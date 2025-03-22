NEWMARKET, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in Canadians' health is key to building a stronger Canada. In its first year, the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) has significantly improved access to affordable dental care. More than 3.4 million Canadians were approved to be part of the plan, while 1.7 million have already received care.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Health, accompanied by the Honourable Ali Ehsassi, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement announced that all remaining eligible Canadians aged 18 to 64 years-old will be able to apply for the CDCP in May 2025; with coverage starting as early as June 1, 2025.

Applications will open by age group:

May 1 : 55 to 64 years old

: 55 to 64 years old May 15 : 18 to 34 years old

: 18 to 34 years old May 29 : 35 to 54 years old

To qualify for the CDCP, applicants must:

Not have access to dental insurance.

Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable)

(and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable) Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000

Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

As with previous cohorts, eligible Canadians will be able to apply online, by phone, or by visiting a Service Canada Centre.

Beginning of renewal process



From March 2025 onward, current CDCP members must take action to renew their coverage. CDCP members must have filed their 2024 tax return and received their 2024 Notice of Assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency before applying for renewal at canada.ca/dental, in My Service Canada Account (MSCA) or by telephone.

CDCP members must submit their renewal applications by June 1, 2025, to ensure uninterrupted coverage. Coverage for those who do not renew will end on June 30, 2025 and any oral health care services received during a gap in coverage will not be eligible for reimbursement.

For more information, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Quotes

"Expanding the Canadian Dental Care Plan to all eligible Canadians is a big step forward in improving the health and well-being of millions across the country. Access to affordable dental care is vital for Canadians to enable better health outcomes, reduce barriers to care and alleviate pressure on our health care system. This next step is only possible because of the continued support and participation of oral health providers across the country."

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Health

"With the launch of this new cohort for the Canadian Dental Care Plan, all eligible adults will be able to apply allowing more Canadians to visit a dentist and receive the oral health care they need and deserve. This is a transformative program that is making a difference for people right across the country. We can all celebrate this milestone and look forward to having now close to 9 million Canadians getting the smile they deserve."

The Honourable Ali Ehsassi

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement

"Dental care is health care – and by expanding the Canadian Dental Care Plan to include more Canadians, we're extending valuable coverage to millions of people across the country. This is saving families money, improving health outcomes, and helping more people receive the oral health care they deserve, more easily."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Jobs and Families

"For too long, people across the country went without essential oral healthcare due to financial barriers. Across the country, the CDCP has not only improved lives but has also restored health, offering hope and relief to those who have struggled for years and even decades to afford basic dental care. It's a reminder of how healthcare access can be a powerful tool in improving both health and quality of life."

Tony Van Bynen

Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora

Quick Facts



This final group of Canadians to become eligible for the CDCP will start to access care as early as June 1, 2025 . The coverage start date to access oral health care will vary based on when eligible Canadians apply, when the application is received and when the enrolment is completed.

. The coverage start date to access oral health care will vary based on when eligible Canadians apply, when the application is received and when the enrolment is completed. Up to 4.5 million uninsured Canadians between 18 and 64 years-old are expected to join the millions of seniors, children, and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate already eligible for affordable oral health care services under the CDCP.

To date, close to 98% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists, and dental specialists in Canada , including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP. Both those seeking to renew their eligibility and those eligible to sign up to the CDCP for the first time will receive letters and reminders from the Government of Canada to support them in this process.

