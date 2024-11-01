Plan expands access to oral health care by launching additional services and paper claims

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services announced that more than 1 million Canadians have received care under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and more than 2.7 million Canadians have been approved to be part of the plan.

The CDCP is saving Canadians on average more than $730 through a wide range of oral health care services, from cleanings to life-saving screenings for diseases like oral cancer.

Starting November 1, the CDCP has expanded to include more services so even more Canadians across the country are able to receive the care that they need. The CDCP has begun accepting requests for services that require preauthorization. This will mean that it will be possible for patients to receive services such as the initial placement of partial dentures, or crowns, as well as requests for services when a CDCP patient has a particularly high need or complex condition. Each request is assessed thoroughly on a case-by-case basis to see if the course of treatment recommended by the oral health practitioner meets the clinical criteria for coverage under the CDCP.

The CDCP has also begun to accept paper claim submissions for services covered under the CDCP. While most providers have been able to submit claims electronically since May 2024, providers who only work with paper claims will now also submit claims for their services. This is an important step to provide greater access to care for more Canadians.

More than 22,340 oral health providers nationwide, or 89% of active oral health providers in the country, are providing care to Canadians covered under the plan and have been crucial to the success of the CDCP in improving access to oral health care in Canada.

Thanks to consultations and established working groups, Health Canada has worked continuously with oral health providers to make the preauthorization process as seamless as possible for providers and their staff. Health Canada remains committed to working with providers across the country, so these processes are implemented smoothly.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"In just six months, more than 1 million Canadians have received care through the CDCP. That is 1 million stories of Canadians getting dental care for a healthier, better life. 89% of oral health providers are already delivering care though the CDCP, and now with expanded services and paper claims, even more Canadians will access better, more affordable health."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"More than 1 million Canadians have accessed dental care in the first six months of the Canadian Dental Care Plan! This highlights just how much this program is needed. Many families can now access oral health treatments that were once not affordable. If you qualify and haven't enrolled, now is the perfect time to see if you are eligible at Canada.ca/Dental. Together, we are improving the oral health of millions of Canadians."

The Honourable Terry Beech

Minister of Citizens' Services

"Over 1 million Canadians have now been able to visit a dentist and access the oral health care they need and deserve thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan. This is a transformative program that is making a difference in the lives of Canadians. In Quebec and across the country, no one should have to decide between going to a dentist or paying their bills. We can all celebrate this milestone and look forward to more Canadians getting the smile they deserve."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Throughout my career as a physician and as a Member of Parliament I understand just how important maintaining good oral health is for overall well-being and confidence. The Canadian Dental Care Plan's achievement of providing care to more than 1 million Canadians highlights the importance of accessible, affordable dental care - care that many people have not had access to before. By preventing health issues, we're improving our healthcare system, identifying concerns early, and keeping people healthy."

The Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, P.C.

Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

Quick Facts

Once fully implemented, the CDCP will help make oral health care more affordable for up to nine million Canadian residents who do not currently have access to dental insurance.

Eligible Canadians who successfully apply to the CDCP will receive a welcome package which will include their coverage start date (benefit effective date). This date is found in their welcome letter rather than on their CDCP member card.

Oral health providers are invited to consult the updated CDCP Dental Benefits Guide to review the supporting documentation necessary for services that require preauthorization and related policies and guidelines.

People covered under the CDCP may have to pay additional charges, in addition to their co-payment, if applicable, depending on the services received and the cost of the treatment.

Preauthorization requests must be submitted by the provider directly to Sun Life, along with supporting documentation and justifications, as outlined in the CDCP Dental Benefits Guide.

Online applications are currently open for seniors aged 65 and above, adults with a valid federal Disability Tax Credit certificate for 2023, and parents or guardians with children under 18. Applications for all remaining eligible Canadians will begin in 2025.

CDCP Statistics on the number of eligible applicants, eligible applicants who received care and oral health providers participating in the CDCP can be found online.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: Teodor Gaspar, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, [email protected]; Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 343-552-5654; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]