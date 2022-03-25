OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to championing gender equality and taking action to ensure that women and girls can succeed in Canada and around the world.

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, led the Canadian delegation to the 66th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW66), which concluded today. The event was held between March 14 and 25, 2022, both virtually and in New York City.

In addition to Minister Ien, the Canadian delegation included Minister Sajjan, Minister Gould, Minister Vandal, Minister Guilbeault, Minister O'Regan, Minister Champagne, Parliamentary Secretary Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary Vandenbeld, federal parliamentarians Senator Marilou McPhedran, Senator Donna Dasko, Karen Vecchio M.P., Sonia Sidhu M.P., representatives of provincial and territorial governments (Natalie Jameson (PEI), National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives (Métis Women, Native Women's Association of Canada), and representatives from Canadian civil society organizations.

In her national statement to her international counterparts, Minister Ien provided an overview of Canada's commitment to ensuring a gender-responsive approach to climate and biodiversity policy both domestically and internationally. The Minister also emphasized how Canada's investment in a workforce that is agile, resilient, and equipped with the skills to deliver on Canada's transition to a net-zero economy, will help women and girls acquire the tools they need to play an active part in that transition, particularly in the STEM sector.

Minister Ien also participated in a number of meetings, events and bilateral discussions, including with the Executive Director of UN Women, the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women, as well as Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Italy, Dominican Republic, Colombia, UK, Australia and New Zealand representatives. She also met the US Ambassador to the United Nations. Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds participated in two virtual side events hosted by Canada: one in partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, focussing on "Gender-Based Violence and Climate Crisis: Forging Vital Connections," and another on "Empowering Women and Girls to Advance Gender Equality and Climate Change Solutions."

Throughout the session, members of the Canadian delegation collaborated with delegates from other United Nations members states, as well as with international CSOs to address this year's priority theme: Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes.

Participants at CSW66 discussed some of the most critical issues facing women and girls in the world today. These negotiations resulted in a set of agreed conclusions, to set clear priorities and key recommendations for a path forward on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. In addition to the agreed conclusions, member states negotiated the resolution on the Methods of Work for the CSW, which sets out the format of the upcoming meetings, the preparatory processes, and civil society participation. These negotiations take place every five years and are critical in helping formalize the process by which civil society can engage in the work of the Commission.

Canada is looking forward to next year's CSW, which will focus on innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Canadian delegates, women's organizations and my international counterparts at the 66th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. Women make invaluable contributions to our communities, and we need their expertise to develop effective environmental policies that reflect the intersectional lived experiences of Indigenous, Black and racialized women. As we work with our global partners, Canada will continue to foster a gender-responsive approach to climate change."

The Honourable Marci Ien,

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Canada was a founding member of the United Nations. In times of global uncertainty, the UN remains an important institution in which Canada can play a vital role, advancing and protecting human rights for everyone, especially women and girls.

The CSW is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide that gives a voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings.

Canada held a seat on the UNCSW Commission for the 2017 – 2021 term. This provided Canada with a valuable opportunity to shape the Commission's work on issues that affect women and girls globally.

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSW66 took place in a hybrid format. The Minister attended the first three days in person. All side events were held virtually.

The Member States also reviewed the agreed conclusions of the 61st session, which took place in 2017 under the theme of Women's economic empowerment in the changing world of work.

