Canadian companies - Compass Group + Copper Branch - launch national partnership to deliver network of new, 100% plant-based power food locations

Today, more Canadians identify as vegan or vegetarian than at any other point in history, with nearly three million adopting plant-based diets. Increasingly, customers—particularly those in healthcare and educational settings—are looking for healthy, plant-based alternatives. This partnership unites the plant-based food expertise of Copper Branch and the food service expertise of Compass Group Canada to deliver a best-in-class experience for Canadian customers seeking improved access to vegan options.

Under this agreement, Compass Group Canada has the option to open up to 50 Copper Branch locations over the next 10 years, with five planned openings in the next year. These new locations will put a wider array of healthy, plant-based options within reach for Compass Group Canada customers while simultaneously fueling Copper Branch's growth.

"We are committed to making sustainability a key driver in our decision making. Plant-forward meals is one of the key action platforms of the Compass Group sustainability strategy, promoting menu choices that are better for the body and the planet," said Michael Hachey, Chief Innovation Officer at Compass Group Canada. "This strategic partnership is a direct response to what our customers have told us: they want healthy, plant-based options that are environmentally sustainable and fit into a well-balanced lifestyle. We are excited to partner with Copper Branch – a homegrown Canadian success story, and the world's largest vegan restaurant chain – to offer more plant-based options for customers who want them."

"Copper Branch understands the role 100% plant-based power food can play in a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle," said Rio Infantino, Copper Branch's Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with Compass Group Canada will allow us to put vegan options within reach for more Canadians while accelerating our growth and expanding our national footprint. We are thrilled to partner with the nation's leading food service provider to diversify diets from coast to coast."

Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working in more than 2,200 location throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and off shore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been identified as Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2019 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Our parent company, UK-based Compass Group PLC, operates in more than 50 countries, with leading market positions in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, and the US, combined with business in developing markets in Eastern Europe, South America, and Asia. Compass Group employs more than 600,000 associates worldwide delivering superior service for the highest customer experience.

For more information visit www.compass-canada.com.

Copper Branch

Started in 2014 and headquartered in Montreal, Copper Branch is a privately held company and holds the distinction of being the largest and fastest growing plant-based fast casual chain in the world. The company's mission is to Empower, Energize and make people feel their Best; providing a convenient, plant-based dining experience without sacrificing taste, quality or satisfaction. The reasonably priced, 100% plant-based menu items are never fried and consist of mainly organic and non-GMO ingredients. For locations, menus and other details, visit https://EatCopperBranch.com/ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CopperBranch

SOURCE Compass Group Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Copper Branch, Jim Amos, Scout 22, T: 818-216-9122, E: jim@scout22.com; Compass Group Canada, Stephanie Baxter, Director Communications, M: 647-633-5420, E: Stephanie.baxter@compass-canada.com

Related Links

www.compass-canada.com

