Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll goes on a unique Tims Run with a Tim Hortons-branded race car at a hometown Tims drive-thru in Montreal

MONTREAL, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll is back home for his big hometown race this weekend but before hitting the track, he made a unique Tims Run with a Tim Hortons-branded race car.

Montreal-native Stroll went through a west-end Tims drive-thru earlier this week and picked up some new Tims Flatbread Pizzas.

"I have a lot of great memories going to Tim Hortons while growing up in Montreal and so there's something nostalgic about going on a Tims Run when I am back in Canada," said Stroll.

"My go-to order has always been an Iced Capp but it was great to sample the delicious new Tims Flatbread Pizzas while taking the Tim Hortons car for a spin."

As part of a partnership with Tim Hortons coinciding with his hometown race, Stroll will have the Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza logo on his helmet throughout the weekend's race events.

"We're proud to be partnering with Lance as he returns home for this weekend's big race," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

"We know our guests and restaurant owners in Montreal – and everyone right across Canada – will be cheering Lance on and we're thrilled that he'll have the Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza logo on his helmet when he takes to the track."

