Foundation, Dougan and Associates, Green Communities Canada, Josette Robertson, and Joan Johnston Family Foundation, CBSR Foundation, Envirocentre, Vineland Research and Innovation Centre, Challenge Dialogue, and Wilder Climate Solutions.

