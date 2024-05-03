Canadian Freelance Union announces massive drive to organize freelancers; interpreters and translators form first unit

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's main voice for freelance workers is thrilled to announce an organizing drive that will expand the membership of the Canadian Freelance Union beyond communications workers. The first group to join en masse are interpreters and translators who work in provincial courtrooms, health centres, and in the community, members of the Interpreters and Translators Unit (ITU).

The freelance workforce has grown considerably, encompassing a diverse array of talented individuals contributing their skills and expertise to various sectors. However, alongside this growth, freelance workers face numerous challenges, including precarious working conditions, lack of benefits, and insufficient protections.

"We are excited to welcome ITU-CFU into our union family," said Nora Loreto, President Canadian Freelance Union "Their decision to join us reflects a shared commitment to promoting fairness, equality, and dignity in the workplace. Together, we will strive to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all freelance interpreter and translator professionals."

Recognizing the importance of solidarity and collective action, freelance interpretation and translation workers have united under the banner of Interpreters and Translators Unit - Canadian Freelance Union (ITU-CFU) to address these issues head-on. By joining forces with our union, they gain access to a powerful support network dedicated to advocating for their rights and improving working conditions.

Through this partnership, freelance Interpreters and translation workers can now enjoy a range of benefits, including:

Access to health and insurance plans, and other essential benefits.

Collective action to improve working conditions and fair compensation.

Grievances support

Interpreters ID passes

"I pursued the dream of unionizing because I believe the challenges facing Freelance interpreters affect not only interpreters' equitable pay, working conditions, professional status, and accreditation credentials, but also the population we serve," said Mahassen Mahmoud, Conference and Court interpreter for the Arabic language "Interpreters and translators support so many fields, legal, medical, social services, and different types of communication avenues. We are thousands across Canada and joining the Canadian Freelance Union/Unifor is a breakthrough for our profession".

This historic collaboration underscores the growing momentum behind efforts to strengthen protections and improve conditions for freelance workers nationally. As the gig economy continues to evolve, it is imperative that we uphold the principles of justice and solidarity to ensure that all workers are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

This is just a start. Freelancers of all kinds are encouraged to join the CFU. CFU is a leading advocate for freelance workers' rights and fair labor practices and proudly announces the integration of freelance Interpretation and translation workers into the union. This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in the ongoing mission to empower and protect the rights of freelance professionals across industries.

The Canadian Freelance Union, a community chapter of Unifor , focuses on advancing rights and working conditions for freelancers in the communications and media industries. Whether you're a writer, an artist, a photographer, a videographer, a web designer, or working on anything else media, together we are stronger. Our members benefit from personalized contract mediation, comprehensive health insurance, press cards for eligible union members, and more.

For further information: For media inquiries: English: Raul Burbano, National Organizer, Canadian Freelance Union, [email protected]