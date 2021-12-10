Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021 Broadcast to Subscribers of Ethnic Channels Group throughout December
Dec 10, 2021, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The 43rd Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021, originally webcast from CEMA's website on Thursday, November 25, is now available for broadcast to subscribers of the Ethnic Channels Group, starting Friday, December 10, and continuing throughout the month. Here is the schedule, by channel, for the ECG broadcast of the CEMA Awards 2021, sponsored by Ontario Creates.
|
CEMA AWARDS 2021
|
Channels
|
Language
|
Time & Date (EST)
|
VGN TV
|
Vietnamese
|
Dec 10; 9am
|
ABU DHABI
|
Arabic
|
Dec 11; 4:55pm
|
Schlager TV
|
German
|
Dec 11; 8pm
|
Filipino TV
|
Tagalog
|
Dec.11; 10pm
|
AA JTAK
|
Hindi
|
Dec.12; 0:30am
|
HUM TV
|
Urdu
|
Dec.12; 6:55am
|
ZEE Tamil
|
Tamil
|
Dec.12; 6:55am
|
ZEE Marathi
|
Marathi
|
Dec.12; 6:55am
|
Travel XP
|
Hindi
|
Dec.12; 6:55am
|
HRT
|
Croatian
|
Dec. 12; 7:25am
|
Israeli
|
Hebrew
|
Dec.12; 11:00am
|
RTS satt
|
Serbian
|
Dec.12; 11:50am
|
Teleritmo
|
Spanish
|
Dec.12; 6pm
|
Greek Music Channel (GMC)
|
Greek
|
Dec.12; 7pm
|
Melody Hits
|
Arabic
|
Dec.12; 7pm
|
TV ASIA
|
Hindi
|
Dec.12; 7:30pm
|
OSN YaHaLa
|
Arabic
|
Dec.14; 7:20am
|
Russian Illusion
|
Russian
|
Dec.14; 7:50am
|
RTL Living
|
Croatian
|
Dec.14; 6:45pm
|
Rotana Clip
|
Arabic
|
Dec.15; 6pm
|
RBTI
|
Portuguese
|
Dec.16; 6:55am
|
New Greek TV (NGTV)
|
Greek
|
Dec.16; 10:15pm
The Ethnic Channels Group (ECG) is the world's largest ethnic broadcaster that operates 100+ television channels from around the globe, serving the multicultural population in Canada, USA, MENA and Australia, across 20+ language groups.
By selecting the best international channels and delivering them directly to viewers' homes via satellite, cable, IPTV and OTT providers, ECG provides exclusive sought-after programming to audiences worldwide.
CEMA is very pleased to have the participation of the Ethnic Channels Group, and thanks them for their proactive support of the 43rd Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2021.
For further information: Averill Maroun, Canadian Ethnic Media Association Board, Marketing and Media Relations, Phone: 905 881-3955, E-mail: [email protected]
