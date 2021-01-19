Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence to be broadcast on TLN Television Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 5 p.m./et

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce it has partnered with TLN Media Group, Canada's most influential multicultural media company for a special TV presentation of the 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence on its flagship channel, TLN Television, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 5 p.m./et.

Through this collaboration, the best work of some of Canada's multicultural journalists, accomplished over the past year, will be showcased in a special 90-minute television presentation.

As multicultural media leaders that have championed the production of culturally significant TV and digital media for nearly 4 decades, TLN Media Group is proud to partner with the Canadian Ethnic Media Association, who worked with independent producer Hydra Films Inc., to feature and celebrate the standout achievements of professionals in the multicultural media industry.

Tune in to TLN TV to see highlights of their award-winning submissions and a lineup of world-class entertainment performances throughout the broadcast.

The Canadian Ethnic Media Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the categories of Print, Radio, Television, Internet, Podcast News, Podcast Feature, Documentary, Innovation, and, new this year, Community Engagement.

The 2020 winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence, in the nine categories are:

PRINT

Joanna Chiu, Journalist, Toronto Star, for Confessions of a Model Minority.

RADIO

Dora Konomi, and Irene Anargyrou, Hosts/Producers, Doralicious Show, Agape Radio for Save Baby Michael.

TELEVISION

Raul Dudnic, Producer, Noi Romanii, OMNI Television for The Ethnic TV Producers.

INTERNET

Camille Dundas, Editor-in-Chief, ByBlacks.com for The Allyship Series.

PODCAST - NEWS

Ed Gough Jr., aka Dr. Vibe, Producer/Co-Host, The Dr. Vibe Show, for R U Listening? The Black Community Speaks! Politicians Listen!

PODCAST – FEATURE

Renato Zane, Producer/Anchor for Covid: Coast-to-Coast

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Les Sereda and Steve Glassman, Producers/Directors for Dancing on Eggshells. The Making of Shumka's Ancestors and Elders.

INNOVATION

Haytham Hamad, CEO and Chief Editor, Hala Canada Media.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Vita Shtivelman, Project Creator, Et Cetera, for "In Flanders Fields" – A Canadian Multilingual Project.

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is happy to welcome the return of Ontario Creates as the Sponsor of the 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

Click here to learn more about the Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 42nd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence, the Winners and their outstanding work.

THE PARTNERS

About TLN Media Group

At 36-years young, the original single ethnic TV channel "Telelatino" has grown and evolved into TLN Media Group, an independent, immigrant-owned organization. TLN Media Group is Canada's most influential multicultural media company, connecting communities through storytelling and shared experiences.

As a multicultural advocacy leader, TLN Media Group selects, curates, produces and commissions unique and culturally significant TV and digital content distributed both in Canada and worldwide through TMG Worldwide Media Distribution.

TLN Media Group's flagship TLN TV channel has evolved into an English language friendly channel providing multiculturally rich content. Additionally, TMG operates Canada's most widely distributed foreign language TV channels led by Spanish language leader Univision Canada and top Italian language services Mediaset Italia Canada and TGCOM24 news network. TMG also launched and manages Canada's first and only Heritage language channels for kids, Telebimbi and Teleniños; EuroWorld Sport TV, a channel dedicated to sports fandom; and is active in producing and promoting cultural events and festivals.

About TLN Television

TLN is Canada's Culturally Connected English-language specialty TV channel that delights mainstream appetites for rich multicultural lifestyle and entertainment programming. The TLN lineup includes international sports and music specials, exclusive original food and travel series and blockbuster films. TLN is part of the TLN Media Group family of channels and can be seen from coast to coast in 6 million homes. For more info visit tln.ca

TLN is available on: Rogers 35/28/599 HD | Rogers Ignite 651| Bell TV/Fibe 700 | Shaw Direct 801 | Cogeco 1114/1115 | Vidéotron Illico 250| Vidéotron Helix 356 |Shaw 65

About Canadian Ethnic Media Association

The CANADIAN ETHNIC MEDIA ASSOCIATION (CEMA) has a rich and respected 42-year history of supporting and celebrating the Voices of Canada. Formerly the Canadian Ethnic Journalists and Writers Club, CEMA is a national organization for professionals engaged in the fields of print, radio, television, and digital/online journalism; as well as creative writing.

Members are invited to meet and hear leading personalities from the worlds of politics, education, the arts and sciences. In addition, a juried Awards Gala is held each year to recognize Excellence in Journalism.

CEMA upholds the principles of Canadian citizenship and multiculturalism; and maintains the rights of freedom of expression without ethnocentric bias.

The emphasis of CEMA is on the exchange of ideas. When necessary, statements are made on pressing topics such as the exclusion of ethnic journalists from sources of news and information open to mainstream media.

