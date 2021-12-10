Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021 Broadcast to Subscribers of Ethnic Channels Group throughout December

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The 43rd Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021, originally webcast from CEMA's website on Thursday, November 25, is now available for broadcast to subscribers of the Ethnic Channels Group, starting Friday, December 10, and continuing throughout the month. Here is the schedule, by channel, for the ECG broadcast of the CEMA Awards 2021, sponsored by Ontario Creates.

CEMA AWARDS 2021





Channels Language Time & Date (EST)





VGN TV Vietnamese Dec 10; 9am ABU DHABI Arabic Dec 11; 4:55pm Schlager TV German Dec 11; 8pm Filipino TV Tagalog Dec.11; 10pm AA JTAK Hindi Dec.12; 0:30am HUM TV Urdu Dec.12; 6:55am ZEE Tamil Tamil Dec.12; 6:55am ZEE Marathi Marathi Dec.12; 6:55am Travel XP Hindi Dec.12; 6:55am HRT Croatian Dec. 12; 7:25am Israeli Hebrew Dec.12; 11:00am RTS satt Serbian Dec.12; 11:50am Teleritmo Spanish Dec.12; 6pm Greek Music Channel (GMC) Greek Dec.12; 7pm Melody Hits Arabic Dec.12; 7pm TV ASIA Hindi Dec.12; 7:30pm OSN YaHaLa Arabic Dec.14; 7:20am Russian Illusion Russian Dec.14; 7:50am RTL Living Croatian Dec.14; 6:45pm Rotana Clip Arabic Dec.15; 6pm RBTI Portuguese Dec.16; 6:55am New Greek TV (NGTV) Greek Dec.16; 10:15pm







The Ethnic Channels Group (ECG) is the world's largest ethnic broadcaster that operates 100+ television channels from around the globe, serving the multicultural population in Canada, USA, MENA and Australia, across 20+ language groups.

By selecting the best international channels and delivering them directly to viewers' homes via satellite, cable, IPTV and OTT providers, ECG provides exclusive sought-after programming to audiences worldwide.

CEMA is very pleased to have the participation of the Ethnic Channels Group, and thanks them for their proactive support of the 43rd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021.

