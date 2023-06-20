Canadian Country Music Association® and Bell Media Announce New Broadcast and Content Partnership

– CTV is exclusive home to the ­41ST ANNUAL CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD, airing live Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app –

– Dean Brody, Carly Pearce, The Reklaws, and Josh Ross confirmed as first round of performers are revealed –

– Tickets to Canada's biggest night in country music go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. ET –

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) and Bell Media announced today a new broadcast and content partnership, beginning this summer, and continuing through to Country Music Week 2023 from September 14-16 in Hamilton, ON. As part of the partnership, CTV becomes the exclusive broadcaster of the 41ST ANNUAL CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD, airing live Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Adding to the excitement the CCMA also announced the first round of performers, including multi-platinum entertainer Dean Brody, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, 7x CCMA Award winners The Reklaws and one-to-watch emerging artist Josh Ross for this year's star-studded event celebrating the best in country music live from Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre. Additional performers, presenters, and host to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Bell Media continues to deliver must-see live events, and we look forward to bringing the CCMA Awards to Canadians later this year, exclusively on CTV," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "As the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week 2023, Bell Media outlets will be the destination for country fans as we celebrate and countdown to the CCMA Awards this fall."

As the exclusive broadcast and content partner for the CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD, Bell Media is set to bring Canadians closer than ever to Canada's biggest night in country music – delivering extensive multi-platform coverage and content featured across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties including, CTV YOUR MORNING, ETALK, iHeartRadio Canada, including Pure Country, MuchMusic, THE SOCIAL, and more.

As part of the content partnership, iHeartRadio Canada's Pure Country is launching the Pure Country National Flyaway Contest which will send lucky listeners to the big event, and provides exclusive fan experiences all summer long as they celebrate the Road to the CCMA Awards. During Country Music Week, Pure Country also presents "The Legends Show" with special performances and gets the star-studded event underway on September 16 with the CCMA Red Carpet Pre-Show – all leading up to the red carpet and the 41ST ANNUAL CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD on CTV.

Canada's largest celebration of country music kicks off on Thursday, September 14, with a celebrated lineup of Country Music Week events programmed over three days. The highly anticipated hybrid music festival and industry conference offers something for everyone, including fan favourite events; Songwriters' Unplugged presented by Rogers, SiriusXM Top of the Country finale, Legends Show presented by PURE COUNTRY, CCMA House presented by Amazon Music, the CCMA Red Carpet Pre-Show, and more.

"We are thrilled to have Bell Media as the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week 2023," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Bell Media has demonstrated such a passion for our genre, the country music community, and our awards show property, which both impacts and aligns with our dedication and commitment to entertain, celebrate, and innovate for our audience. As we continue to evolve the CCMA Awards year over year from a stand-alone broadcast into a brand and media property that elevates and supports country music throughout the year, Bell Media's enthusiasm and support across all of their platforms nationally, while sharing our vision is incredibly exciting for us."

Returning to Hamilton for the seventh time, Country Music Week 2023 and the CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD offers fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to all of their favourite stars in one place, while showcasing and celebrating some of country music's biggest stars and homegrown talent.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back to our city for the 7th time the Canadian Country Music Awards and Country Music Week," shares Hamilton Mayor, Andrea Horwath. "Hosting events and celebrations such as the CCMA Awards contribute greatly to our local economy and to the enjoyment of our city by residents and visitors alike. Hamilton is a community that is extremely proud of our rich history of live music experiences, and we look forward to honouring Canada's top country artists."

The 2023 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD ticket pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the public on sale this Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. ET. One dollar ($1) from each ticket sold will go to the CCMA Foundation, a charitable organization that aims to support Canadians with the help of the music community, artists, and partners with a vision to change lives through the power of music under three pillars – music for change, music for healing and music for youth. Tickets are available starting at $59.99 plus taxes/fees in-person through the FirstOntario Centre Box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.ca.

Additional details for the 2023 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD and Country Music Week 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks, including #CCMANomDay, host announcement, additional performer, and presenter announcements, and more.

About Dean Brody

Since his debut single "Brothers" hit the US Top-40 back in 2008, Dean has become one of the most beloved Canadian country artists of his generation. A passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, Dean has risen and continues to remain at the top of the Canadian country landscape with an impressive 34 Top-10 singles (including 8 #1s), 18 CCMA Awards, 2 JUNOs, a CMA Global Award and more than 435+ million global streams and numerous gold and platinum certified singles (including 1 triple platinum and 4 double platinum). He currently holds the title of the most consumed Canadian country artist since 2020.

No country artist has ever owned the Canadian stage like Dean in recent years, consistently selling out arenas across the country, headlining Canada's biggest music festivals and becoming the only Canadian country artist to hold a 7-year residency at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. While a consistently celebrated entertainer, Dean also dedicates a large part of his life to philanthropic efforts through his charity, The Dean Brody Foundation. Learn more at https://www.deanbrody.com/

About Carly Pearce

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression. GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has come a long way from the pain she felt writing her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29. Looking ahead, she closes that pivotal life chapter with her first live album 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) , out now via Big Machine Records. Pearce continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality, earning her fourth No. 1 at Country radio with " What He Didn't Do ." Lighting a fire with her debut album Every Little Thing and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, Carly's 3X PLATINUM-certified " I Hope You're Happy Now " with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year. She picked up her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 with Ashley McBryde duet " Never Wanted To Be That Girl ," Carly's third No. 1 and the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The song also took home the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce's first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category. The Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member recently joined Blake Shelton's BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR and made her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Honored as one of CMT's 2022 Artists of The Year, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year is clearly living out her childhood dream. Pearce officially ushered in the next chapter of her musical career with the release of her new single "We Don't Fight Anymore" (featuring Chris Stapleton), out now. For tour dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com .

About The Reklaws

The Reklaws are a one-of-a-kind duo made up of siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker. Their debut single "Long Live the Night," became the theme song for the CFL Thursday Night Football national broadcast in 2018/19. Recently their viral TikTok hit "What the Truck" feat. SACHA became the fastest-ever Canadian country song to go PLATINUM in the streaming era. To kick off 2023 The Reklaws secured three JUNO nominations for TikTok JUNO Fan's Choice, Group or Duo of the Year and Country Album of the Year, followed by their third #1 with "11 Beers" feat. Jake Owen. The duo most recently took home CCMA Awards for Top Selling Canadian Single and Group or Duo of the Year, for the second consecutive year. The Reklaws hold 8 JUNO nominations, 7 CCMA Awards, 3 #1s, 1 DOUBLE PLATINUM, 8 PLATINUM and 11 GOLD singles and a GOLD debut album. Boasting 260M+ global streams it's evident that The Reklaws are doing things differently and that the world is taking notice. Listen to their new album Good Ol' Days now.

About Josh Ross

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints. Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify's top country playlists like Hot Country, New Boots, and more, "First Taste of Gone" proved the rising Nashville star's emerging presence in the genre.

Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 100 million streams across his collection of songs. In addition to "On A Different Night" and "First Taste of Gone," his catalog includes summertime anthem "Tall Boys," and the latest too-close-to-home emotional track "Red Flags." This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and already garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with "On A Different Night." His debut US single, "Trouble," is hitting country radio airwaves this summer, as he joins Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the GET ROLLIN' TOUR. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country's most promising new artists.

