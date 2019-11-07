Canadian Ethnic Media Association 41st Annual Awards Gala November 15, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) hosts its 41st Anniversary with a celebratory Awards Gala on Friday, November 15, 2019, starting with a Reception at 6:30 p.m., with Dinner, Awards and Performances to follow at 7:30 p.m.. The event takes place this year at the Holiday Inn - Yorkdale, at 3450 Dufferin Street in Toronto. The CEMA Awards recognize journalistic excellence in the categories of print, radio, television, internet, podcasting, documentary and innovation.

The prestigious lifetime achievement award, named posthumously after the founder of CEMA, the Seirhey Khmara Ziniak Award, will be given this year to Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine P.C., C.M., C.B.E. in recognition of her dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media and activism. Please see Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine's biography below.

This year's winners in the aforementioned categories are:

PRINT

Gertrude Ngozi Ugoh, Publisher of The Nigerian Canadian Newspaper.

RADIO

Awarded posthumously to Hunsdeep Rangar, Host, Producer and Founder of Mirch Masala Radio, on CHIN FM Ottawa.

TELEVISION DOCUMENTARY

Erick Nettel, Karene Nettel and Sarah Brodie, Producers of "The Healing Portraits Project".

INTERNET

Lydia Sun, Director; and Paul Nguyen, Producer of "Why Am I Still Alive", Jane-Finch.com.

PODCASTING

Dora Konomi, Host of The Doralicious Show, for "My Life as Ashley, The Nicky Touloumiz Story" on Agape Greek Radio. CHIN AM/FM Ottawa.

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Aref Mohammadi, Writer, Director, Producer of "Song of God".

INNOVATION

Randy VanDer Starren, Lead Photographer and Founder of "Take Your Seat", Canadian/International Photographic Exhibition.

Canada's journalism community ad supporters are invited to congratulate this year's CEMA Award Winners, while catching up with old friends and making new ones.

CEMA supports the principles of Canadian citizenship, multiculturalism and the right of free expression without ethnocentric bias. How do you follow the pride and outpouring of fellowship that accompanied the success of last year's milestone 40th Anniversary? CEMA chose to come back bigger and better than ever with a refreshed website, www.canadianethnicmedia.com; the launch of podcasts, and entering programming and promotional partnerships that enhance and enrich the organization's not-for-profit mandate.

Today, Canada's ethnic media thrives in all aspects of news-gathering and distribution at a time when the world-wide industry is facing unprecedented challenges. As CEMA celebrates its 41st Anniversary, its membership will come together to salute its past achievements and to toast its future viability.

BIOGRAPHY: Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine P.C., C.M., C.B.E.



Jean immigrated to Canada in 1960 through the Government of Canada's West Indian Domestic Scheme, a program that enlisted women aged 18 to 35 to work as domestics for a year in exchange for landed immigrant status. After her year working as a nanny Jean enrolled in Teachers College and embarked on a successful career in education from classroom teacher to Principal to Supervisory Officer with the Toronto Catholic School Board.



In 1967 Jean served on the committee that helped organize the first Caribana festival. In 1973 she headed the Toronto chapter of the Congress of Black Women of Canada, later becoming national president. In 1985 Jean left teaching to be the chair of the Metro Toronto Housing Authority where she remained until 1993 when she entered politics.



In 1993 Jean Augustine was elected to the House of Commons, the first black woman ever. From 1993-96 she was Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada.



In 1995 Jean put a motion before Parliament to recognize February as Black History Month nationwide; the motion was passed unanimously in December 1995. In 2002, Jean was appointed Secretary of State (Multiculturalism) (Status of Women) making her the first black woman to achieve a post in Cabinet. In 2003 Jean was appointed Minister of State (Multiculturalism and Status of Women); and later would become Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.



In 2007, after Jean had retired from parliament, the Ontario Government appointed her the province's first Fairness Commissioner. In this role Jean influenced hundreds of improvements made to licensing procedures for professionals educated outside Ontario – improvements that made the process easier to navigate, more transparent and impartial for qualified foreign-trained professionals. After eight years at the helm of OFC, Augustine retired in March 2015.



Jean has received many honours and awards. In 2009 she was made a member of the Order of Canada. In 2014 Jean was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire.



In 2008, The Jean Augustine Chair in Education, Community & Diaspora opened at York University to help advance education, equity and inclusiveness. The following years have brought the launch of the Jean Augustine Girls' Leadership Academy in Scarborough; the Jean Augustine Centre for Young Women's Empowerment in Toronto; and in 2017, the brand new state-of-the-art Jean Augustine Secondary School in Brampton. Jean holds seven Honorary Doctorates and is among the 100 Brilliant Minded Women in Canada.

Jean is a mother of two daughters and grandmother of two grandsons.



