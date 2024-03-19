Abbott's Eterna™ SCS system to treat chronic pain was used for the first time in Canada at Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec City .

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the company's Eterna™ SCS system – the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS) for the treatment of chronic pain,*3,4 has been used for the first time in Canada. The inaugural use case of the Eterna SCS system took place at Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec City, marking a significant milestone in the Canadian adoption of this technology by making it widely accessible for people suffering from chronic pain.

The Eterna SCS system uses Abbott's proprietary BurstDR(TM) stimulation, the only SCS technology with the highest level of clinical evidence (level 1A.) Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ therapy is proven to reduce pain by 23 per cent more than traditional tonic stimulation without the tingling sensation.5,6

In Canada, one in five people aged 15 years and older live with chronic pain.6 Beyond the emotional and physical toll, chronic pain has profound economic implications with an estimated annual cost of $40 billion to the healthcare system and lost productivity.7 Additionally, unmanaged pain can lead to other health and societal issues, including mental health challenges and substance abuse.8 To tackle the negative impact of chronic pain, the Canadian Pain Task Force report calls for greater access to safe and effective treatment options, and more specialized pain services.8

"I witness the physical and mental toll of chronic pain on my patients, their relentless pursuit for relief, and the urgent need for new options," shares Dr. Michel Prud'homme, neurosurgeon from Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus hospital. "As the benefits of spinal cord stimulation technology become more widely understood and available, Abbott's Eterna SCS System advances our options and ability to treat and relieve pain with this drug-free technology, giving patients a new lease on life and a greater sense of control."

According to the Canadian Medical Association Journal, there is low awareness of SCS as an option for pain management.9 In addition, many candidates are only considered for SCS after standard pain treatment options have failed.10 The Canadian Medical Association Journal has also stated that the "increased awareness of and access to spinal cord stimulation therapy may allow more Canadians to benefit from relief of intractable chronic pain and may reduce opioid consumption."9

Approved by Health Canada in 2023, Abbott developed the Eterna SCS System based on extensive studies with patients, physicians, and caregivers to understand the unmet needs of people living with chronic pain. The studies found that people wanted small, comfortable implants which don't need to be charged daily. Abbott designed the Eterna SCS System to be recharged wirelessly at a frequency of five times per year under normal use,1,2 making it the lowest recharge burden platform on the market.§4

The Eterna SCS System is currently the smallest device available,*3 designed for implant site comfort,11 and features Abbott's BurstDR stimulation, which mimics natural firing patterns found in the brain6 to deliver superior**12 pain relief over traditional tonic stimulation.

SCS, also known as neurostimulation, has been recommended by doctors for more than 50 years13 to help people manage chronic pain and improve quality of life. Devices used for SCS consist of thin wires placed between the spinal cord and the vertebrae, and a small implant placed in the lower back that helps disrupt pain signals before they can reach the brain.2

"The Eterna SCS System reflects our commitment to pioneering innovative technology in chronic pain management," said Pedro Malha, vice president, Neuromodulation, Abbott. "The system is the smallest rechargeable spinal cord stimulator available today and provides the longest time between wireless charges at nominal settings–providing therapy in a way that helps people living with this condition feel better and live life on their own terms."*§3,4

