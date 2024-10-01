Copper Branch Announces Mena Massoud as First-Ever Brand Ambassador

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Copper Branch, the globally recognized leader in plant-based cuisine, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with internationally acclaimed actor and passionate plant-based advocate, Mena Massoud. Best known for his starring role in the billion-dollar box office hit Aladdin, Mena brings his culinary expertise and devotion to sustainable living as Copper Branch's first-ever brand ambassador.

Mena Massoud (CNW Group/Copper Branch)

This dynamic collaboration seeks to celebrate the fusion of culinary innovation, sustainability, and healthy living. As the host of the popular series Evolving Vegan and author of a successful cookbook of the same name, Mena Massoud has established himself as a leading voice in the plant-based movement. Together with Copper Branch, he will curate special seasonal menus that highlight the brand's commitment to nourishing, wholesome, and eco-friendly dining experiences.

"After having travelled the world in search of the best vegan food on the planet for Evolving Vegan, I found there to be a significant amount of synergy between my goals and those at Copper Branch. Plant-based food is something that is celebrated all over the world, and by continuing to spread that message together, we can make a real difference," says Mena Massoud.

Elevating Plant-Based Dining:

The partnership between Mena Massoud and Copper Branch will be multi-faceted, featuring exciting initiatives including:

- Curated seasonal menus designed by Mena, bringing his global plant-based experiences to Copper Branch locations.

- Meet-and-greet events where fans can connect with Mena in person at select Copper Branch locations.

Mena's collaboration with Copper Branch is a natural alignment of shared values, combining his passion for sustainability and culinary innovation with Copper Branch's vision of providing healthy, plant-based meals that positively impact both people and the planet.

Copper Branch CEO, Trish Paterson, shares in the enthusiasm: "Copper Branch is thrilled to be working with such an authentic and talented advocate for change in the world! Through Mena's work with his show Evolving Vegan, he has shown that plant-based eating can not only be delicious but can have a real impact on our health and the world's. Mena's global experience and passion will bring new, exciting and innovative thinking to the Copper Branch menu."

This partnership signals a new era for Copper Branch, uniting culinary creativity with a shared commitment to sustainability. Stay tuned for exciting new menu items and events as Copper Branch and Mena Massoud lead the charge in making plant-based living more accessible and inspiring than ever before.

About Copper Branch:

