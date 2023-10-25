YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Marine Response Station (AMRS) in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut has wrapped up its operational season, closing on October 25, 2023.

This year, the station opened on June 23, and provided essential search and rescue services during the boating season in the areas of Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet, and Whale Cove. Crews conducted two training exercises, responded to nine search and rescue cases, and travelled over 1,245 nautical miles.

AMRS crew carrying out on-water search and rescue training near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Crews wrapped up operations on October 25, 2023 (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Throughout this season, crews carried out cultural education training, including Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (traditional Inuit knowledge); first response to oil spill training; and a land-based survival exercise where crews set up shelter, gather flora to start a fire, and develop survival and rescue plans.

Exercises such as these help crews gain a deeper understanding of the area, improve collaboration, and strengthen relationships with community members for future search and rescue operations. AMRS crews work closely with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit communities, and other northern organizations and partner agencies to increase maritime safety in the Arctic.

In western Hudson Bay, marine emergencies can be reported to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-267-7270 or by VHF radio (channel 16).

The Arctic Marine Response Station, formerly known as the Inshore Rescue Boat North station, first opened in 2018, establishing it as the first Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue facility in the Arctic. The station is crewed by Indigenous People, hired and trained by the Canadian Coast Guard. It represents a significant milestone under Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, which is improving marine safety in Arctic waters in collaboration with Indigenous communities.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, scientists, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Related Products:

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]