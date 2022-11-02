Canadian Coast Guard Ship Terry Fox Vessel Life Extension Contract Awarded

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensuring that Canadian Coast Guard personnel have the equipment they need to keep Canada's waterways open and safe is a key priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is announcing the award of a $135.56 million vessel life extension contract for the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Terry Fox. The vessel will be dry-docked and enter an extended maintenance period designed to increase its operational life.

Following an open competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of CCG, has awarded Heddle Shipyards in St. Catharines, Ontario, the contract to complete vessel life extension work on the CCGS Terry Fox. The vessel life extension contract includes two phases: a 14-month engineering and procurement phase which will prepare the shipyard for the second phase, the 18 month work period where the vessel will be drydocked for the vessel life extension project.

A large multitasked icebreaker, the ship is capable of sustained operations in the Arctic archipelago over the summer months and icebreaking escort operations in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and East Coast of Newfoundland in the winter. The vessel also assists in various CCG programs including Arctic scientific missions.

While the ship undergoes vessel life extension from late 2023 to Spring 2025, the Canadian Coast Guard will reallocate its other maritime resources to ensure Canada's waterways continue to be safe for all seafarers.

This contract award falls under the repair, refit and maintenance pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is helping to ensure that Canada has a safe and effective fleet of ships to serve and protect Canadians for years to come, while providing ongoing opportunities for shipyards and suppliers across Canada.

Quotes

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are making the important investments so that the Canadian Coast Guard personnel have the proper equipment to perform their crucial work, so Canadians are safe on the water and important trade routes can continue to move throughout the harsh winter. This work benefits the economy and helps us protect our coasts and waters."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy continues to generate social and economic benefits for communities right across Canada. This contract with Heddle Shipyards will extend the life of the CCGS Terry Fox, while creating and maintaining jobs in St. Catharines, Ontario."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Keeping our vessels in good working order is critical to ensuring that our personnel can provide Canadians with the services they need throughout the year. We are pleased to be working with Heddle Shipyards to ensure that the CCGS Terry Fox will be serving Canadians for many more years to come."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The CCGS Terry Fox was originally built to perform Arctic resource exploration in 1983. In 1991, the vessel was leased by the Canadian Coast Guard and later bought in 1994 to replace the CCGS Sir John A. Macdonald that had just been decommissioned and the CCGS Louis St. Laurent was entering an extensive refit at the time.

Homeported in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, CCGS Terry Fox is a heavy icebreaker vessel named for Canadian icon Terry Fox.

and , CCGS is a heavy icebreaker vessel named for Canadian icon . Although the vessel is primarily used for icebreaking, it also performs search and rescue, scientific research and environmental response.

The vessel life extension work includes:

Propulsion machinery replacement



40-Ton deck crane refurbishment or replacement



Shaft alternator replacement and frequency stabilization



Bubbler compressor and piping replacement



Tank inspections and coatings



Hull reinforcement and coatings



Superstructure/deck and mast coatings



Tailshaft and rudder inspections



Internal communication system replacement



Deck Machinery inspections and replacements



Domestic and auxiliary system upgrades



Steering gear and control upgrade

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

