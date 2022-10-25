YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat station in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut has wrapped up its season, and closed on October 25, 2022.

This year, the station opened on June 29, and provided essential search and rescue services during the boating season. Crews carried out 3 training exercises, responded to 3 search and rescue cases, and travelled over 1,240 nautical miles.

Inshore Rescue Boat crew on the water near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Crews wrapped up operations on October 25, 2022. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

In Rankin Inlet, the Inshore Rescue Boat station is an important part of the marine emergency response system, and works closely with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit communities, and other northern organizations to increase maritime safety in the Arctic. During the boating season, crews ensure 24/7 search and rescue services to the Nunavut communities of Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet, and Whale Cove.

The Rankin Inlet Inshore Rescue Boat station originally opened in 2018, with funding from the Oceans Protection Plan. Additional funding was announced in August 2022 that will see the station upgraded to an Arctic Marine Response Station for its reopening in 2023. The Canadian Coast Guard will use these resources to hire and train additional crew from local communities; extend the station's operational season by one month annually beginning in 2023, to better align with the full ice-free boating season in the area; procure an additional search and rescue vessel, purpose-built for Arctic operations; and, undertake additional infrastructure improvements to enhance operational capabilities.

The Canadian Coast Guard operates Inshore Rescue Boat stations from coast to coast to coast to provide supplementary maritime search and rescue services during the busy boating season.

Marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

