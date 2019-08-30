Canadian communities receive federal support to reduce pollution, improve their resiliency to climate change and plan their local infrastructure

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier and safer communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency and find new uses for their public infrastructure.

That's why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are investing more than $2.5 million in communities through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF), the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program (MCIP) and the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP).

The announcement was made by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Karsten, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the national voice of local governments.

The projects announced today demonstrate the work being done in municipalities of all sizes, for example:

In Cold Lake, Alberta, GMF funding is being used to test a moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) system to improve effluent quality and increase the capacity of the city's existing wastewater treatment plant lagoon facility, which services approximately 15,000 residents in the City of Cold Lake and Cold Lake First Nation 149A.

The City of Kingston in Ontario, through MCIP, is replacing a 2008 diesel bus with an electric bus. The new electric bus, as part of a larger fleet, will provide local and express public transit service seven days a week to the urban areas of Kingston and local service to the neighbouring community of Amherstview and reduce the city's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The municipality of Saint-Ferdinand in Quebec, is creating a municipal asset management plan with funding from MAMP to enable the municipality to better plan and anticipate the maintenance, repair, upgrading and replacement of municipal equipment and infrastructure.

"All Canadians should benefit from modern, resilient and green infrastructure that gives them a better place to call home. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in municipalities that take action to reduce pollution, prepare for and adapt to the new realities of climate change and improve the way they manage their existing infrastructure assets. These investments will result in safer, cleaner and healthier communities that give all Canadians more opportunities to thrive."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Local governments own nearly 60 percent of the public infrastructure that supports Canada's economy and quality of life. This is the foundation of livable, competitive communities—and our country. Through a strong federal-municipal partnership, they are making the most of the tools at their disposal to strengthen it and build better lives for Canadians."

Bill Karsten, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) supports initiatives that advance innovative solutions to environmental challenges. These projects improve air, water and land quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and generate economic and social benefits for local communities.

Through GMF, municipalities share lessons learned and successful new models for advancing sustainability in communities of all sizes across Canada . GMF is delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada . Budget 2019 added $950 million to the Fund to increase energy efficiency in the built environment.

. GMF is delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of . Budget 2019 added to the Fund to increase energy efficiency in the built environment. The Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program (MCIP) helps municipalities and partner organizations by providing funding, training and information sharing. It is designed to encourage Canadian municipalities to better prepare for and adapt to the new realities of climate change as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions. MCIP is a five-year, $75-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada .

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of . The Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices. The program provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively. MAMP is a five-year, $50-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada . Budget 2019 added $60 million to the program to continue helping small communities to get skills training on how to inventory, grow and maintain infrastructure assets.

Backgrounder: Canadian communities receive federal support to reduce pollution, improve their resiliency to climate change and plan their local infrastructure

