VICTORIA, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally-operated Inshore Rescue Boat stations in British Columbia will re-open this year on May 18, 2024. The following four stations will be operational this year:

Coast Guard 509 Cortes Bay, Cortes Island

Coast Guard 508 Sointula, Malcolm Island

Coast Guard 507 Nootka Sound

Coast Guard 504 Kelsey Bay

These Canadian Coast Guard stations are strategically located in areas of coastal British Columbia that see significant amounts of spring and summer marine traffic. The stations are open annually from May to September and crews respond to incidents that include vessels that are disabled, run aground, lost in the fog, or taking on water, as well as medical emergencies and other situations.

A three person crew, comprising of a Canadian Coast Guard Coxswain and two post-secondary students or naval reservists, operate a rigid-hull, inflatable fast rescue craft out of each station. Before the Inshore Rescue Boat stations open, crews are trained in seamanship, boat handling, navigation, and search and rescue operations.

Since 1972, the Inshore Rescue Boat Program has been providing search and rescue coverage in important areas along Canada's coasts, while developing the next generation of leaders. A number of students who work in the Inshore Rescue Boat Program have gone on to work with the Canadian Coast Guard at all levels within the organization.

As always, on-the-water emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) to 1-800-567-5111, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Kiri Westnedge, Communications Advisor, Canadian Coast Guard, 250-508-2038, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]