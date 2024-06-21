Creative Export Canada helps Canadian businesses expand globally

GATINEAU, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian creative businesses and organizations enhance their visibility and increase their profits in global markets, benefiting Canada's creative professionals and our economy.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today that Aurora Heat is receiving funding from the Creative Export Canada program as part of the latest cohort of the Export Development Stream. This support helps Canadian companies and organizations grow their business and achieve financial success abroad.

Aurora Heat specializes in handcrafted, sustainable winter accessories for adults and children. They focus on environmentally conscious products and have begun expanding into international markets. The Creative Export Canada program's Export Development Stream is providing $80,000 to help fund a targeted advertising campaign and website development, aimed at reaching environmentally conscious consumers in the United States.

The inaugural intake of the Export Development Stream supports projects by Canadian businesses and organizations that are entering international markets and expanding their global networks. This includes creative businesses and organizations from equity-deserving communities, including Indigenous recipients.

"It can be difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to expand into international markets. Creative Export Canada provides these companies with the support they need to meet the global demand for quality Canadian craftsmanship. Aurora Heat is an excellent example of how Canadian creativity and culture can be expressed in unique ways and provide valuable products to markets abroad. We're proud to support Canadian innovation and talent breakthrough in global markets."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Small businesses like Aurora Heat are the backbone of Northern communities. I look forward to seeing this local business continue to grow and expand their market here in Canada and abroad with this support."

—Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories)

As part of the renewal of the Creative Export Strategy in April 2023, the Creative Export Canada program received $33 million over three years, from 2023 to 2026. The Export-Ready Stream invests $7 million per year in export-ready projects that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. The new Export Development Stream invests $4 million per year in new and early-stage exporters entering international markets and in experienced exporters expanding their global networks.

With the inaugural intake of the Export Development Stream, the Creative Export Canada program expanded its eligibility criteria to businesses specializing in artistic crafts. Aurora Heat is one of the first recipients resulting from this expanded funding model.

Since its launch in 2018, Creative Export Canada has invested $51.7 million in 117 export-ready projects under the Export-Ready Stream, and $5.95 million in 80 projects under the Export Development Stream.

Canadian Heritage recently published a new guide for Doing business with Indigenous creative industries in Canada. This publication was developed in collaboration with an Indigenous advisory panel and is designed to help foster more positive interactions between international buyers and Indigenous creative industries in Canada.

