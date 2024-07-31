VICTORIA, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard is responsible for many light stations across Canada that help to keep Canadian waterways safe. At the same time, the safety of personnel is the highest priority. Therefore, the Canadian Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to cease light keeper functions at both the Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations in British Columbia due to recently identified safety risks. Aids to Navigation at both sites will continue to operate and support the safety of mariners and other users travelling on the waters off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island.

A geotechnical investigation and geological hazard assessment found that many of the buildings at both Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations are within an area of increased vulnerability. The soil conditions mean that some facilities are no longer safe to use. While the Canadian Coast Guard is working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to investigate long-term options for the sites, the priority is to ensure the safety of the light keepers, who will be moved out of the buildings before the winter weather creates additional challenges.

The two light house towers and other heritage buildings will remain in place and under the care of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The Canadian Coast Guard will continue to operate navigational aids from both sites using available technologies such as solar power and automated lights.

The light keepers will be offered an alternate position at other light stations or within the Canadian Coast Guard. The Canadian Coast Guard is grateful to the many light keepers who have worked at the Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations over the years.

Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations hold cultural and historical interest to the people of British Columbia and Canada, and especially to those who live in the area and hikers using the West Coast Trail. The Canadian Coast Guard is working with other departments and stakeholders, who also use the two sites for non-Canadian Coast Guard related purposes, to plan next steps.

The Canadian Coast Guard continues to keep mariners safe on the British Columbia coast with more than 3,500 other navigational aids, 121 vessels, 15 Lifeboat Stations, four Inshore Rescue Bases, and five environmental response depots.

Quick Facts

The land underneath the Pachena Point and Carmanah Point light stations is not stable enough for the Canadian Coast Guard's requirements and is impacting use of the stations. For example: the winch building at Carmanah and its associated system have been condemned, and the helipad at Carmanah was condemned due to ground settlement.

The instability of the land under the stations also increases the risk of a slope failure in the event of a large earthquake. While earthquakes occur in all regions across Canada , Vancouver Island is rated as having a high probability of experiencing a large earthquake.

, Vancouver Island is rated as having a high probability of experiencing a large earthquake. Long-term options, which include the cost of stabilizing the two sites or moving the highest risk buildings to safer ground, are being assessed. However, those options are expected to be complex and could be cost-prohibitive.

Available technologies such as solar power will support ongoing navigation service to mariners and other users. Automated lights have already been in use at Carmanah Point and Pachena Point light stations since 2003.

The twenty-five other staffed light stations on the British Columbia coast will continue with normal operations as part of the Canadian Coast Guard's network of navigational aids on the British Columbia coast.

