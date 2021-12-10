Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021 Broadcast to Subscribers of Ethnic Channels Group throughout December

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The 43rd Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021, originally webcast from CEMA's website on Thursday, November 25, is now available for broadcast to subscribers of the Ethnic Channels Group, starting Friday, December 10, and continuing throughout the month.  Here is the schedule, by channel, for the ECG broadcast of the CEMA Awards 2021, sponsored by Ontario Creates.  

CEMA AWARDS 2021



Channels

Language

Time & Date (EST)



VGN TV

Vietnamese

Dec 10; 9am

ABU DHABI

Arabic

Dec 11; 4:55pm

Schlager TV

German

Dec 11; 8pm

Filipino TV

Tagalog

Dec.11; 10pm

AA JTAK                                                      

Hindi

Dec.12; 0:30am

HUM TV

Urdu

Dec.12; 6:55am

ZEE Tamil

Tamil

Dec.12; 6:55am

ZEE Marathi

Marathi

Dec.12; 6:55am

Travel XP

Hindi

Dec.12; 6:55am

HRT

Croatian

Dec. 12; 7:25am

Israeli

Hebrew

Dec.12; 11:00am

RTS satt

Serbian

Dec.12; 11:50am

Teleritmo

Spanish

Dec.12; 6pm

Greek Music Channel (GMC)

Greek

Dec.12; 7pm

Melody Hits

Arabic

Dec.12; 7pm

TV ASIA

Hindi

Dec.12; 7:30pm

OSN YaHaLa

Arabic

Dec.14; 7:20am

Russian Illusion

Russian

Dec.14; 7:50am

RTL Living

Croatian

Dec.14; 6:45pm

Rotana Clip

Arabic

Dec.15; 6pm

RBTI

Portuguese

Dec.16; 6:55am

New Greek TV (NGTV)

Greek

Dec.16; 10:15pm



The Ethnic Channels Group (ECG) is the world's largest ethnic broadcaster that operates 100+ television channels from around the globe, serving the multicultural population in Canada, USA, MENA and Australia, across 20+ language groups.

By selecting the best international channels and delivering them directly to viewers' homes via satellite, cable, IPTV and OTT providers, ECG provides exclusive sought-after programming to audiences worldwide.

CEMA is very pleased to have the participation of the Ethnic Channels Group, and thanks them for their proactive support of the 43rd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021.

