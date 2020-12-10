As more Canadians have been cooking at home in recent months, the appetite for feel-good comfort food and sustainably sourced, wholesome Canadian products has only increased. In light of this trend, Dairy Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada, Egg Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers are teaming up to help consumers better understand the value of high-quality local agricultural products produced right here in Canada.

From an iconic cheese master to a former celebrity chef, four handpicked social media influencers from across the country will help drive awareness for this initiative by sharing online how they cook their favourite recipes at home using Canadian dairy, chicken, turkey and eggs. Through weekly videos posted on Instagram and Facebook, these influencers will showcase their mastery of the quarantine kitchen with locally produced ingredients.

From the dedication of farmers to the stringent production standards focused on animal care, food quality and sustainable practices, more and more Canadians are recognizing the value of producing more of our food within our own borders. According to a recent study from Leger, more than 74% of consumers deliberately buy Canadian products.

Farmers' contribution to both the economy and the farm-to-fork ecosystem are instrumental to the livelihood of rural communities, which in turn are an integral part of our national identity.

To help support Canadian agriculture and, in turn, the more than 365,000 jobs supported by Canada's supply-managed sectors, we are encouraging Canadians to buy local ingredients whenever possible and share their culinary creations on social media using the hashtag #CanadianComfort.

Dairy Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada, Egg Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers are the voice of farmers in Canada's dairy, poultry and egg sectors. We are a stabilizing force in rural Canada and a part of Canada's economic solution, contributing $31 billion to the GDP.

"Canadians rely on local farmers for nutritious and high-quality agricultural products. We are proud to work with our partners to encourage Canadians to continue supporting local agriculture during this unprecedented holiday season." – Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada

"Egg farmers coast-to-coast are passionate about providing Canadians with fresh, local high-quality eggs, every day. We're pleased to be part of this initiative and look forward to working together in further motivating and inspiring Canadians to seek, buy and cook with local food from Canadian farmers."

– Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada

"Through this collaborative effort, we share the high-quality animal welfare and food safety standards in place on our farms. We are proud that Canadians can feel good about selecting our commodities and continue to think Canadian-raised for their recipe and meal decisions."– Darren Ference, Chair of Turkey Farmers of Canada

"Canadian Hatching Egg Producers (CHEP) are joining forces this year with our partners from the dairy, poultry and egg sectors to bring you comfort at home with recipes made from fresh, local, high-quality foods. Let's support our farmers and agricultural industries provide stability to Canadian communities and local economies as they produce made-in-Canada foods."– Brian Bilkes, Chair of Canadian Hatching Egg Producers

"Canadians want Canadian dairy, poultry and egg products, and for good reason! Our farmers deliver on consumers' expectations for excellence in quality, food safety, animal care, and sustainability. Farmers are proud to help Canadians, now and always, to find comfort, value, and nutrition in the products they choose for themselves and their families." – Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: David Lauer, Assistant Director of Communications, Dairy Farmers of Canada, [email protected] - 613-415-5017

Related Links

https://www.dairyfarmersofcanada.ca/

